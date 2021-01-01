« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 231 232 233 234 235 [236]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 518300 times)

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9400 on: Today at 10:31:01 pm »
Switched off after 95 minutes and they were winning. 😂😂
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,405
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9401 on: Today at 10:31:44 pm »
Just the 28 shots conceded. They're tightening up at the back.
Logged

Offline 6BigCups

  • RAWK Journeyman
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,934
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9402 on: Today at 10:33:09 pm »
Im glad that FBref backs up my opinion of Mainoo. Overhyped beyond belief and doesnt excel at any part of the game. Typical Utd.

The deflection off Mctominay was glorious.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,055
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9403 on: Today at 10:33:10 pm »
Winning 2-3 in the 97th minute, but lose 4-3.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,676
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9404 on: Today at 10:34:15 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:31:44 pm
Just the 28 shots conceded. They're tightening up at the back.
:D
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,724
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9405 on: Today at 10:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:33:10 pm
Winning 2-3 in the 97th minute, but lose 4-3.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Fergie time innit.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9406 on: Today at 10:34:33 pm »
Funny, all my united friends seem quiet on Facebook. Unlike after our fa cup game
Logged

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
  • RedOrDead
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9407 on: Today at 10:34:40 pm »
Its their cup final on Sunday. Bet theyd take losing every single over game if it meant they won on Sunday
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,447
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9408 on: Today at 10:35:59 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 10:34:40 pm
Its their cup final on Sunday. Bet theyd take losing every single over game if it meant they won on Sunday

Yep, their only goals for the season now are stopping us winning on Sunday and injuring some players then throwing the Arsenal game if needed. They're a bigger Everton, actually they have been for a decade nearly now.
Logged

Offline masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,810
  • hippie at heart
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9409 on: Today at 10:36:42 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 10:31:44 pm
Just the 28 shots conceded. They're tightening up at the back.

Down from 30, thats progress.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,830
  • JFT96
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9410 on: Today at 10:37:25 pm »
Especially after the FA cup game they are getting absolutely battered on Sunday. This will have dented any small confidence they had going for them
Logged

Offline glewis93

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 580
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9411 on: Today at 10:37:26 pm »
I think this lot are going low-block and counter against us from minute one. There's no pride left, just desperation and trying and sneak a result so we might have a tough time breaking through 11 men desperately defending and hoping we over-extend.
Logged
Long Live Lucas Leiva!

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,450
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9412 on: Today at 10:39:03 pm »
-1 goal difference after 30 games  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,724
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9413 on: Today at 10:44:05 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 10:37:26 pm
I think this lot are going low-block and counter against us from minute one. There's no pride left, just desperation and trying and sneak a result so we might have a tough time breaking through 11 men desperately defending and hoping we over-extend.

11 men, and the officiating team.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9414 on: Today at 10:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 10:39:03 pm
-1 goal difference after 30 games  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Shameful for a supposed big club. Let's put ETH's United career in a coffin on Sunday. It's the very least he deserves.
Logged

Offline Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,471
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9415 on: Today at 10:46:49 pm »
They are such absolute dogshit... Glorious, innit. :D
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,559
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9416 on: Today at 10:47:04 pm »
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 10:37:26 pm
I think this lot are going low-block and counter against us from minute one. There's no pride left, just desperation and trying and sneak a result so we might have a tough time breaking through 11 men desperately defending and hoping we over-extend.

No idea how they will play.

They were so open in FA Cup match but dangerous going forward so may choose same tactic.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,792
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9417 on: Today at 10:48:31 pm »
It would be inexcusable if we play this lot 3 times this season without managing to beat them. They're absolutely terrible.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,516
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9418 on: Today at 10:49:37 pm »
40% loss rate in the PL this season. 12 losses.  :D
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,676
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9419 on: Today at 10:51:53 pm »
@gamray
Half the team pointing at Palmer and nobody going to him is very funny

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,906
  • Hates Poodles
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9420 on: Today at 10:52:51 pm »
They are utter 💩.  Long may it continue.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,649
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9421 on: Today at 10:56:35 pm »
Evans and Varane got injured. Hopefully, that's them out on Sunday. Lindolf, Martinez and Oshae already out.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,661
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9422 on: Today at 10:58:46 pm »
They need to just go for Southgate. Pay him whatever he wants. Only way to turn this around 
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,631
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9423 on: Today at 11:02:16 pm »
They've just equalled their most league defeats in a season, probably premier league era. Next team to beat them breaks the record, just saying...
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,580
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9424 on: Today at 11:02:36 pm »

