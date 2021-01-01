« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Offline thaddeus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10000 on: Yesterday at 04:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:48:12 pm
He has improved slightly compared to the errors he was dropping earlier in the season, but still looks a mess and his footwork to get in the position to make a save can be horrendous at times.

I presume De Gea left due to them not wanting his wage bill, and also he wasn't good with his feet. Onana is better with the ball at his feet, but at the same time the team plays with fuck all pattern or need for a keeper to be good on the ball.
That clip of Carra analysing their build up against Burnley was very funny.  Onana walking the ball up the pitch under no pressure, the Man U defence all pushing up to the halfway line and Onana eventually lumping it in the vague direction of Dalot who had made a run from left back to be an auxiliary second centre forward.  The ball sailed through to the Burnley 'keeper and Burnley counter-attacked where Dalot should have been.

If you're not even going to try to play out from the back in a home match against Burnley then why bother with a goalkeeper that's better with his feet than his hands?!

With their seemingly endless ability to score goals against the run of play I think they'd be fourth had they kept De Gea.  De Gea not being confident with short passing was a problem but replacing him with a different goalkeeper was never going to suddenly make Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lindeloff, Evans and Shaw into press resistant footballers capable of defending with a high line.
Offline Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10001 on: Yesterday at 04:07:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:55:44 am
Arsenal are going to put 7 past them.

How have we not beaten these c*nts in 3 attempts?

Or how did we beat them 7-0 last season and still finish below them?

There's no logic with them a lot of the time. This season they've been outplayed practically every week, given up 20+ shots in every game, yet still often come out with a win or a result. Fluked their way to another cup final. Finished bottom of a pretty weak CL group which was fair. Last few weeks it's caught up on them at last in the league, but we were 1-0 going on 5-0 in the league game there. Get the second goal and we probably do batter them. When they hang in in games that's when they punish you. Palace getting the 2nd before half time finished them off.
Offline farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10002 on: Yesterday at 05:05:16 pm »
These have two games to play for all season, this time it happens to be three. And they've got a positive balance on those - two draws and a win. The rest they play is utter garbage. Even 6th place might be a distant miracle...

I hope they raise their game against Arsenal and get a point.
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10003 on: Yesterday at 06:30:59 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 07:55:44 am
Arsenal are going to put 7 past them.

How have we not beaten these c*nts in 3 attempts?
It's effectively a derby so, like the bitters, they raise their game.
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10004 on: Yesterday at 07:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 06:30:59 pm
It's effectively a derby so, like the bitters, they raise their game.

We didn't really help ourselves in both games. Had them on the rack at times but didn't/couldn't finish them off.
Offline Irishred1

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10005 on: Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 09:36:20 am
The 'What Would You Sell Our Players For?' thread on Red Cafe is embarrassing.
The mainoo valuations are priceless.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10006 on: Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:05:16 pm
These have two games to play for all season, this time it happens to be three. And they've got a positive balance on those - two draws and a win. The rest they play is utter garbage. Even 6th place might be a distant miracle...

I hope they raise their game against Arsenal and get a point.


Why? Surely we'd rather see Arsenal win the title than 115?
Offline ShrewKop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10007 on: Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 09:12:17 pm
The mainoo valuations are priceless.

I just took a look, and they are.....interesting. He's played 20 games for them, and they want world record figures for him.

At least they are realistic on Anthony though  ;D
Offline farawayred

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10008 on: Yesterday at 10:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm

Why? Surely we'd rather see Arsenal win the title than 115?
If City wins, we'd get another club to feel the pain from the Cheats and understand what sportswashing actually does to "the best league in the world".

My heart wants Arsenal title, bu brain says - Cheats.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10009 on: Today at 12:08:44 am »
Quote from: ShrewKop on Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm
I just took a look, and they are.....interesting. He's played 20 games for them, and they want world record figures for him.

