« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 531451 times)

Offline Spezialo

  • Knocked out of the world cup. Should have had a pen. As if you wouldn't confront the ref.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9600 on: April 8, 2024, 10:41:44 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on April  7, 2024, 06:04:03 pm
Yeah it's like the players don't realise it's not a normal game and are just too casual.

I hadn't realised it until now but Chelsea are closing the gap on them, if they win today they're 3 points behind with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Yeah, Bradley the first one to put an actual hard challenge in (the one he got booked for). No one else seems to do it.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,782
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9601 on: April 8, 2024, 10:43:38 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April  8, 2024, 09:27:22 am
We were piss poor again. Fucking joke.

I kind of daren't ask you. But what did you think of the ref yesterday?
(I listened, as nearly always, on the radio. Usually  you can gauge ineptness from there, but he seemed ok)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,563
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9602 on: April 8, 2024, 10:44:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on April  8, 2024, 10:43:38 am
I kind of daren't ask you. But what did you think of the ref yesterday?
(I listened, as nearly always, on the radio. Usually  you can gauge ineptness from there, but he seemed ok)

Nothing untoward yesterday. Actually did an OK job.


EDIT: Seen a few things that he 'missed' - I think I'm so used to being fucked over that I've blanked them out :)
« Last Edit: April 8, 2024, 11:54:57 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,885
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9603 on: April 8, 2024, 10:51:46 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April  8, 2024, 08:20:28 am
They've not gone backwards, just returned to the mean, it's like the 70's & 80's all over again where they're nothing more than a thorn in our side, think we only beat them 4 times in something like 22 games over the 80's? absolute game raising c*nts

I think this is it They always seem to have ridiculous luck.. spawns goals.. lack of yellow or red card s..but I don't think I've seen Rashford and co run so much . Definitely cheating their own fans.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,328
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9604 on: April 8, 2024, 10:52:10 am »
As disappointing as yesterday was, at least we're not these fucking losers.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9605 on: April 8, 2024, 11:20:35 am »
Quote from: whtwht on April  8, 2024, 10:51:46 am
I think this is it They always seem to have ridiculous luck.. spawns goals.. lack of yellow or red card s..but I don't think I've seen Rashford and co run so much . Definitely cheating their own fans.

I agree. For a period in the 2nd half, they were throwing their bodies at everything in the penalty box (just like the reason why they think Vidic is an all time PL great).
It was almost like they were fighting to stay up, and not get relegated.
We just needed one of the balls to break kindly for us, but it never did.
They were clueless with the ball. We didn't punish them. That is down to complacency with our finishing.
It has been a trait from before Christmas. We had several games in a row with +30 shots. We did score highly, but (without sounding spoilt) we could have been more clinical.
Logged

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,847
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9606 on: April 8, 2024, 11:27:34 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April  8, 2024, 08:20:28 am
They've not gone backwards, just returned to the mean, it's like the 70's & 80's all over again where they're nothing more than a thorn in our side, think we only beat them 4 times in something like 22 games over the 80's? absolute game raising c*nts

This is correct I go back that far and remember they always raised their game against us driven by the hatred. I watched in a bar on holiday yesterday and heard a Manc say your gonna win fuck all you c*nts when they equalized from a spawny mistake. Must have forgotten the "Mickey Mouse Cup" as they call it when they dont win it.
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9607 on: April 8, 2024, 12:24:12 pm »
There is no doubt that a Man U are a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.
And yet their biggest win this season would be us not winning the league.
How the mighty have fallen
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,490
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9608 on: April 8, 2024, 12:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on April  8, 2024, 11:27:34 am
This is correct I go back that far and remember they always raised their game against us driven by the hatred. I watched in a bar on holiday yesterday and heard a Manc say your gonna win fuck all you c*nts when they equalized from a spawny mistake. Must have forgotten the "Mickey Mouse Cup" as they call it when they dont win it.
Its funny cause I grew up saying "Game raising wankers!" about Liverpool. I wouldn't even say we've done that to Liverpool mostly. This is the first time I've seen us be utterly shite while Liverpool are a great team and then we somehow take points off them. Nearly all of the other times coincided with Liverpool down seasons, apart from those two OT draws in 2019.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,485
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9609 on: April 8, 2024, 12:32:55 pm »
Its quite something that they finished comfortably above us last season, spent more in the summer, and yet they find themselves 22 points behind us at this stage of the season. Closer to 13th than 5th. A negative goal difference after 30 games of a season. Scored as many goals as Luton. Fucked out of the CL so badly that they didnt even get the Europa consolation prize. Not even a guarantee that they beat Coventry in the cup and if they do they'll get absolutely slaughtered by Abu Dhabi in the final.

