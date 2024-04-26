They've hyped up Manoo like crazy so they'd want a decent fee for him. Would Inter Milan or PSG give them 80-100m for rat boy Fernandes maybe that's it nobody else is commanding a fee over 30m tops for anyone else in that squad.



Inter Milan might offer a 2 year loan with an option to buy for Fernandes, but there's surely no way any Serie A team is paying what Man Utd would want for an inconsistent, petulant 29 year old.You'd think that the only players that clubs with significant money would be interested in paying a sizeable amount for are probably Mainoo, Garnacho, Hojlund and maybe Rashford. For the very reason that they're the only players Man Utd want to keep - because they could actually be good.Otherwise, they'll need to hope for £20-30m for McTominay or Maguire from someone like West Ham as they're home grown. It might even be tricky duping Chelsea into buying anyone, since the likes of Anthony, Casemiro, Onana and Varane are either the wrong age or so underwhelming that their Football Manager potential ability (Boehly's primary metric for transfer targets, it seems) will have dropped.