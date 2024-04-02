« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

CL qualification is in Spurs' and Villa's hands with both teams being 3 games ahead of United with 9 to play. They should do their job and deny these because thry really need the cash for a rebuild.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:03:30 pm
CL qualification is in Spurs' and Villa's hands with both teams being 3 games ahead of United with 9 to play. They should do their job and deny these because thry really need the cash for a rebuild.
Yeah Villa's had to spend a lot of money already, losses worth 150million, and FFP looming...
Feel they made a Leeds/Portsmouth type of a gamble here. Just Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby cost them a combined 80million... then there were the salary increases.

For them, failure to break into the CL isn't an option. I haven't checked, but I'm not sure as to the TV revenue between 6th and 4th, but I'm sure that's also gunna a driving factor- moreso for Villa than Spurs.
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 12:39:20 pm
Yeah Villa's had to spend a lot of money already, losses worth 150million, and FFP looming...
Feel they made a Leeds/Portsmouth type of a gamble here. Just Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby cost them a combined 80million... then there were the salary increases.

For them, failure to break into the CL isn't an option. I haven't checked, but I'm not sure as to the TV revenue between 6th and 4th, but I'm sure that's also gunna a driving factor- moreso for Villa than Spurs.
Yeah, CL football is a completely different reality for a club like Villa and it will give them a greater financial margin. The TV revenue is not significantly different to be honest.
fuck - these clowns will lose to Chelsea mid-week and then of course game raise on Sunday.
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/39860240/manchester-united-cancel-credit-cards-cut-costs-sources

Quote
Manchester United have cancelled the corporate credit cards of senior figures at Old Trafford as part of a cost review process instigated by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to help the club comply with profit and sustainability regulations (PSR), sources told ESPN.

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:10:56 pm
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/39860240/manchester-united-cancel-credit-cards-cut-costs-sources

 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
fucking hell, what are they buying on corporate credit cards, a family of Ferraris!
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
fucking hell, what are they buying on corporate credit cards, a family of Ferraris!
Escorts can be expensive.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm
Escorts can be expensive.

Has Martin Edwards been curb crawling again.... the dirty fecker.
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:23:02 pm
Has Martin Edwards been curb crawling again.... the dirty fecker.

Or stall crawling, as it were...
Let's hope that our fans can be united behind our team, our players, our manager, our city and our fans rather than sucking off fucking Antony Fucking Taylor and the rest of the Manc c*nts.

That would be nice.
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm
Let's hope that our fans can be united behind our team, our players, our manager, our city and our fans rather than sucking off fucking Antony Fucking Taylor and the rest of the Manc c*nts.

That would be nice.

What are you on about?
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/02/man-utd-suffer-double-injury-blow-ahead-chelsea-liverpool-games-20576285/
I'll take that for our game but wouldn't mind them being fully fit for their game against Arsenal  ;D
Id be amazed if Pat Butcher plays again this season.
The game that matters is Sheffield United tomorrow but looking ahead just slightly due to the news about their defenders last night.

This now means their likeliest defense is Dalot, Maguire, Varane and Kambwala/Wan-Bissaka with options off the bench being Jonny Evans and a youngster I don't know about.

I really don't want to tempt fate but Liverpool's front line should be able to get past them at least a few times and if their recent record is anything to go off of then we could be in time and time again.

Still a difficult game, no point pretending it won't be, but this is a major positive for the game I am the most nervous about in this run-in.
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm
What are you on about?

I'm moaning about the allocation of Taylor on Thursday v Sheffield United then again on Sunday against Manchester United.

Don't let Antony Taylor win!
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 07:38:31 am
I'm moaning about the allocation of Taylor on Thursday v Sheffield United then again on Sunday against Manchester United.

Don't let Antony Taylor win!

Maybe Klopp get in his ear while he's acting as the 4th official.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:44:05 am
Maybe Klopp get in his ear while he's acting as the 4th official.

"Done something new to your hair you sexy, corrupt c*nt?"
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 09:43:33 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/02/man-utd-suffer-double-injury-blow-ahead-chelsea-liverpool-games-20576285/
They'll be back on Sunday!

Anyway, Ratcliffe's making some common-sense decisions like the credit card cancellation...
For a minority shareholder, he's got some power.

First thing you do when overhauling a failing business, is cost-cutting... followed by lay-offs(pricks!) and getting rifd of "redundancies"-including departments and whatnot, followed by streamlining of operations facilitated by a review of policies.. etc.
I guess that's where he's headed. He's that type of character. Prolly also review their tendency for mass/long contracts etc..

They're way behind us and most of the league, so it will take a while.
