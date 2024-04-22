Ten Haag presser today:



"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years"



Dead man walking.



"I would say its over-over-performing with all the problems we have had, he said. Getting into the final is already a big achievement, but we are here for trophies. We have an opportunity to win a trophy and that is good. But we are not satisfied by being in the final, we want to win it and that is what we will go for and its our mentality.That is why we are successful. Thats why I am ­successful over 10 years as a manager, I always bring out the maximum of each squad."Hope he doesn't get sacked. Suits that club perfectly.