And yet there's utter joy that the two points they somehow scammed from us yesterday might keep us from winning the league.

Knocked off our fucking perch indeed :D
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,851
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9610 on: April 8, 2024, 12:42:26 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  8, 2024, 12:27:42 pm
Its funny cause I grew up saying "Game raising wankers!" about Liverpool. I wouldn't even say we've done that to Liverpool mostly. This is the first time I've seen us be utterly shite while Liverpool are a great team and then we somehow take points off them. Nearly all of the other times coincided with Liverpool down seasons, apart from those two OT draws in 2019.
Its a sign of how far LFC has come.

Also a sign of how far mufc has fallen I guess
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,563
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9611 on: April 8, 2024, 12:49:54 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  8, 2024, 12:27:42 pm
Its funny cause I grew up saying "Game raising wankers!" about Liverpool. I wouldn't even say we've done that to Liverpool mostly. This is the first time I've seen us be utterly shite while Liverpool are a great team and then we somehow take points off them. Nearly all of the other times coincided with Liverpool down seasons, apart from those two OT draws in 2019.

Given your record spending, it's astonishing just how shite Manchester United are.

Not one decent player in your whole set up.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9612 on: April 8, 2024, 12:53:42 pm »
Young Mainoo looks a decent prospect, to be fair. The rest utter shit though.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9613 on: April 8, 2024, 01:16:06 pm »
You know the club is in disarray when the commentator is lauding Rashford for making a 5 yard close down to block a ball out for a throw. Minimum requirement for any player at any level is to work hard. While not the basket case that Chelsea are United are in an awful state. I don't know how you will get rid of the likes of Rashford as no other club is going to give him even one fifth of what he is reportedly on. The manager is so delusional in his after match interviews he could be an Everton fan.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9614 on: April 8, 2024, 01:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on April  8, 2024, 12:53:42 pm
Young Mainoo looks a decent prospect, to be fair.

I didn't even realise he was playing in the first half.

Shame he turned up in the second half though. That was quite a finish. But then even players like Welbeck seem to be able to pull those kind of shots out of the bag against us. FFS.

Thought he was pretty ordinary overall.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,118
  • Bam!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9615 on: April 8, 2024, 01:31:17 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on April  8, 2024, 12:53:42 pm
Young Mainoo looks a decent prospect, to be fair. The rest utter shit though.

Honestly thought he was really average yesterday, just scored a Macheda like screamer.

He added nothing to the midfield control, and didn't really add much going forward for the most part. Although I think he was put on a man marking job that left him nowhere near where he should be to actually help the team.

Ten Haag openly admits he now just uses the counter attack with his good players to try score, and they have little system outside that. He is such a nothing manager, you'd think any good club would get rid of him and get an actual ambitious manager in if they want to succeed.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9616 on: April 8, 2024, 01:36:06 pm »
In defence of Mainoo he is playing with Casemiro who was blowing out of his arse for 90 minutes. The only time he ran was for that 5 yard lunge at Diaz. I do not get the hype about Mainoo either though. He looks ok but he is in a very bad team and he is 19. Maybe he will be world class but ...
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,490
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9617 on: April 8, 2024, 01:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April  8, 2024, 01:31:17 pm
Honestly thought he was really average yesterday, just scored a Macheda like screamer.

He added nothing to the midfield control, and didn't really add much going forward for the most part. Although I think he was put on a man marking job that left him nowhere near where he should be to actually help the team.

