7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9640 on: April 13, 2024, 10:38:22 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April 13, 2024, 10:36:15 am
Fair play to those at Old Trafford for the U21s game - Manchester United v Liverpool.


The minutes silence was impeccably observed.

It was a good tribute and a wonderful game as well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9641 on: April 13, 2024, 06:39:32 pm »
Great that they've decided to throw one in today.

Gobshites
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9642 on: April 13, 2024, 06:45:10 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 13, 2024, 06:39:32 pm
Great that they've decided to throw one in today.

Gobshites

Its not like they played well last week. If wed gone 2 up we probably would have wiped the floor with them. Freak goal out of nothing changed the game. Shite but its done now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9643 on: April 13, 2024, 06:47:51 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on April 13, 2024, 06:39:32 pm
Great that they've decided to throw one in today.

Gobshites

They were woeful last week until we gifted them a way back in.
« Reply #9644 on: April 13, 2024, 09:38:30 pm »
https://twitter.com/UtdFaithfuls/status/1779239771400782326

The biggest soap opera is at it again. Garnacho not happy with Ten Hag it seems... and vice versa.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9645 on: April 13, 2024, 09:50:16 pm »
The United penalty award was simply ridiculous. The game is becoming a farce.
« Reply #9646 on: April 13, 2024, 10:08:30 pm »
Quote from: norecat on April 13, 2024, 09:50:16 pm
The United penalty award was simply ridiculous. The game is becoming a farce.

I agree with the second part, it seems worse now than ever before. However, Man Utd benefitting from ridiculous decisions has been going on forever.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9647 on: April 13, 2024, 10:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on April 13, 2024, 10:08:30 pm
I agree with the second part, it seems worse now than ever before. However, Man Utd benefitting from ridiculous decisions has been going on forever.

Luckily the official's sense of pride and desire to be the best they can be rules out any bias, Yorky.

I look forward to variance equalling itself out and United having a solid 30 years of decisions inexplicably going against them.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

« Reply #9648 on: April 14, 2024, 12:03:49 am »
It was a perfectly cromulent decision, if you want to make it as a premier league defender you need to show a bit of commitment and get your arms amputated.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9649 on: April 14, 2024, 12:27:38 am »
How did the worlds best midfielder get on today?
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9650 on: April 14, 2024, 12:41:30 am »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on April 14, 2024, 12:27:38 am
How did the worlds best midfielder get on today?

You mean Kobbie 'better than Makalele' Mainoo?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9651 on: April 14, 2024, 12:52:16 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on April 14, 2024, 12:41:30 am
You mean Kobbie 'better than Makalele' Mainoo?
Thats the boy.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

« Reply #9652 on: April 14, 2024, 09:56:41 am »
I dont think I've ever seen a team so lucky to have this many points in a season, theyve ended up winning so many games against poor teams in injury time in matches they didnt deserve to win.

Even the last few games I can remember off the top of my head they've been absolutely battered in - Brentford, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and they've somehow lost none of those games.

32 games into a season and the most expensively assembled squad of players in world football history have got a negative goal difference, its fucking insane how lucky they have been.  The only positive is that they are now sat in the Europa Conference place, it would be fantastic if they were to play in that next season.
« Reply #9653 on: April 14, 2024, 10:40:32 am »
-1 goal difference FC

Brighton have a better goal difference and they are 10th

I'm beginning to think 7 Haag has some incriminating photos of the Glazers at this stage and he's using it against them to keep his job  :lmao
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9654 on: April 14, 2024, 11:11:31 am »
who is their #53 in defense? Good God, he is atrocious.
« Reply #9655 on: April 14, 2024, 11:13:52 am »
If they lose the FA Cup final do they get Europa next season if opponent has already qualified for CL?
« Reply #9656 on: April 14, 2024, 11:32:22 am »
Their league position flatters them so much its unreal.

Absolutely farcical decision making yesterday. It will never change with them.
« Reply #9657 on: April 14, 2024, 11:43:17 am »
225 - Manchester United have faced more shots than any other side in Europe's big-five leagues in 2024 (225). [OptaJoe]

https://www.reddit.com/r/reddevils/comments/1bw0oti/225_manchester_united_have_faced_more_shots_than/    :o
« Reply #9658 on: April 14, 2024, 11:46:56 am »
Quote from: William Regal on April 14, 2024, 09:56:41 am
I dont think I've ever seen a team so lucky to have this many points in a season, theyve ended up winning so many games against poor teams in injury time in matches they didnt deserve to win.

