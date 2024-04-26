« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 548955 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9760 on: Yesterday at 01:15:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:05:42 am
They've struggled to shift players there. Telles went there last season for peanuts and they were looking to offload Sancho to a Saudi club.

Maybe it's because they're just not good at selling players.
well they're crap at buying them, so you might be right  :)
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,236
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9761 on: Yesterday at 01:17:42 pm »
Letting it be known that 90% of the vastly overpaid first team squad is available for sale, is marketing genius of which the likes of us mere mortals cannot comprehend.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,494
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9762 on: Yesterday at 01:37:49 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:17:42 pm
Letting it be known that 90% of the vastly overpaid first team squad is available for sale, is marketing genius of which the likes of us mere mortals cannot comprehend.
Won't making this public make their players start playing shit?

Oh wait...
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9763 on: Yesterday at 02:04:08 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:17:42 pm
Letting it be known that 90% of the vastly overpaid first team squad is available for sale, is marketing genius of which the likes of us mere mortals cannot comprehend.

New regime trying to win fans' hearts and minds, and they have some of the most easily led fans on the planet. It obviously doesn't make any sense from a business perspective, but these assets are in the gutter anyway. A lot of them will have to be bought out for eye-watering sums, as The North Bank mentioned earlier. The Arsenal example is illustrative, but this will be financially far more severe. I guess they've wasted well over a billion already since Ferguson left, so what's a another hundred, two hundred million? Money is no object for them.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9764 on: Yesterday at 02:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 29, 2024, 08:44:44 pm
Serious question.
Do they have anyone worth a carrot?

They've hyped up Manoo like crazy so they'd want a decent fee for him. Would Inter Milan or PSG give them 80-100m for rat boy Fernandes maybe  that's it nobody else is commanding a fee over 30m tops for anyone else in that squad.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 583
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9765 on: Yesterday at 02:19:12 pm »
No no no dont you get it?

They'll simply sell Dave Scapegoat to PremMidTable Fc
for 30m and buy Davide Wunderkinder from Fc Forren for
25m, thereby upgrading a position for minus five million quid!
Easy.

Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9766 on: Yesterday at 02:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:07:27 pm
They've hyped up Manoo like crazy so they'd want a decent fee for him. Would Inter Milan or PSG give them 80-100m for rat boy Fernandes maybe  that's it nobody else is commanding a fee over 30m tops for anyone else in that squad.

Inter Milan might offer a 2 year loan with an option to buy for Fernandes, but there's surely no way any Serie A team is paying what Man Utd would want for an inconsistent, petulant 29 year old.

You'd think that the only players that clubs with significant money would be interested in paying a sizeable amount for are probably Mainoo, Garnacho, Hojlund and maybe Rashford. For the very reason that they're the only players Man Utd want to keep - because they could actually be good.

Otherwise, they'll need to hope for £20-30m for McTominay or Maguire from someone like West Ham as they're home grown. It might even be tricky duping Chelsea into buying anyone, since the likes of Anthony, Casemiro, Onana and Varane are either the wrong age or so underwhelming that their Football Manager potential ability (Boehly's primary metric for transfer targets, it seems) will have dropped.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,352
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9767 on: Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm »
Ratcliffe in full "I haven't got any actually useful ideas, so I'll just cut costs wherever I can" businessman mode:


Quote
Manchester United staff dismayed as club scrap free travel and food for FA Cup final

Manchester United staff have reportedly been left dismayed after INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffes cost-cutting saw the removal of employee perks for the upcoming FA Cup final.
...In the past, staff members had received multiple tickets for friends and family which also came with free transport to the game.
Club directors were also treated to a pre-match meal as well as a party and accommodation in London following the fixture.
However, according to The Times, those benefits have now been scrapped, with all staff members and directors now gifted just one ticket and required to pay for their own transport  a £20 return fare for a coach to Wembley.


https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/26/man-utd-staff-dismayed-club-scrap-free-travel-food-fa-cup-final-20723558/
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,803
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9768 on: Yesterday at 05:11:28 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm
Ratcliffe in full "I haven't got any actually useful ideas, so I'll just cut costs wherever I can" businessman mode:


https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/26/man-utd-staff-dismayed-club-scrap-free-travel-food-fa-cup-final-20723558/

That's going to save billions. Genius.  ::)

Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,996
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9769 on: Yesterday at 05:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:11:28 pm
That's going to save billions. Genius.  ::)



He'll find a way to deduct it off their tax bill too
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,171
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9770 on: Yesterday at 05:22:38 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm
Ratcliffe in full "I haven't got any actually useful ideas, so I'll just cut costs wherever I can" businessman mode:


https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/26/man-utd-staff-dismayed-club-scrap-free-travel-food-fa-cup-final-20723558/

A great way to kill morale
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,236
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9771 on: Yesterday at 05:23:46 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm
Ratcliffe in full "I haven't got any actually useful ideas, so I'll just cut costs wherever I can" businessman mode:


https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/26/man-utd-staff-dismayed-club-scrap-free-travel-food-fa-cup-final-20723558/
"I called the team manager: 'Excuse me, why have they taken a pound off my salary.'

The team manager had a look and told me: 'It was the fruit juice from the mini-bar.'

'Are you kidding, seriously?' 'No, I'm not. Here, if you order something you have to pay for it.'

"Sure, but I didn't go to the hotel on my own accord. I wasn't on holiday. It was my workplace. I was there for Manchester. If I have to play and I'm thirsty, I have to drink. I can't go on the pitch dehydrated.'

"Can you believe it? A quid? Something like that would never happen in Italy. These are the details that make a difference and earn the respect of the players."
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,803
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9772 on: Yesterday at 05:27:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:22:38 pm
A great way to kill morale

Exactly. To save way less than the weekly wage of one player.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9773 on: Yesterday at 06:07:12 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 02:29:08 pm
Ratcliffe in full "I haven't got any actually useful ideas, so I'll just cut costs wherever I can" businessman mode:


https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/26/man-utd-staff-dismayed-club-scrap-free-travel-food-fa-cup-final-20723558/

In Ratcliffes eyes, this is a statement to say that there is a new regime in town that wont tolerate waste or excess. For the people that keep the club running such as canteen staff or office workers, this is a move that will upset them. Few if any are responsible for the malaise at Old Trafford but are seemingly being punished for it.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9774 on: Yesterday at 09:15:51 pm »
Must be making 100% sure that their players don't try a leg vrs arsenal in case we miraculously still have a chance of winning the league
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,733
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9775 on: Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:04:13 am
Fernandes is talented to be fair, but his percentages are so low that he gives the ball away so much trying to go for glory, it wouldnt work in our controlled possession system. Probably suits liverpools chaos football better.

Not sure how hed do at a big club though.

You keep saying this little dig about chaos. We average more possession than you.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9776 on: Today at 12:11:07 pm »
Seems like a lot of their fans want Tuchel brought in.

Please let it happen. It'd be a train wreck of epic proportions.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,547
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9777 on: Today at 12:21:25 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:37:37 pm
You keep saying this little dig about chaos. We average more possession than you.
Tbf, those figures are skewed because we're not gleeful with 28% possession at City
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,786
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9778 on: Today at 02:09:33 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 02:21:52 pm
Inter Milan might offer a 2 year loan with an option to buy for Fernandes, but there's surely no way any Serie A team is paying what Man Utd would want for an inconsistent, petulant 29 year old.

You'd think that the only players that clubs with significant money would be interested in paying a sizeable amount for are probably Mainoo, Garnacho, Hojlund and maybe Rashford. For the very reason that they're the only players Man Utd want to keep - because they could actually be good.

Otherwise, they'll need to hope for £20-30m for McTominay or Maguire from someone like West Ham as they're home grown. It might even be tricky duping Chelsea into buying anyone, since the likes of Anthony, Casemiro, Onana and Varane are either the wrong age or so underwhelming that their Football Manager potential ability (Boehly's primary metric for transfer targets, it seems) will have dropped.

Nobody is thick enough to pay over 30m for Rashford. He's massively over rated. Has a Spurs move written all over him for 25m maybe.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,171
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9779 on: Today at 03:30:57 pm »
Suggestions from The Athletic that Ten Hag won't be sacked this summer

Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:09:33 pm
Nobody is thick enough to pay over 30m for Rashford. He's massively over rated. Has a Spurs move written all over him for 25m maybe.

ESPN saying that Man Utd themselves feel there will be no takers this summer
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,751
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9780 on: Today at 05:32:54 pm »
Psg might be daft enough to sign him?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 240 241 242 243 244 [245]   Go Up
« previous next »
 