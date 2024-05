Perhaps throwing money at everything and the necessity of instant success needs addressing.



The club is in utter chaos.



Whoever goes there has very little to work with in terms of talent and recruitment is going to be really difficult as so many other teams are likely to be more attractive.



Don't see them making any in roads to be regarded as premiership contenders or in fact getting into the coveted top 4. What also doesn't help is the lack of any real new managers and giving that manager time to make his mark.



Delicious