Even the last few games I can remember off the top of my head they've been absolutely battered in - Brentford, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and they've somehow lost none of those games.

32 games into a season and the most expensively assembled squad of players in world football history have got a negative goal difference, its fucking insane how lucky they have been.  The only positive is that they are now sat in the Europa Conference place, it would be fantastic if they were to play in that next season.

I've given up saying that after saying it in the Ole season when they finished 2nd. They were outplayed every game yet broke the record for number of consecutive away wins in the Premier League and got a penalty literally every game until Klopp spoke up about it, then miraculously it stopped. I also said it in 21/22 when they were genuinely terrible every single week (we beat them 5-0 and 4-0) and sacked two managers because they were getting hammered every game,  and were playing that badly, yet somehow spent the whole season in 6th place.

They've been massively propped up by refereees, VAR and spawn in recent years, but ultimately it gives them a false sense of security as to how bad a team they are. They should have been with Chelsea in mid table last few years. Even winning the League Cup last season with the easiest draw going.

In what's been our best spell in the PL these have been terrible yet somehow finished above us 3 out the last 6 years.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9659 on: April 14, 2024, 12:16:00 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on April 14, 2024, 09:56:41 am
I dont think I've ever seen a team so lucky to have this many points in a season, theyve ended up winning so many games against poor teams in injury time in matches they didnt deserve to win.

Even the last few games I can remember off the top of my head they've been absolutely battered in - Brentford, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and they've somehow lost none of those games.

32 games into a season and the most expensively assembled squad of players in world football history have got a negative goal difference, its fucking insane how lucky they have been.  The only positive is that they are now sat in the Europa Conference place, it would be fantastic if they were to play in that next season.
They remind me of a budget version of Real Madrid a few seasons ago. They might get outplayed but they are more efficient and clinical than most teams in the final third and that directly impacts the result. It's not luck at this point.

It's like a bet that they have enough to outscore inefficient teams. However, the ceiling of that strategy tends to be low and that's why they've only won 1 League Cup in 7/8 years.
« Reply #9660 on: April 14, 2024, 12:23:57 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 14, 2024, 12:16:00 pm
They remind me of a budget version of Real Madrid a few seasons ago. They might get outplayed but they are more efficient and clinical than most teams in the final and that directly impacts the result. It's not luck at this point.

It's like a bet that they have enough to outscore inefficient teams. However, the ceiling of that strategy tends to be low and that's why they've only won 1 League Cup in 7/8 years.

This is precisely it. They play like and have the back 6 of a shit lower table team, but they have players like Fernandes that can score with that one chance they get. They also draw a lot of teams on to them, intentionally or not, and then cause panic when they attack which leads to penalties when combined with a heavy dose of play-acting.

They can't really hammer anyone and are susceptible to the odd hammering (just like a lower table team) which is reflected in their goal difference.

They really are an advert for how much you can achieve with fast, expensive forwards.
« Reply #9661 on: April 14, 2024, 01:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 14, 2024, 11:43:17 am
225 - Manchester United have faced more shots than any other side in Europe's big-five leagues in 2024 (225). [OptaJoe]

https://www.reddit.com/r/reddevils/comments/1bw0oti/225_manchester_united_have_faced_more_shots_than/    :o

Their keeper must be unbelievable.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

« Reply #9662 on: April 18, 2024, 10:24:43 am »
Fast forward to 9.30m into the vid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ACloJetIE0

Bastien schweinsteiger was not allowed into the dressing room after training, as Utd were looking to force him out.  John Murtough was standing in the doorway preventing him from getting his things. I must assume they were hoping that Bastien would force his way past John (in  order to get his stuff) then they could fire Bastien for gross misconduct or something.  You can see why Jose eventually loses a dressing room after 2 yrs or so, if this is how he conducts himself
« Reply #9663 on: April 18, 2024, 05:19:36 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on April 18, 2024, 10:24:43 am
Fast forward to 9.30m into the vid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ACloJetIE0

Bastien schweinsteiger was not allowed into the dressing room after training, as Utd were looking to force him out.  John Murtough was standing in the doorway preventing him from getting his things. I must assume they were hoping that Bastien would force his way past John (in  order to get his stuff) then they could fire Bastien for gross misconduct or something.  You can see why Jose eventually loses a dressing room after 2 yrs or so, if this is how he conducts himself

He choses his favourites and pisses on everyone else. That's in his MO.

