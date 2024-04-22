« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 541635 times)

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 626
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9680 on: April 22, 2024, 03:18:38 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 22, 2024, 12:23:35 am
If they beat City he may survive, I'm thinking better that United get tonked in the final than Coventry, remember Watford when they got there, waste of time
Not a chance they beat Abu Dhabi. Coventry had more of a chance of beating United than United have of beating Abu Dhabi imo.
It will be another one-sided final.

Antony time and time again proves to be a classless, pathetic c*nt of a man. You know it's bad when even United fans cannot stand the side of him.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,734
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9681 on: April 22, 2024, 07:37:10 am »
Well well, who would of thought it. United take advantage of another crap VAR decision


« Last Edit: April 22, 2024, 07:38:46 am by Mister Flip Flop »
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,244
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9682 on: April 22, 2024, 08:13:43 am »
Corner well and truly turned
« Last Edit: April 22, 2024, 08:31:42 am by Gaz123456 »
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,373
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9683 on: April 22, 2024, 09:01:48 am »
Antony is such a bellend. I'd absolutely hate it if he played for us.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,855
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9684 on: April 22, 2024, 10:29:38 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 21, 2024, 08:04:35 pm
Bit of class there from Maguire in fairness to him. Anthony is a pathetic human being.
Aside from his Greek tragedy, he seems OK.
Sure he's not a top defender, but he knuckled down and worked hard when they were trying to hound him out.
He's one of the few there that genuinely seem to give a shit.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9685 on: April 22, 2024, 10:49:58 am »
Saw a comment on the BBC live feed yesterday from a United fan -

"I'll be forever grateful to Antony for his equaliser against Liverpool that gave me the best football day of my life"

Really??  :o I know we joke about being their cup final but that's hilarious!
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,118
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9686 on: April 22, 2024, 11:51:03 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on April 22, 2024, 12:23:35 am
If they beat City he may survive, I'm thinking better that United get tonked in the final than Coventry, remember Watford when they got there, waste of time

The 2019 final with Troy Deeney was a fucking waste of time.

The 1984 final was the arrival of John Barnes :)
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9687 on: April 22, 2024, 01:17:43 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on April 22, 2024, 03:18:38 am
Not a chance they beat Abu Dhabi. Coventry had more of a chance of beating United than United have of beating Abu Dhabi imo.
It will be another one-sided final.

Antony time and time again proves to be a classless, pathetic c*nt of a man. You know it's bad when even United fans cannot stand the side of him.


I may have to stick up for United, partly because I hate both clubs but City probably more these days, but mainly it will depend on how the league shapes up. As only 4 teams will qualify for the CL now (almost certain, the Germans would have to implode and Villa win all their games left in the ECL) then if United win the FA cup then they will qualify ahead of Newcastle even if they finish below them.


Call me petty but I want Newcastle to either out of Europe or in the conference, preferably Vanarama but UEFA I mean.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,206
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9688 on: April 22, 2024, 05:25:06 pm »
Erik ten hag has been offered another job already! The Great Britain Tobogganing Team have said they have been looking for years for someone who can push a team downhill at that sort of speed
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9689 on: April 22, 2024, 11:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April 22, 2024, 05:25:06 pm
Erik ten hag has been offered another job already! The Great Britain Tobogganing Team have said they have been looking for years for someone who can push a team downhill at that sort of speed
He's joining Moyes, Solskaer and Ralph as a four man downhill specialist team
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9690 on: Yesterday at 07:05:14 am »
From my United-supporting mate:
So Inter have won the Serie A title by a country mile with three United rejects in the squad, having sold a fourth in the close season while selling us their goalkeeper.
Wondering if there has been something suspect about our recruitment strategy for a while now

No shit, Sherlock! :lmao
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,712
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9691 on: Yesterday at 11:47:52 am »
Someone should do a highlight reel for Antony for this season: celebrating like he's won the World Cup against Newport, shushing Coventry City players after Coventry came back from 3-0 down to 4-3 only for VAR to save United, and that silly fucking pirouette.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9692 on: Yesterday at 11:49:42 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:47:52 am
Someone should do a highlight reel for Antony for this season: celebrating like he's won the World Cup against Newport, shushing Coventry City players after Coventry came back from 3-0 down to 4-3 only for VAR to save United, and that silly fucking pirouette.

You missed when he was asked to play out of position against us in extra time in the FA Cup and spent the next 2 minutes crying, whingeing to teammates and throwing a strop about it.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,112
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9693 on: Yesterday at 12:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Yesterday at 11:49:42 am
You missed when he was asked to play out of position against us in extra time in the FA Cup and spent the next 2 minutes crying, whingeing to teammates and throwing a strop about it.

& when he should have been sent off at City about 2 minutes after coming on...
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,112
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9694 on: Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm »
Ten Haag presser today:

"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years"

Dead man walking.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,089
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9695 on: Yesterday at 12:51:31 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
Ten Haag presser today:

"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years"

Dead man walking.

Absolutely and he will know it too.

In his defence though he does say they were lucky and the record books shows they are in the final thats all that matters really.