Ten Haag openly admits he now just uses the counter attack with his good players to try score, and they have little system outside that. He is such a nothing manager, you'd think any good club would get rid of him and get an actual ambitious manager in if they want to succeed.
I'd agree the hype has gone overboard on Mainoo. But he has shown enough for us to be relatively pleased about him. I'm about as optimistic about him as I was about McTominay in 2017. He'll be good, or average, or maybe even better, but most likely the first two. This midfield has not controlled a single game all season long, not one, so I don't really hold that against him.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,804
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9618 on: April 8, 2024, 01:50:50 pm »
Mainoo was "marking" Diaz and let him go to score our first goal. Actually, Mainoo was lost in the box and didn't know what to do. Diaz peels off him to the open space and slots home.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,380
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9619 on: April 8, 2024, 01:51:00 pm »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on April  8, 2024, 12:24:12 pm
There is no doubt that a Man U are a massive club, one of the biggest in the world.
And yet their biggest win this season would be us not winning the league.
How the mighty have fallen

Except we are winning the fucking league!
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,804
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9620 on: April 8, 2024, 01:52:00 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on April  8, 2024, 01:51:00 pm
Except we are winning the fucking league!

Is right!  :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,118
  • Bam!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9621 on: April 8, 2024, 02:01:00 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  8, 2024, 01:43:26 pm
I'd agree the hype has gone overboard on Mainoo. But he has shown enough for us to be relatively pleased about him. I'm about as optimistic about him as I was about McTominay in 2017. He'll be good, or average, or maybe even better, but most likely the first two. This midfield has not controlled a single game all season long, not one, so I don't really hold that against him.

I meant in yesterdays game with my post.

His hype is definitely overboard, generally he looks better going forward than in the defensive situations. Again, hard to know how much of that is down to Ten Haag though. He's a good prospect, but I'd say he's not impressed me any more than quite a few youngsters in recent years that have come in and played really well early on for various big clubs.  All about the next few years of development and handling game time.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9622 on: April 8, 2024, 02:07:54 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  8, 2024, 01:43:26 pm
I'd agree the hype has gone overboard on Mainoo. But he has shown enough for us to be relatively pleased about him. I'm about as optimistic about him as I was about McTominay in 2017. He'll be good, or average, or maybe even better, but most likely the first two. This midfield has not controlled a single game all season long, not one, so I don't really hold that against him.

The hype is way overboard but hes undoubtedly a top talent regardless of what many posters on here would tell you. He was nowhere to be seen yesterday but that little bit of quality to score a goal like he did against us is what you expect from youngsters with top class potential, you dont expect a 18 year old to run the game against a team like us playing for a team like United.

In fact I think the only 18 year old midfielder Ive seen with the propensity to consistently run games at that age was Fabregas who was very much an anomaly.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9623 on: April 8, 2024, 02:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on April  8, 2024, 02:07:54 pm
The hype is way overboard but hes undoubtedly a top talent regardless of what many posters on here would tell you. He was nowhere to be seen yesterday but that little bit of quality to score a goal like he did against us is what you expect from youngsters with top class potential, you dont expect a 18 year old to run the game against a team like us playing for a team like United.

Oh yes, don't get me wrong - I am sure he is a very decent prospect. But that's what he is - a prospect. Not the finished article by a long way. He's certainly no Fabregas.

He didn't have a great game yesterday but nor did any other United player. He looked completely lost in defence for the Diaz goal, but the blame for that is on the manager for not drilling him properly on the training ground, and the more senior players for not giving him instructions on the pitch.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9624 on: April 8, 2024, 02:21:05 pm »
He put in one of the worst 65mins I've ever seen from a player in these games, horrendously out of his depth. Decent goal but many dreadful footballers have scored against us. Crazy how slow he is as well, even this version of Mo was about 15 yards ahead of him after 2 seconds of them sprinting together.
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,907
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9625 on: April 8, 2024, 02:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on April  8, 2024, 01:31:17 pm
Honestly thought he was really average yesterday, just scored a Macheda like screamer.

