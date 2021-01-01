« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 559485 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10000 on: Today at 04:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:48:12 pm
He has improved slightly compared to the errors he was dropping earlier in the season, but still looks a mess and his footwork to get in the position to make a save can be horrendous at times.

I presume De Gea left due to them not wanting his wage bill, and also he wasn't good with his feet. Onana is better with the ball at his feet, but at the same time the team plays with fuck all pattern or need for a keeper to be good on the ball.
That clip of Carra analysing their build up against Burnley was very funny.  Onana walking the ball up the pitch under no pressure, the Man U defence all pushing up to the halfway line and Onana eventually lumping it in the vague direction of Dalot who had made a run from left back to be an auxiliary second centre forward.  The ball sailed through to the Burnley 'keeper and Burnley counter-attacked where Dalot should have been.

If you're not even going to try to play out from the back in a home match against Burnley then why bother with a goalkeeper that's better with his feet than his hands?!

With their seemingly endless ability to score goals against the run of play I think they'd be fourth had they kept De Gea.  De Gea not being confident with short passing was a problem but replacing him with a different goalkeeper was never going to suddenly make Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lindeloff, Evans and Shaw into press resistant footballers capable of defending with a high line.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,515
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10001 on: Today at 04:07:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:55:44 am
Arsenal are going to put 7 past them.

How have we not beaten these c*nts in 3 attempts?

Or how did we beat them 7-0 last season and still finish below them?

There's no logic with them a lot of the time. This season they've been outplayed practically every week, given up 20+ shots in every game, yet still often come out with a win or a result. Fluked their way to another cup final. Finished bottom of a pretty weak CL group which was fair. Last few weeks it's caught up on them at last in the league, but we were 1-0 going on 5-0 in the league game there. Get the second goal and we probably do batter them. When they hang in in games that's when they punish you. Palace getting the 2nd before half time finished them off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,810
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10002 on: Today at 05:05:16 pm »
These have two games to play for all season, this time it happens to be three. And they've got a positive balance on those - two draws and a win. The rest they play is utter garbage. Even 6th place might be a distant miracle...

I hope they raise their game against Arsenal and get a point.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #10003 on: Today at 06:30:59 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:55:44 am
Arsenal are going to put 7 past them.

How have we not beaten these c*nts in 3 attempts?
It's effectively a derby so, like the bitters, they raise their game.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 246 247 248 249 250 [251]   Go Up
« previous next »
 