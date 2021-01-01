Just the 28 shots conceded. They're tightening up at the back.
Winning 2-3 in the 97th minute, but lose 4-3.
Its their cup final on Sunday. Bet theyd take losing every single over game if it meant they won on Sunday
I think this lot are going low-block and counter against us from minute one. There's no pride left, just desperation and trying and sneak a result so we might have a tough time breaking through 11 men desperately defending and hoping we over-extend.
-1 goal difference after 30 games
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
No idea how they will play. They were so open in FA Cup match but dangerous going forward so may choose same tactic.
'GOLDBRIDGE Best Bits | Chelsea 4-3 Man United' - a 14 minute video:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY</a>^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY^ He lost it at 3-3... and then... a 3 minute version with Utd winning still winning 3-2 - https://twitter.com/NoContextMarkG/status/1775998485872984072
It all gets too much for the flying pig from 02:19, actually think he may need a welfare check.https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWXgouHD_mo?si=PSizMkVtIXxJNSnD
Thought the penalty at the end wasn't a penalty. The last Chelsea goal was hilarious though.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
