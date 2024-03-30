It all gets too much for the flying pig from 02:19, actually think he may need a welfare check.
https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWXgouHD_mo?si=PSizMkVtIXxJNSnD
One of my favourite rants by him was the one vs Bournemouth, when he smashed a plate and then gets done off his wife:-
Pig 'We're losing 2-0 to Bournemouth Nicola'
Nicola 'Thats good for Bournemouth'
Pig 'No its not good for Bournemouth'
Nicola 'But Joe that plate was so good'
Pig 'Oh just forget it I'm sorry alright'
From about 3:40:-<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dOXzPC3mYQM?si=qHU-VRdUXQyPyEkD" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dOXzPC3mYQM?si=qHU-VRdUXQyPyEkD</a>