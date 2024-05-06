On the one hand, once it became clear they weren't making CL, missing out on European football might be a blessing as they don't have the squad for it and it could have dragged them even lower next year. On the other, given they were apparently skirting PSR limits last summer with CL revenue, missing out altogether surely must put a pretty big hole in the finances. Wonder how much it will cost them to sack Ten Hag too.



They're in trouble. The players they are supposedly looking to sell to raise funds are either on massive wages, probably requiring a pay-off (Rashford, Casemiro, Sancho, Antony), are entering the last 12 months of their contracts (Eriksen, Lindelof, McTominay, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek) or both (Maguire). They'll be praying for a Saudi intervention, because no-one else is taking on Casemiro or Antony's wages, and they'd probably make an accounting loss on any fee they get for them so that doesn't even particularly help them. Players like Maguire and Eriksen are surely not going to be in a rush to leave at their age, given the salaries they're on.



They're basically banking on getting big money for Rashford (who will be pure PSR profit) or a rejuvenated Sancho (who probably contributes no transfer profit, but does at least reduce wages) but again - who's paying them £300k a week? Can't sell Mount, as it would create a big loss. As shite as Varane and Martial have been, they'll probably still need replaced, which will cost dough. Even their "untouchable" list - Fernandes, Garnacho, Mainoo, Hojlund, Onana - it's not exactly CL-quality is it?



They need a full rebuild, but even if they can raise say £120m+ from the above (I think that's incredibly optimistic...), they probably need about 6-7 first-team level players.