'GOLDBRIDGE Best Bits | Chelsea 4-3 Man United' - a 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY


^ He lost it at 3-3... and then...  :lmao


a 3 minute version with Utd winning still winning 3-2 - https://twitter.com/NoContextMarkG/status/1775998485872984072

« Last Edit: Today at 11:17:14 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,843
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9425 on: Today at 11:05:05 pm »
Really worried about these now they might nick Southgate out from under our noses if we beat them on Sunday
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,864
  • Boss Tha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9426 on: Today at 11:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:47:04 pm
No idea how they will play.

They were so open in FA Cup match but dangerous going forward so may choose same tactic.

We've got Konate back, plus Curtis won't be pissing around giving the ball away when and if we get the lead.

We are winning this one.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online JammyJimmy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9427 on: Today at 11:21:37 pm »
They are so trash - VAR did their best to deny that 2nd pen for Chelsea.
Please, just smash this lot on Sunday.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9428 on: Today at 11:24:41 pm »
It all gets too much for the flying pig from 02:19, actually think he may need a welfare check.

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWXgouHD_mo?si=PSizMkVtIXxJNSnD
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,724
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9429 on: Today at 11:25:29 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 11:02:36 pm
'GOLDBRIDGE Best Bits | Chelsea 4-3 Man United' - a 14 minute video:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/2r9sW9yizSY


^ He lost it at 3-3... and then...  :lmao


a 3 minute version with Utd winning still winning 3-2 - https://twitter.com/NoContextMarkG/status/1775998485872984072



Why do I get drawn into these, only to remember how annoying he is. Though hearing him say "and a mistake by Onana" is amusing:)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online JammyJimmy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9430 on: Today at 11:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:24:41 pm
It all gets too much for the flying pig from 02:19, actually think he may need a welfare check.

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWXgouHD_mo?si=PSizMkVtIXxJNSnD

He smashed his guitar up, then literally didn't speak for 2 full minutes, mad lad.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,724
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9431 on: Today at 11:30:34 pm »
Lost 60% of their last 5 league games.
4 points from those 5 games.
If that were averaged out over the 30 games played they'd be on 24 points I think.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,995
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9432 on: Today at 11:32:36 pm »
Imagine having a manager that gets asked about facing 28 shots after already allowing a shit load of shots all season and he responds by praising the defence and goalie, and then saying he cant do anything about the number of shots. What a fraud.
Logged

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,748
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9433 on: Today at 11:35:10 pm »
Thought the penalty at the end wasn't a penalty.

The last Chelsea goal was hilarious though.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9434 on: Today at 11:46:36 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:35:10 pm
Thought the penalty at the end wasn't a penalty.

The last Chelsea goal was hilarious though.
Dalot clipped Madueke's heel which made them both lose their stride and fall over.  That said, if Gillett hadn't given it then the VAR officials would almost certainly not have given it either (given they spent two minutes trying to find a way not to give it!).
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,312
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9435 on: Today at 11:48:49 pm »
Clipped him and then gave him a reach-around for good measure.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,545
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9436 on: Today at 11:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:24:41 pm
It all gets too much for the flying pig from 02:19, actually think he may need a welfare check.

https://www.youtube.com/live/ZWXgouHD_mo?si=PSizMkVtIXxJNSnD

No way this fella is a genuine United fan. He nearly sounded happy saying oh no when the last goal went in.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9437 on: Today at 11:50:11 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 11:35:10 pm
Thought the penalty at the end wasn't a penalty.

The last Chelsea goal was hilarious though.
It was a stonewall pen. Dalot slipped and impeded Madueke. At that pace, Madueke can't stay on his feet.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,676
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9438 on: Today at 11:52:54 pm »
One thing is confusing me. If they have the greatest CM/CDM since football began in 1992, how are they conceding these average of 30 shots per game?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 231 232 233 234 235 [236]   Go Up
« previous next »
 