At least they are realistic on Anthony though  ;D

And sometimes somebody is almost stupid to pay them. They could have made an eye-watering sum off the Qatari mugs if they sold Januzaj back in 2014.
Offline GreatEx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10010 on: Today at 04:53:46 am »
So others don't have to visit the cesspit, opening bids were:

First Team
Onana £50m
Bayindir £10m
Dalot £50m
AWB £30m
Varane (Free)
Martinez £60m
Maguire £30m
Lindelöf £10m
Evans (Free)
Kwambala £5m
Shaw £30m
Malacia £15m
Casemiro £20m
McTominay £30m
Eriksen £5m
Mainoo £100m
Fernandes £90m
Mount £60m
Garnacho £80m
Antony £20m
Rashford £60m
Amad £12m
Højlund £60m
Martial (Free)

Loaned out:
Sancho £30m
Greenwood £35m
Hannibal £5m
Pellistri £3m
Carreras £5m
Van de Beek (Free)
Williams £2m

Good calls on Varane, Evans, Martial, VdB

It's funny how many of them would insist on getting a profit for Mount and Onana, and think that anyone would pay more than a nominal fee to take on Rashford's 350k+ per week.
Offline FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10011 on: Today at 05:55:27 am »
Someone needs to tell them Everton are skint
Offline meady1981

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10012 on: Today at 07:01:30 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm

Why? Surely we'd rather see Arsenal win the title than 115?

Not one person ever wanted us to win the title over City.
Offline Zlen

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10013 on: Today at 07:14:22 am »
Sancho looking like a player for Dortmund minutes after leaving United is all the reason anyone needs to fire Ten Haag.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10014 on: Today at 07:45:19 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm

Why? Surely we'd rather see Arsenal win the title than 115?

Man City winning would be a case of same old same old, cheats prospering.  Nobody will care.  At present, a lot of people still view Arsenal as not quite there, that changes if they win the league.

If its not us I dont care, but I get some reds preferring City win it.
Offline Kalito

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10015 on: Today at 09:08:14 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:51:31 am
Said to a massive United mate of mine - to me this alone should be enough to sack ETH. And whoever sanctioned the Casimiro contract should be tarred and feathered. I see no problem bringing in a Casimiro for a season, maybe 2, to try and shore things up in the short term but a 4/5 year contract for a man who looks like he keeps 2 chefs is absolutely bananas.
:lmao :lmao
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10016 on: Today at 09:52:45 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:14:22 am
Sancho looking like a player for Dortmund minutes after leaving United is all the reason anyone needs to fire Ten Haag.
He is a player... we all know that. What he was thinking joining that lot, I have no idea... but people make mistakes.
He is soooo lucky to have found a potential exit.
Online Wghennessy

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10017 on: Today at 09:55:45 am »
I listen to United we stand when they lose and theyve just said that Mainoo is the same level as Bellingham. hahahaha!
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10018 on: Today at 10:28:22 am »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:55:45 am
I listen to United we stand when they lose and theyve just said that Mainoo is the same level as Bellingham. hahahaha!
:lmao
The result of their media echo chamber.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10019 on: Today at 10:32:23 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:45:19 am
Man City winning would be a case of same old same old, cheats prospering.  Nobody will care.  At present, a lot of people still view Arsenal as not quite there, that changes if they win the league.

If its not us I dont care, but I get some reds preferring City win it.
I'd be damned if I were to back City to win. I wouldn't even gift them the steam off my piss.

Doesn't matter if it may "shed light" on this problem. The end doesn't justify the means, and there are plenty of light that has been shed on this and if 115 charges isn't enough, then how will this ever even contribute anything towards that?

They need to get their arses in gear and punish City already. They're dragging their feet.
If it's not us, then at least Arsenal. A club with class.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10020 on: Today at 10:37:26 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:32:23 am
I'd be damned if I wanted City to win. The end doesn't justify the means.

Same here.

Anyone who thinks it's ok to see their name added to this again needs their head read.

Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10021 on: Today at 10:39:18 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:37:26 am
Same here.

Anyone who thinks it's ok to see their name added to this again needs their head read.