I will be amazed if he is manager next season there.i
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,754
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9696 on: Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm »
His PC's are comical, just constantly waffles Hodgsonesque nonsense and has absolultely zero charisma to get anyone on side with a joke or whatever. Hopefully how bad the managerial market is this summer means they keep him as he's quite clearly one of the worst managers in this league.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,734
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9697 on: Yesterday at 01:08:19 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
Ten Haag presser today:

"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years"

Dead man walking.

It's been fun while it lasted  :butt
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,855
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9698 on: Yesterday at 01:22:04 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
Ten Haag presser today:

"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years"

Dead man walking.

He's been there four years?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,922
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9699 on: Yesterday at 01:23:20 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
Ten Haag presser today:

"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years"

Dead man walking.

"What do you mean, do my methods translate" levels here.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9700 on: Yesterday at 01:27:13 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 01:22:04 pm
He's been there four years?

Two domestic cup finals at Ajax before he moved I guess
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,662
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9701 on: Yesterday at 01:27:51 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
Ten Haag presser today:

"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years"

Dead man walking.

He is sounding deluded.  :o
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9702 on: Yesterday at 01:35:16 pm »
If they beat City all will be forgiven


Key word "if"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Paul JH

  • Elmer Fudd. I'm a witch! A WITCH!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • "Don't do drugs..."
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9703 on: Yesterday at 01:49:35 pm »
I can't get my head around this fraud being in with a chance of winning two trophies in two seasons.

His quotes are pure lipstick on a pig. It's still a pig. Final or not, they are absolutely shite. But then he blames injuries for why they will finish in their worst Premier League position. He's worse than most who've come before him since Ferguson left, and I can't grasp why he's in with a chance of another trophy. They are awful to watch. Zero personality, at least with Spurs, Arsenal, us .. we have an identity. They STILL have zero identity, and that's down to his abysmal management.
Logged
Sarcastic Net Pest and Sanctimonious Arse.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9704 on: Yesterday at 03:18:53 pm »
.....and how we failed to beat them in 3 games
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,860
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9705 on: Yesterday at 04:47:11 pm »
Footage from Ten Hag's press conference today:

Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9706 on: Yesterday at 06:01:33 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:18:53 pm
.....and how we failed to beat them in 3 games

Yes, lets not forget its largely our fault theyre in another final.

That plus the corrupt bastards running VAR robbing Coventry.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 11:47:29 am »
Ten Hag saying he is the best at getting the most out of players has to be the most delusional thing I've heard all season. Rashford, Anthony, Martial, Hojland and a certain Jadon Sancho must be ripping it up in secret. I'm beginning to like him, I think every league should have one
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 12:06:49 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:47:29 am
Ten Hag saying he is the best at getting the most out of players has to be the most delusional thing I've heard all season. Rashford, Anthony, Martial, Hojland and a certain Jadon Sancho must be ripping it up in secret. I'm beginning to like him, I think every league should have one
When I saw the BBC headline of "FA Cup semi-final win reaction a disgrace" from ten Hag I thought he had momentarily shown some self awareness and was calling out Antony.  He wasn't, of course.  He was whining about how people weren't marvelling over his achievement of beating a mid-table Championship side on penalties.  He also defended Antony being a twat.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,099
  • Dutch Class
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 12:20:43 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:54:14 pm
His PC's are comical, just constantly waffles Hodgsonesque nonsense and has absolultely zero charisma to get anyone on side with a joke or whatever. Hopefully how bad the managerial market is this summer means they keep him as he's quite clearly one of the worst managers in this league.

An unlikely cup win might extend his stay until Christmas but no way he's there after next season. I'd imagine they'd be in the market for Amorim but whoever comes in is on a hiding to nothing for at least 2 seasons given how shite their recruitment has been resulting in a Frankenstein squad
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,853
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 12:30:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:20:43 pm
An unlikely cup win might extend his stay until Christmas but no way he's there after next season. I'd imagine they'd be in the market for Amorim but whoever comes in is on a hiding to nothing for at least 2 seasons given how shite their recruitment has been resulting in a Frankenstein squad
Southgate manages England to winning Euro 2024.
Man U appoint national hero Southgate.

The former would annoy me more than it should but the latter would more than make up for it.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,861
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 05:52:40 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 12:44:02 pm
Ten Haag presser today:

"No, I absolutely can't understand the reaction [from the media]. You asked the question: 'Was it embarrassing?' No, the reaction from you was embarrassing. We were clearly very lucky in the end with the penalties, but we made it to the final and that is a huge achievement. Twice in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals in four years"

Dead man walking.

"I would say its over-over-performing with all the problems we have had, he said. Getting into the final is already a big achievement, but we are here for trophies. We have an opportunity to win a trophy and that is good. But we are not satisfied by being in the final, we want to win it and that is what we will go for and its our mentality.

That is why we are successful. Thats why I am ­successful over 10 years as a manager, I always bring out the maximum of each squad."

Hope he doesn't get sacked. Suits that club perfectly.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,457
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 05:53:46 pm »
Manchester United to fight Premier Leagues proposed changes to PSR rules

Anchoring would tie wages to bottom clubs TV revenue
United said to prefer model of higher investment across league

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/apr/24/manchester-united-to-fight-premier-leagues-proposed-changes-to-psr-rules
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243]   Go Up
« previous next »
 