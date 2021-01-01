« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:32:18 pm
Brexit Jim talking to Fat Sam at half time

Yes please ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:32:18 pm
Brexit Jim talking to Fat Sam at half time

Yes please ;D

When we were enjoying the thought of an England manager taking over there, we couldn't have dreamt that.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:24:11 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 05:15:50 pm
When we were enjoying the thought of an England manager taking over there, we couldn't have dreamt that.

100% win record with England ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:26:27 pm
Maguire is in control

*heads it straight out*
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:34:05 pm
We had something like 90 shots to 20 odd against them in the three games this season.

Drawn 2, lost 1. 

Our profligacy exaggerated against them, their ability to pull out a moment of individual brilliance exaggerated against us.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:39:02 pm
Shit c*nts
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:50:59 pm
3 goes at these lot and not a single win. Shocking from the side.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm
Yeah it's like the players don't realise it's not a normal game and are just too casual.

I hadn't realised it until now but Chelsea are closing the gap on them, if they win today they're 3 points behind with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 06:04:03 pm
Yeah it's like the players don't realise it's not a normal game and are just too casual.

I hadn't realised it until now but Chelsea are closing the gap on them, if they win today they're 3 points behind with a game in hand and a superior goal difference.

Look at City's record at Anfield. They have the same problem as we do at Old Trafford.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:10:18 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm
Look at City's record at Anfield. They have the same problem as we do at Old Trafford.

United are turbo-wank.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:55:50 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 06:05:22 pm
Look at City's record at Anfield. They have the same problem as we do at Old Trafford.

But United are shite not a good comparison.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:57:22 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 06:55:50 pm
But United are shite not a good comparison.

There's been plenty of times we've been shite and they haven't beaten us at Anfield.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:58:46 pm
God they are shit, not seen another team who are as easy to get in behind this season as these men.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:59:32 pm
Has Ten Hag followed the latter day Ferguson formula of not bothering being good in midfield and just making sure they're great in both boxes? Do they do any training on retaining possession in midfield or is it all finishing and shot blocking practice? Bizarre team.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:00:11 pm
They didn't even raise their game to get a point.Any glad no more games against these frauds.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:07:34 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:58:46 pm
God they are shit, not seen another team who are as easy to get in behind this season as these men.

Yep, dreadful. They've had a few cup finals this season but they've been woeful. Can't imagine any of their normal fans will be happy with any of their performances.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:27:36 pm
What goes under the radar with United is they are exactly the same as City in the sense they can field two entirely different teams full of senior players without much drop-off.  Difference being all their 20-odd players are much, much worse.

They are basically two mid-table teams rolled into one and it's been the case for years with the exception of the odd few players.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm
Small mercies and all that but at least I don't have to worry about them winning the Champions League next season.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:32:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:07:34 pm
Yep, dreadful. They've had a few cup finals this season but they've been woeful. Can't imagine any of their normal fans will be happy with any of their performances.

I know a few, a lot actually, even now they are quiet.. Never used to be like this in whattsapp groups ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm
Its shit to drop points but Villa are probably too good for us to catch anyway
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:39:45 pm
They're all so happy to draw at home, buzzing and grinning like Cheshire cats

Meanwhile Spurs climbed 2pts away and they failed to capitalise on Villa not winning at home

They can only get 70 pts if they win every game and Villa and Spurs are on 60 already with 7 and 6 games left

Today's result effectively ended the dying embers of their Champions League hopes. Time wasted and sat in to get it
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:26:34 pm
Its shit to drop points but Villa are probably too good for us to catch anyway
You didn't drop points today. You gained an unexpected one.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm
Small mercies and all that but at least I don't have to worry about them winning the Champions League next season.
Or any other season this decade.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:46:08 pm
Or any other season this decade.
You know, I said this in 2013..

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
You didn't drop points today. You gained an unexpected one.
Yeah its just mad that it happened 3 times in a season. I can't believe this team managed 3 results without defeat against Liverpool. It's baffling. This is the worst United side I've ever seen maybe just above Moyes in 2014. But then he inherited an impossible task that he wasn't fit for with a dwindling squad so maybe this is the worst United side I've seen.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:16:24 pm
We should have dished out their worst home defeat in their entire history ...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 10:53:23 pm
You know, I said this in 2013..
Yeah its just mad that it happened 3 times in a season. I can't believe this team managed 3 results without defeat against Liverpool. It's baffling. This is the worst United side I've ever seen maybe just above Moyes in 2014. But then he inherited an impossible task that he wasn't fit for with a dwindling squad so maybe this is the worst United side I've seen.
Football's a funny old game.

These meetings prove it, truly baffling but I hope it keeps Seven Hag in the Job.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 11:34:03 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Football's a funny old game.

These meetings prove it, truly baffling but I hope it keeps Seven Hag in the Job.
And if the alternative as I fear is really Southgate, I hope it does too.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:31:07 am
Jonathan Wilson has an interesting theory.
Quote
Since systematisation took hold in the mid-60s, football has always been about space, but the orthodoxy has always been that it was about creating it for yourself and denying it to the opposition. But Ten Hag has disrupted all that. Hes through the looking-glass. What, hes asked, if you give the opposition space? Elite-level players are used to being put under pressure, theyre used to being closed down, theyre used to opponents pressing. Space alarms them. It makes them uneasy. It makes them think too much.

Amid the cavernous vaults of Uniteds midfield, their fears and doubts echo unnervingly. And so they miss. They cant handle it when its too easy for them. Forget positionism, relationism, counter-pressing and the rest: this is the future. Ten Hag has invented inverted pressing.

Its not just Liverpool who have found Uniteds weird openness hard to deal with. In the past 14 games, United have conceded 308 shots. Thats 22 per game, and yet United have lost only three of those matches. A rough rule of thumb over football history is that nine shots equal a goal: United in effect are giving away almost 2.5 goals per game, and yet in those 14 games theyre leaking an average of just 1.71.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:38:48 am
I always thought ten hag was a special manager. No doubt about it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:56:02 am
7 points dropped in their last 3 league matches and they're happy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:01:12 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:56:02 am
7 points dropped in their last 3 league matches and they're happy.

They're happy as they've potentially stopped us from winning the league, they've gone full Everton.
