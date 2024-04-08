I think this is it They always seem to have ridiculous luck.. spawns goals.. lack of yellow or red card s..but I don't think I've seen Rashford and co run so much . Definitely cheating their own fans.



I agree. For a period in the 2nd half, they were throwing their bodies at everything in the penalty box (just like the reason why they think Vidic is an all time PL great).It was almost like they were fighting to stay up, and not get relegated.We just needed one of the balls to break kindly for us, but it never did.They were clueless with the ball. We didn't punish them. That is down to complacency with our finishing.It has been a trait from before Christmas. We had several games in a row with +30 shots. We did score highly, but (without sounding spoilt) we could have been more clinical.