If anyone is going to get a tune out of Rashford, and Sancho don't forget, it's Southgate.

How long's he been Enguurland coach now? How many tunes has he got out of Rashford or Sancho or anyone? He's another fraud right out of the Ten Hag playbook. Christ, I hope Sir fucking Jim the quim takes the bait for Southgate. Will prove beyond doubt there is another clueless gobshite at the helm
dont they get anything for being up 3-2 at 99th min?

Humiliated, laughed at.
Anyone else being strangely drawn to Dion Dublin's nipples?

It all gets too much for the flying pig from 02:19, actually think he may need a welfare check.

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWXgouHD_mo?si=PSizMkVtIXxJNSnD

One of my favourite rants by him was the one vs Bournemouth, when he smashed a plate and then gets done off his wife:-

Pig 'We're losing 2-0 to Bournemouth Nicola'
Nicola 'Thats good for Bournemouth'
Pig 'No its not good for Bournemouth'
Nicola 'But Joe that plate was so good'
Pig 'Oh just forget it I'm sorry alright'

Imagine Southgate becoming United boss and signing Jordan Henderson.  ;D

Hendo won't be going to Man Utd under any circumstances.
