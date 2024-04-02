The game that matters is Sheffield United tomorrow but looking ahead just slightly due to the news about their defenders last night.



This now means their likeliest defense is Dalot, Maguire, Varane and Kambwala/Wan-Bissaka with options off the bench being Jonny Evans and a youngster I don't know about.



I really don't want to tempt fate but Liverpool's front line should be able to get past them at least a few times and if their recent record is anything to go off of then we could be in time and time again.



Still a difficult game, no point pretending it won't be, but this is a major positive for the game I am the most nervous about in this run-in.