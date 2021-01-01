He has improved slightly compared to the errors he was dropping earlier in the season, but still looks a mess and his footwork to get in the position to make a save can be horrendous at times.



I presume De Gea left due to them not wanting his wage bill, and also he wasn't good with his feet. Onana is better with the ball at his feet, but at the same time the team plays with fuck all pattern or need for a keeper to be good on the ball.



That clip of Carra analysing their build up against Burnley was very funny. Onana walking the ball up the pitch under no pressure, the Man U defence all pushing up to the halfway line and Onana eventually lumping it in the vague direction of Dalot who had made a run from left back to be an auxiliary second centre forward. The ball sailed through to the Burnley 'keeper and Burnley counter-attacked where Dalot should have been.If you're not even going to try to play out from the back in a home match against Burnley then why bother with a goalkeeper that's better with his feet than his hands?!With their seemingly endless ability to score goals against the run of play I think they'd be fourth had they kept De Gea. De Gea not being confident with short passing was a problem but replacing him with a different goalkeeper was never going to suddenly make Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lindeloff, Evans and Shaw into press resistant footballers capable of defending with a high line.