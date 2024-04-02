CL qualification is in Spurs' and Villa's hands with both teams being 3 games ahead of United with 9 to play. They should do their job and deny these because thry really need the cash for a rebuild.



Yeah Villa's had to spend a lot of money already, losses worth 150million, and FFP looming...Feel they made a Leeds/Portsmouth type of a gamble here. Just Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby cost them a combined 80million... then there were the salary increases.For them, failure to break into the CL isn't an option. I haven't checked, but I'm not sure as to the TV revenue between 6th and 4th, but I'm sure that's also gunna a driving factor- moreso for Villa than Spurs.