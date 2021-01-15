« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 519924 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9440 on: Today at 12:23:22 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:50:03 pm
No way this fella is a genuine United fan. He nearly sounded happy saying oh no when the last goal went in.
yeah he's so over the top it's ridiculous, Goldbridge can be quite funny but this guy is just a bell end
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9441 on: Today at 12:28:42 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm
One thing is confusing me. If they have the greatest CM/CDM since football began in 1992, how are they conceding these average of 30 shots per game?

They were 3-2 up in the 93rd minute, Mainoo hoicked another ball straight out of play. Chelsea then went up and got the pen.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9442 on: Today at 12:33:17 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:23:22 am
yeah he's so over the top it's ridiculous, Goldbridge can be quite funny but this guy is just a bell end
Grown men reacting like adolescents to raise their social media profile is one of the weirder phenomenons.  That said, the No Context Goldbridge Xitter account was one of my guilty pleasures and one of the few things I miss about it since Musk's takeover.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9443 on: Today at 12:47:33 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:02:36 pm
'GOLDBRIDGE Best Bits | Chelsea 4-3 Man United' - a 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY


^ He lost it at 3-3... and then...  :lmao


a 3 minute version with Utd winning still winning 3-2 - https://twitter.com/NoContextMarkG/status/1775998485872984072

"That is the biggest fucking injustice I have ever seen."

Nah mate, that was in the FA Cup.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9444 on: Today at 12:57:32 am »



Fuck off Antony Taylor :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9445 on: Today at 01:05:54 am »
And they storm back into 6th.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9446 on: Today at 01:27:51 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:05:54 am
And they storm back into 6th.

"We shall, not, we shall not be moved." - United
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9447 on: Today at 01:42:17 am »
Lining up nicely for us to get another Man Utd manager sacked (in addition to making up for the FA Cup shitshow).

Do you thing Jürgen! :wave
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9448 on: Today at 01:55:58 am »
A mid table battle for the ages.
« Reply #9449 on: Today at 02:35:49 am »
Are they back?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9450 on: Today at 02:36:39 am »
I refuse to laugh at them until after our game. Karma is a bitch  :-\
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9451 on: Today at 03:29:48 am »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:36:39 am
I refuse to laugh at them until after our game. Karma is a bitch  :-\

No, you should always laugh at them. All the time.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9452 on: Today at 03:32:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:47:33 am
"That is the biggest fucking injustice I have ever seen."

Nah mate, that was in the FA Cup.

How the fuck United fans can say that without a sense of irony, after the results they've spawned this season, they're at least 10 points further up the table than they should be.

But last 2 matches, 98th minute in both matches, United 1-0 up at Brentford, then 3-2 up at Chelsea, end up getting 1 point from those matches. ;D


Checks the table, & United have a negative goal difference which is ridiculous this late into the season. ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9453 on: Today at 03:56:58 am »
They are rioting on Sunday. No way the game goes ahead.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9454 on: Today at 04:31:34 am »
United is just so fun to watch.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9455 on: Today at 04:37:24 am »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9456 on: Today at 06:08:14 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 03:29:48 am
No, you should always laugh at them. All the time.
Yeah you are right to be honest. Time to watch some highlights and make my Friday a little bit better  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9457 on: Today at 06:31:40 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 11:24:41 pm
It all gets too much for the flying pig from 02:19, actually think he may need a welfare check.

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWXgouHD_mo?si=PSizMkVtIXxJNSnD

  :lmao
After that "Never a fuckin pen!.." rant, he almost started crying... you can almost see the tears start welling up.
2:19:20

He completely lost it a few moments later! ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9458 on: Today at 07:07:43 am »
Given how many shots they concede Onana must actually be keeping a fair few out. Though I suspect they give up a large number of low quality shots as opposition analysts must know how poor Onana has been for them.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9459 on: Today at 07:18:48 am »
Another record for Ten Hag: latest ever loss from a winning position in PL history (from being in the lead at 99 minutes and 17 seconds).
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9460 on: Today at 07:19:52 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 07:18:48 am
Another record for Ten Hag: latest ever loss from a winning position in PL history (from being in the lead at 99 minutes and 17 seconds).
Fergie time!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9461 on: Today at 07:34:24 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:46:36 pm
Dalot clipped Madueke's heel which made them both lose their stride and fall over.  That said, if Gillett hadn't given it then the VAR officials would almost certainly not have given it either (given they spent two minutes trying to find a way not to give it!).

Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:48:49 pm
Clipped him and then gave him a reach-around for good measure.

Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:50:11 pm
It was a stonewall pen. Dalot slipped and impeded Madueke. At that pace, Madueke can't stay on his feet.

If he had of clipped his heel then yes it was a penalty, but I couldn't see that in the replays. Maybe I haven't watched them enough. All I saw was the reach around. Was the reach around enough for a penalty? Maybe, but not definitely.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9462 on: Today at 08:05:13 am »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 07:34:24 am
If he had of clipped his heel then yes it was a penalty, but I couldn't see that in the replays. Maybe I haven't watched them enough. All I saw was the reach around. Was the reach around enough for a penalty? Maybe, but not definitely.

It's a stonewall penalty. Even though Coote really wanted to rule it out and poured over the penalty for two minutes he couldn't find anything wrong with it
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9463 on: Today at 08:16:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
Winning 2-3 in the 97th minute, but lose 4-3.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Driving back from the match, put the radio on at the Iron Bridge in Norris Green, they were going mad on comms that they were still reviewing the penalty, by the time we were half way down Utting Ave East it was 4-3 :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9464 on: Today at 08:28:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:05:13 am
It's a stonewall penalty. Even though Coote really wanted to rule it out and poured over the penalty for two minutes he couldn't find anything wrong with it

Are you basing that on he was clipped, or the reach around?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9465 on: Today at 08:48:21 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 07:18:48 am
Another record for Ten Hag: latest ever loss from a winning position in PL history (from being in the lead at 99 minutes and 17 seconds).

Have they taken this from Everton, after their game against Newcastle a few years back?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9466 on: Today at 08:52:26 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 10:46:37 pm
Shameful for a supposed big club. Let's put ETH's United career in a coffin on Sunday. It's the very least he deserves.
What do you mean? He's done a brilliant job has Ten Hag, they are breaking records every week it seems. Sign him up for another 5 years.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9467 on: Today at 08:55:19 am »
"Era's come to an end"

And sweet prince this weekend yours will come.

Klopp burying another United manager on his way out the door - delightful.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9468 on: Today at 08:59:22 am »
Just watched last night's utd game and think these will be similarly stalwart in their defense on Sunday.  Trying all they can to stop us scoring and catching us on the break.

Sheffield utd that is 😁

