Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 555821 times)

Offline The North Bank

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9880 on: Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm »
If we dont wallop these on Sunday we have no business winning anything
Offline TSC

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9881 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm »
I was hoping theyd end up in the conference league.  Theyre not even good enough to qualify for that.  The deluded among their support will think theyll have a crack at the title without Europe
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9882 on: Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9883 on: Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm »
As much as hate the cheats, I would love to see them batter these by a cricket score.
Offline shook

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9884 on: Yesterday at 10:19:51 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm


Can't agree with this. They're not a Ponzi scheme yet.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9885 on: Yesterday at 10:20:08 pm »
It's just mad how they have not improved even slightly since Fergie left. They have had what? ten managers? still shite. Is ETH any worse than Moyes?
Offline Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9886 on: Yesterday at 10:20:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm
I was hoping theyd end up in the conference league.  Theyre not even good enough to qualify for that.  The deluded among their support will think theyll have a crack at the title without Europe

They've had no Europe since Christmas. Not done them any good.

With more CL games after this season a lighter schedule would benefit them, but its a huge hit to their income and gives them less scope to just throw money at it.
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9887 on: Yesterday at 10:20:23 pm »
Offline Hymer Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9888 on: Yesterday at 10:25:33 pm »
Mancs power into the lead of the clubs with a minus GD
Offline Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9889 on: Yesterday at 10:26:13 pm »
May the four be with you.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

« Reply #9890 on: Yesterday at 10:26:19 pm »
Despite the worst injury crisis ever, that United starting 11 tonight cost around £80m more than Liverpool's yesterday. They are fucked
Online SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9891 on: Yesterday at 10:27:12 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:14:47 pm
Cant see it getting any better. Arsenal and an in form Newcastle followed by a trip to Brighton. No chance they finish on a positive GD.
Arse and NU will batter them, then they'll scrape a ludicrous PGMOL-inspired 93rd-minute-penalty 1-goal win vs Brighton and they'll immediately sign 7Hag to a 10-year deal.

I hope.
Offline Ray K

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9892 on: Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 10:19:15 pm

You can't really say they've gone full Ev.

Ev only lost once at Selhurst Park since the mid 90s. And that includes when Wimbledon played there.
Offline Hymer Red

« Reply #9893 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm »
Great interview with EigTH  there shows he hasnt got a scooby just hope he survives now and if he doesnt please let it be Moyes again or Southgate
Offline andy07

« Reply #9894 on: Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm »
They are fucked, but unfortunately they raised their game against us on three occasions this season; and we were unable to cope.  Our full squad should watch the full 90 minutes of tonights game and ask themselves how they couldnt manage a win in 5 hours of football.
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9895 on: Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm
Great interview with EigTH  there shows he hasnt got a scooby just hope he survives now and if he doesnt please let it be Moyes again or Southgate
Southgate has to be the man with a plan
Online Wabaloolah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9896 on: Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm
They are fucked, but unfortunately they raised their game against us on three occasions this season; and we were unable to cope.  Our full squad should watch the full 90 minutes of tonights game and ask themselves how they couldnt manage a win in 5 hours of football.
I'm not bothered about the Cup Gamez those kind of results can happen but we should never have dropped 4 points in the league to them
Offline Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #9897 on: Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:19:34 pm
As much as hate the cheats, I would love to see them batter these by a cricket score.

I just don't get this logic at all. United for all their faults aren't a sportwashing club, like Arsenal in the league i'd rather see them win than 115. I've always enjoyed our rivalry with United and Arsenal it's just more normal and not forced like the 115 stuff.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #9898 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:32:56 pm
Southgate has to be the man with a plan

Honestly think he's nailed on for the job, they are that stupid.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9899 on: Yesterday at 10:37:54 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm
They are fucked, but unfortunately they raised their game against us on three occasions this season; and we were unable to cope.  Our full squad should watch the full 90 minutes of tonights game and ask themselves how they couldnt manage a win in 5 hours of football.
They didn't even really raise their game. They were fucking shite, we couldn't finish
Offline Mister Flip Flop

« Reply #9900 on: Yesterday at 10:39:14 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:27:12 pm
Arse and NU will batter them, then they'll scrape a ludicrous PGMOL-inspired 93rd-minute-penalty 1-goal win vs Brighton and they'll immediately sign 7Hag to a 10-year deal.

I hope.

Probably but we didn't batter them so who knows.
Offline TSC

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9901 on: Yesterday at 10:43:38 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm
They are fucked, but unfortunately they raised their game against us on three occasions this season; and we were unable to cope.  Our full squad should watch the full 90 minutes of tonights game and ask themselves how they couldnt manage a win in 5 hours of football.

Dont think they have the quality to raise their game.  They were shit against us too in all 3 games and if anything we lowered our game v them.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9902 on: Yesterday at 10:43:43 pm »
Only 18 shots on target
 

Theyve turned the corner
Offline Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9903 on: Yesterday at 10:44:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:43:43 pm
Only 18 shots on target
 

Theyve turned the corner

Marginal gains and all that.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9904 on: Yesterday at 10:46:54 pm »
Not sure if true but just been shared an image on a WhatsApp group showing that the Derby side of 07/08, who won is hes on a record low of 11 points, faced 629 shots on that season.

