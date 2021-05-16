« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:38:22 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:36:15 am
Fair play to those at Old Trafford for the U21s game - Manchester United v Liverpool.


The minutes silence was impeccably observed.

It was a good tribute and a wonderful game as well.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm
Great that they've decided to throw one in today.

Gobshites
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:45:10 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm
Great that they've decided to throw one in today.

Gobshites

Its not like they played well last week. If wed gone 2 up we probably would have wiped the floor with them. Freak goal out of nothing changed the game. Shite but its done now.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:47:51 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 06:39:32 pm
Great that they've decided to throw one in today.

Gobshites

They were woeful last week until we gifted them a way back in.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:38:30 pm
https://twitter.com/UtdFaithfuls/status/1779239771400782326

The biggest soap opera is at it again. Garnacho not happy with Ten Hag it seems... and vice versa.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm
The United penalty award was simply ridiculous. The game is becoming a farce.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm
The United penalty award was simply ridiculous. The game is becoming a farce.

I agree with the second part, it seems worse now than ever before. However, Man Utd benefitting from ridiculous decisions has been going on forever.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:18:32 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:08:30 pm
I agree with the second part, it seems worse now than ever before. However, Man Utd benefitting from ridiculous decisions has been going on forever.

Luckily the official's sense of pride and desire to be the best they can be rules out any bias, Yorky.

I look forward to variance equalling itself out and United having a solid 30 years of decisions inexplicably going against them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:03:49 am
It was a perfectly cromulent decision, if you want to make it as a premier league defender you need to show a bit of commitment and get your arms amputated.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:27:38 am
How did the worlds best midfielder get on today?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:41:30 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:27:38 am
How did the worlds best midfielder get on today?

You mean Kobbie 'better than Makalele' Mainoo?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:52:16 am
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 12:41:30 am
You mean Kobbie 'better than Makalele' Mainoo?
Thats the boy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 09:56:41 am
I dont think I've ever seen a team so lucky to have this many points in a season, theyve ended up winning so many games against poor teams in injury time in matches they didnt deserve to win.

Even the last few games I can remember off the top of my head they've been absolutely battered in - Brentford, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and they've somehow lost none of those games.

32 games into a season and the most expensively assembled squad of players in world football history have got a negative goal difference, its fucking insane how lucky they have been.  The only positive is that they are now sat in the Europa Conference place, it would be fantastic if they were to play in that next season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:40:32 am
-1 goal difference FC

Brighton have a better goal difference and they are 10th

I'm beginning to think 7 Haag has some incriminating photos of the Glazers at this stage and he's using it against them to keep his job  :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:11:31 am
who is their #53 in defense? Good God, he is atrocious.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:13:52 am
If they lose the FA Cup final do they get Europa next season if opponent has already qualified for CL?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:32:22 am
Their league position flatters them so much its unreal.

Absolutely farcical decision making yesterday. It will never change with them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:43:17 am
225 - Manchester United have faced more shots than any other side in Europe's big-five leagues in 2024 (225). [OptaJoe]

https://www.reddit.com/r/reddevils/comments/1bw0oti/225_manchester_united_have_faced_more_shots_than/    :o
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:46:56 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:56:41 am
I dont think I've ever seen a team so lucky to have this many points in a season, theyve ended up winning so many games against poor teams in injury time in matches they didnt deserve to win.

Even the last few games I can remember off the top of my head they've been absolutely battered in - Brentford, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and they've somehow lost none of those games.

32 games into a season and the most expensively assembled squad of players in world football history have got a negative goal difference, its fucking insane how lucky they have been.  The only positive is that they are now sat in the Europa Conference place, it would be fantastic if they were to play in that next season.

I've given up saying that after saying it in the Ole season when they finished 2nd. They were outplayed every game yet broke the record for number of consecutive away wins in the Premier League and got a penalty literally every game until Klopp spoke up about it, then miraculously it stopped. I also said it in 21/22 when they were genuinely terrible every single week (we beat them 5-0 and 4-0) and sacked two managers because they were getting hammered every game,  and were playing that badly, yet somehow spent the whole season in 6th place.

They've been massively propped up by refereees, VAR and spawn in recent years, but ultimately it gives them a false sense of security as to how bad a team they are. They should have been with Chelsea in mid table last few years. Even winning the League Cup last season with the easiest draw going.

In what's been our best spell in the PL these have been terrible yet somehow finished above us 3 out the last 6 years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:16:00 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:56:41 am
I dont think I've ever seen a team so lucky to have this many points in a season, theyve ended up winning so many games against poor teams in injury time in matches they didnt deserve to win.

Even the last few games I can remember off the top of my head they've been absolutely battered in - Brentford, Liverpool, Bournemouth, and they've somehow lost none of those games.

32 games into a season and the most expensively assembled squad of players in world football history have got a negative goal difference, its fucking insane how lucky they have been.  The only positive is that they are now sat in the Europa Conference place, it would be fantastic if they were to play in that next season.
They remind me of a budget version of Real Madrid a few seasons ago. They might get outplayed but they are more efficient and clinical than most teams in the final and that directly impacts the result. It's not luck at this point.

It's like a bet that they have enough to outscore inefficient teams. However, the ceiling of that strategy tends to be low and that's why they've only won 1 League Cup in 7/8 years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:23:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:16:00 pm
They remind me of a budget version of Real Madrid a few seasons ago. They might get outplayed but they are more efficient and clinical than most teams in the final and that directly impacts the result. It's not luck at this point.

It's like a bet that they have enough to outscore inefficient teams. However, the ceiling of that strategy tends to be low and that's why they've only won 1 League Cup in 7/8 years.

This is precisely it. They play like and have the back 6 of a shit lower table team, but they have players like Fernandes that can score with that one chance they get. They also draw a lot of teams on to them, intentionally or not, and then cause panic when they attack which leads to penalties when combined with a heavy dose of play-acting.

They can't really hammer anyone and are susceptible to the odd hammering (just like a lower table team) which is reflected in their goal difference.

They really are an advert for how much you can achieve with fast, expensive forwards.