A petulant insecure child. Quelle surprise.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

« Reply #9664 on: April 18, 2024, 06:20:54 pm »
Quote from: telekon on April 18, 2024, 05:19:36 pm
He choses his favourites and pisses on everyone else. That's in his MO.

A petulant insecure child. Quelle surprise.

It told you everything that he thought he needed to bring Zlatan with him so he had someone inside the dressing room on his side, effectively a super grass.
« Reply #9665 on: April 18, 2024, 06:52:00 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on April 18, 2024, 10:24:43 am
Fast forward to 9.30m into the vid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ACloJetIE0

Bastien schweinsteiger was not allowed into the dressing room after training, as Utd were looking to force him out.  John Murtough was standing in the doorway preventing him from getting his things. I must assume they were hoping that Bastien would force his way past John (in  order to get his stuff) then they could fire Bastien for gross misconduct or something.  You can see why Jose eventually loses a dressing room after 2 yrs or so, if this is how he conducts himself

Their blueshite DoF stood in his way? Out of order. Shambles of a club.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

« Reply #9666 on: April 19, 2024, 04:55:55 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on April 18, 2024, 10:24:43 am
Fast forward to 9.30m into the vid

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ACloJetIE0

Bastien schweinsteiger was not allowed into the dressing room after training, as Utd were looking to force him out.  John Murtough was standing in the doorway preventing him from getting his things. I must assume they were hoping that Bastien would force his way past John (in  order to get his stuff) then they could fire Bastien for gross misconduct or something.  You can see why Jose eventually loses a dressing room after 2 yrs or so, if this is how he conducts himself
Bit unsure what to make of it all. I loved Schweinsteiger and he seems to love the club. But I remember during his one season there were a lot of murmurings about his teammates being sick of him, that he was going all over the world with his wife any time he was injured (which was regularly), that he was flying in and out of Manchester for games only, that kind of stuff, that they thought he saw it as a retirement move, which tbf it was. Jose is obviously a guy who has previous for this sort of thing so I assume most of what he says is true, but I think he's painting himself a bit whiter than white in this. Its still no excuse for the Murtough story he tells of course.
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

« Reply #9667 on: Today at 06:13:21 pm »
Mancs will win the shootout now of course.
« Reply #9668 on: Today at 06:14:07 pm »
Var to the rescue again
Fair play to them not celebrating at the end. They should rightly feel embarrassed that they ended up in that situation.
 
Was still funny watching Hojlund turn around to see no on there though!
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

« Reply #9670 on: Today at 06:59:00 pm »
Laughable.
Hate these twats. Hopefully City will give them a good hiding in the final.
 ;D Giving it the big 'un against Coventry.

Quote
Antony turned to the Coventry players and cupped his ears after Rasmus Hojlund's penalty. [@TyMarshall_MEN]
Quote
Erik Ten Hag on Manchester United surviving a huge scare to beat Coventry and reach the FA Cup final
"It's not an embarrassment, it's an achievement!"

« Reply #9674 on: Today at 07:49:45 pm »
:lmao
« Reply #9675 on: Today at 07:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:40:05 pm
;D Giving it the big 'un against Coventry.

https://x.com/eplbible/status/1782116257120047344?s=61&t=_F9d0KoVEe1Ohztt3qmQ3Q

Some sheepishly jog forward, a couple high five each other, Maguire goes to shake hands with his opponents, Antony sprints across several of his own players, ignoring them, so he can turn and cup his ears towards the Coventry players, and continues to do so for several seconds even though its obvious no-one else in red is exactly cock-a-hoop.

Antony, of course, came on at 3-0. Did nothing and saw his side concede 3 goals and didnt even take a penalty. So should be the last one attempting to rub anything in.
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 07:57:27 pm
https://x.com/eplbible/status/1782116257120047344?s=61&t=_F9d0KoVEe1Ohztt3qmQ3Q

Some sheepishly jog forward, a couple high five each other, Maguire goes to shake hands with his opponents, Antony sprints across several of his own players, ignoring them, so he can turn and cup his ears towards the Coventry players, and continues to do so for several seconds even though its obvious no-one else in red is exactly cock-a-hoop.

Antony, of course, came on at 3-0. Did nothing and saw his side concede 3 goals and didnt even take a penalty. So should be the last one attempting to rub anything in.

Bit of class there from Maguire in fairness to him. Anthony is a pathetic human being.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Anthony really is thick bless him.