He added nothing to the midfield control, and didn't really add much going forward for the most part. Although I think he was put on a man marking job that left him nowhere near where he should be to actually help the team.

Ten Haag openly admits he now just uses the counter attack with his good players to try score, and they have little system outside that. He is such a nothing manager, you'd think any good club would get rid of him and get an actual ambitious manager in if they want to succeed.

Hopefully they are ;D

Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,118
  • Bam!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9626 on: April 8, 2024, 02:32:01 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April  8, 2024, 02:30:43 pm
Hopefully they are ;D



This looks like an only fools and horses reunion.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9627 on: April 8, 2024, 09:56:31 pm »
They've really bottled a CL place. If they didn't blow leads late on in their last 3 games, they'll be 4 points behind Villa with a game in hand.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 111,471
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9628 on: April 8, 2024, 09:59:23 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on April  8, 2024, 10:24:36 am
Lost amid the wreckage of that debacle yesterday is the fact that United got 2 from 9 last week and are now practically assured of missing out on the Champion's League next season.

And were leading all three going into the last 7 minutes.
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,490
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9629 on: April 8, 2024, 10:05:00 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on April  8, 2024, 02:30:43 pm
Hopefully they are ;D


I would carry Big Sam to OT if it Southgate was the other option.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,294
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9630 on: April 8, 2024, 11:09:21 pm »
Jim and Dave are after small gains.

They are talking to the right man.
Logged
We are definitely believers and weve won the fucking lot!

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9631 on: April 8, 2024, 11:19:56 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  8, 2024, 10:05:00 pm
I would carry Big Sam to OT if it Southgate was the other option.
What if Sam was there to watch us and not United 😂
Logged

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,490
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9632 on: April 8, 2024, 11:20:54 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on April  8, 2024, 11:19:56 pm
What if Sam was there to watch us and not United 😂
If Amorim goes to Barca we'll see Henry and Sir Jim (the other one) having a fistfight in the rain for Sir Gareth's hand.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,630
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9633 on: April 8, 2024, 11:24:45 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  8, 2024, 11:20:54 pm
If Amorim goes to Barca we'll see Henry and Sir Jim (the other one) having a fistfight in the rain for Sir Gareth's hand.
would watch that fight if Henry and Linda were a tag team. 😁
Logged

Online carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,509
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9634 on: Yesterday at 07:43:20 am »
Spoke to a mate who unfortunately supports United.  He said their only discernible tactic is to play so shit for such long periods that it lulls the opposition into complacency and they end up just passing them the ball.  It got them goals against Liverpool and Chelsea two weeks running.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,121
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9635 on: Yesterday at 10:04:21 am »
I never go looking for United content, but just browsing through YouTube I've seen so many of them crying over "corruption" and how "badly" VAR and the officials treat United. All over the Liverpool penalty at their place on Sunday.

Honestly, they have not got a single ounce of self-awareness.

You couldn't make it up.  :lmao
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,613
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9636 on: Yesterday at 10:25:26 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  8, 2024, 12:27:42 pm
Its funny cause I grew up saying "Game raising wankers!" about Liverpool. I wouldn't even say we've done that to Liverpool mostly. This is the first time I've seen us be utterly shite while Liverpool are a great team and then we somehow take points off them. Nearly all of the other times coincided with Liverpool down seasons, apart from those two OT draws in 2019.

I remember us doing that and feeling fucking embarrassed, as we'd again fail to win the league, they were empty hollow victories. Hated it.

Must be torture for you now  8)
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,314
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9637 on: Today at 03:21:19 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  8, 2024, 12:27:42 pm
Its funny cause I grew up saying "Game raising wankers!" about Liverpool. I wouldn't even say we've done that to Liverpool mostly. This is the first time I've seen us be utterly shite while Liverpool are a great team and then we somehow take points off them. Nearly all of the other times coincided with Liverpool down seasons, apart from those two OT draws in 2019.

When we were winning a lot of big trophies regularly, late '70s and right through the '80s, your lot always raised their game against us and we rarely beat you.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 236 237 238 239 240 [241]   Go Up
« previous next »
 