Agree fully mate.
This City situation makes me sick.
Online Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10022 on: Today at 10:39:53 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:28:22 am
:lmao
The result of their media echo chamber.

He's gonna go to the Euro's isn't he? These lot love overrating their players.

Hopefully Southgate will be managing him at club level next season.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10023 on: Today at 10:44:53 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:39:53 am
He's gonna go to the Euro's isn't he? These lot love overrating their players.

Hopefully Southgate will be managing him at club level next season.
He's nailed on Hazell.
He and a few others will be enjoying a preseason under Southgate.

He's a "solid" player, not spectacular, not relegation-level... Southgate will love that.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10024 on: Today at 11:05:58 am »
Erik ten Hag walks into a bank to cash a cheque. As he approaches the cashier he says, "Good morning, Ms could you please cash this cheque for me?"
Cashier:"It would be my pleasure. Could you please show me your ID?"
Ten Hag:"Truthfully, I did not bring my ID with me as I didn't think there was any need to. I am Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United.
Cashier: "Yes, I know who you are, but with all the regulations and monitoring of the banks because of impostors and forgers and requirements of the legislation, etc., I must insist on seeing ID."
Ten Hag: Just ask anyone here at the bank who I am and they will tell you. Everybody knows who I am."
Cashier: "I am sorry, Mr Hag but these are the bank rules and I must follow them."
Ten Hag:"Come on please, I am urging you, please cash this cheque."
Cashier: "Look sir, here is an example of what we can do. One day, Tiger Woods came into the bank without ID. To prove he was Tiger Woods he pulled out his putter and made a beautiful shot across the bank into a cup. With that shot we knew him to be Tiger Woods and cashed his cheque."
"Another time, Andre Agassi came in without ID. He pulled out his tennis racket and made a fabulous shot where the tennis ball landed in my cup. With that shot we cashed his cheque. So, sir, what can you do to prove that it is you and only you?"
Erik stands there thinking and thinking and finally says, "Honestly, my mind is a total blank...there is nothing that comes to my mind. I can't think of a single thing. I have absolutely no idea what to do. I don't have a clue."

Cashier: "Will that be large or small notes , Mr Ten Hag?
Online Bennett

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10025 on: Today at 11:09:51 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:37:26 am
Same here.

Anyone who thinks it's ok to see their name added to this again needs their head read.



That;s the Carabao.
Online GinKop

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10026 on: Today at 11:17:27 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:05:58 am
Erik ten Hag walks into a bank to cash a cheque. As he approaches the cashier he says, "Good morning, Ms could you please cash this cheque for me?"
Cashier:"It would be my pleasure. Could you please show me your ID?"
Ten Hag:"Truthfully, I did not bring my ID with me as I didn't think there was any need to. I am Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United.
Cashier: "Yes, I know who you are, but with all the regulations and monitoring of the banks because of impostors and forgers and requirements of the legislation, etc., I must insist on seeing ID."
Ten Hag: Just ask anyone here at the bank who I am and they will tell you. Everybody knows who I am."
Cashier: "I am sorry, Mr Hag but these are the bank rules and I must follow them."
Ten Hag:"Come on please, I am urging you, please cash this cheque."
Cashier: "Look sir, here is an example of what we can do. One day, Tiger Woods came into the bank without ID. To prove he was Tiger Woods he pulled out his putter and made a beautiful shot across the bank into a cup. With that shot we knew him to be Tiger Woods and cashed his cheque."
"Another time, Andre Agassi came in without ID. He pulled out his tennis racket and made a fabulous shot where the tennis ball landed in my cup. With that shot we cashed his cheque. So, sir, what can you do to prove that it is you and only you?"
Erik stands there thinking and thinking and finally says, "Honestly, my mind is a total blank...there is nothing that comes to my mind. I can't think of a single thing. I have absolutely no idea what to do. I don't have a clue."

Cashier: "Will that be large or small notes , Mr Ten Hag?

:lmao
Online BarryCrocker

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10027 on: Today at 11:17:55 am »