This United side have faced 618, with three games still to play. :o
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9905 on: Yesterday at 10:52:00 pm »
I could never go off football. There's always something to love about it. Thanks Mancs.
Offline vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9906 on: Yesterday at 10:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm
I just don't get this logic at all. United for all their faults aren't a sportwashing club, like Arsenal in the league i'd rather see them win than 115. I've always enjoyed our rivalry with United and Arsenal it's just more normal and not forced like the 115 stuff.
At the weekend I told a United fan I was going to support them in the cup final against 115. It really really pissed him off and he wasnt having it (Hes been cheering City on against us for nearly 10 years) I can recommend trying this -Dont fully understand why, but it boils their piss like crazy. 
Online Haggis36

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9907 on: Yesterday at 10:52:39 pm »
On the one hand, once it became clear they weren't making CL, missing out on European football might be a blessing as they don't have the squad for it and it could have dragged them even lower next year. On the other, given they were apparently skirting PSR limits last summer with CL revenue, missing out altogether surely must put a pretty big hole in the finances. Wonder how much it will cost them to sack Ten Hag too.

They're in trouble. The players they are supposedly looking to sell to raise funds are either on massive wages, probably requiring a pay-off (Rashford, Casemiro, Sancho, Antony), are entering the last 12 months of their contracts (Eriksen, Lindelof, McTominay, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek) or both (Maguire). They'll be praying for a Saudi intervention, because no-one else is taking on Casemiro or Antony's wages, and they'd probably make an accounting loss on any fee they get for them so that doesn't even particularly help them. Players like Maguire and Eriksen are surely not going to be in a rush to leave at their age, given the salaries they're on.

They're basically banking on getting big money for Rashford (who will be pure PSR profit) or a rejuvenated Sancho (who probably contributes no transfer profit, but does at least reduce wages) but again - who's paying them £300k a week? Can't sell Mount, as it would create a big loss. As shite as Varane and Martial have been, they'll probably still need replaced, which will cost dough. Even their "untouchable" list - Fernandes, Garnacho, Mainoo, Hojlund, Onana - it's not exactly CL-quality is it?

They need a full rebuild, but even if they can raise say £120m+ from the above (I think that's incredibly optimistic...), they probably need about 6-7 first-team level players.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9908 on: Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm
If we dont wallop these on Sunday we have no business winning anything

Theyll raise their game and get lucky decisions. We failed to beat these 3 times this season. Theyd probably want you to win the league over the cheats though so they might not turn up. Theyre so poor though hopefully you wollop them.
Online Wabaloolah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9909 on: Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm »
From the Caf :lmao


Online Wabaloolah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9910 on: Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm »
Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 10:58:04 pm
Theyll raise their game and get lucky decisions. We failed to beat these 3 times this season. Theyd probably want you to win the league over the cheats though so they might not turn up. Theyre so poor though hopefully you wollop them.
it'll have nothing to do with preferring Arsenal to win the league over City, they won't turn up, they are an awful team.and looks like Hag has lost the dressing room in a big way
Offline A Red Abroad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9911 on: Yesterday at 11:04:19 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm
From the Caf :lmao




Fantastic. That Eriksen post.

 :lmao
Online child-in-time

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9912 on: Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm »
Ten Haag is surely gone now unfortunately. They must be stupidier than I thought if they hadnt negotiatied a release clause to let him go in case of no European qualification at all (which seems likely and the only positive for them at this point).
Online Wabaloolah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9913 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm »
Quote from: child-in-time on Yesterday at 11:05:55 pm
Ten Haag is surely gone now unfortunately. They must be stupidier than I thought if they hadnt negotiatied a release clause to let him go in case of no European qualification at all (which seems likely and the only positive for them at this point).
yep he's gone, he can't even beat Moyes' total now but who cares Gareth Waistcoat will replace him and the fun will continue
Offline redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9914 on: Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:00:31 pm
From the Caf :lmao




Nice to see a bit of self awareness instead of the delusion you often see from football fans :lmao
Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9915 on: Yesterday at 11:42:29 pm »
How does Ten Hag manage to make it look exactly like someone else's voice is being dubbed over what he is actually saying, all the time? It's an unusual and incredible talent, possibly his only talent.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9916 on: Yesterday at 11:43:59 pm »
The Flying Pig has a meltdown at number 4. His misses pops in and inadvertently creates a perfect segue into a Ten Hag rant, from 1:41.45

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=r5FxD1GP3gk


Online MBL?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9917 on: Today at 12:09:15 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:52:34 pm
At the weekend I told a United fan I was going to support them in the cup final against 115. It really really pissed him off and he wasnt having it (Hes been cheering City on against us for nearly 10 years) I can recommend trying this -Dont fully understand why, but it boils their piss like crazy. 
I'm definitely going to do this. Can't believe I've not thought of it.
Online cdav

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9918 on: Today at 12:11:17 am »
There is going to be months of "a club the size of Manchester United" chat, articles, airtime
Online kavah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9919 on: Today at 12:17:54 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:43:59 pm
The Flying Pig has a meltdown at number 4. His misses pops in and inadvertently creates a perfect segue into a Ten Hag rant, from 1:41.45

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=r5FxD1GP3gk




ha ha - glad I've got headphones in and not on loudspeaker  ;D
