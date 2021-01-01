Brexit Jim talking to Fat Sam at half timeYes please
When we were enjoying the thought of an England manager taking over there, we couldn't have dreamt that.
Yeah it's like the players don't realise it's not a normal game and are just too casual.I hadn't realised it until now but Chelsea are closing the gap on them, if they win today they're 3 points behind with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.
Look at City's record at Anfield. They have the same problem as we do at Old Trafford.
But United are shite not a good comparison.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
God they are shit, not seen another team who are as easy to get in behind this season as these men.
Yep, dreadful. They've had a few cup finals this season but they've been woeful. Can't imagine any of their normal fans will be happy with any of their performances.
Its shit to drop points but Villa are probably too good for us to catch anyway
Small mercies and all that but at least I don't have to worry about them winning the Champions League next season.
Or any other season this decade.
You didn't drop points today. You gained an unexpected one.
You know, I said this in 2013..Yeah its just mad that it happened 3 times in a season. I can't believe this team managed 3 results without defeat against Liverpool. It's baffling. This is the worst United side I've ever seen maybe just above Moyes in 2014. But then he inherited an impossible task that he wasn't fit for with a dwindling squad so maybe this is the worst United side I've seen.
Football's a funny old game.These meetings prove it, truly baffling but I hope it keeps Seven Hag in the Job.
Since systematisation took hold in the mid-60s, football has always been about space, but the orthodoxy has always been that it was about creating it for yourself and denying it to the opposition. But Ten Hag has disrupted all that. Hes through the looking-glass. What, hes asked, if you give the opposition space? Elite-level players are used to being put under pressure, theyre used to being closed down, theyre used to opponents pressing. Space alarms them. It makes them uneasy. It makes them think too much.Amid the cavernous vaults of Uniteds midfield, their fears and doubts echo unnervingly. And so they miss. They cant handle it when its too easy for them. Forget positionism, relationism, counter-pressing and the rest: this is the future. Ten Hag has invented inverted pressing.Its not just Liverpool who have found Uniteds weird openness hard to deal with. In the past 14 games, United have conceded 308 shots. Thats 22 per game, and yet United have lost only three of those matches. A rough rule of thumb over football history is that nine shots equal a goal: United in effect are giving away almost 2.5 goals per game, and yet in those 14 games theyre leaking an average of just 1.71.
7 points dropped in their last 3 league matches and they're happy.
