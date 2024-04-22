I can't get my head around this fraud being in with a chance of winning two trophies in two seasons.
His quotes are pure lipstick on a pig. It's still a pig. Final or not, they are absolutely shite. But then he blames injuries for why they will finish in their worst Premier League position. He's worse than most who've come before him since Ferguson left, and I can't grasp why he's in with a chance of another trophy. They are awful to watch. Zero personality, at least with Spurs, Arsenal, us .. we have an identity. They STILL have zero identity, and that's down to his abysmal management.