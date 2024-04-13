I dont think I've ever seen a team so lucky to have this many points in a season, theyve ended up winning so many games against poor teams in injury time in matches they didnt deserve to win.
Even the last few games I can remember off the top of my head they've been absolutely battered in - Brentford, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and they've somehow lost none of those games.
32 games into a season and the most expensively assembled squad of players in world football history have got a negative goal difference, its fucking insane how lucky they have been. The only positive is that they are now sat in the Europa Conference place, it would be fantastic if they were to play in that next season.