« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 514421 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 12:03:30 pm »
CL qualification is in Spurs' and Villa's hands with both teams being 3 games ahead of United with 9 to play. They should do their job and deny these because thry really need the cash for a rebuild.
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,614
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 12:39:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:03:30 pm
CL qualification is in Spurs' and Villa's hands with both teams being 3 games ahead of United with 9 to play. They should do their job and deny these because thry really need the cash for a rebuild.
Yeah Villa's had to spend a lot of money already, losses worth 150million, and FFP looming...
Feel they made a Leeds/Portsmouth type of a gamble here. Just Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby cost them a combined 80million... then there were the salary increases.

For them, failure to break into the CL isn't an option. I haven't checked, but I'm not sure as to the TV revenue between 6th and 4th, but I'm sure that's also gunna a driving factor- moreso for Villa than Spurs.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:15 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 12:47:15 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:39:20 pm
Yeah Villa's had to spend a lot of money already, losses worth 150million, and FFP looming...
Feel they made a Leeds/Portsmouth type of a gamble here. Just Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby cost them a combined 80million... then there were the salary increases.

For them, failure to break into the CL isn't an option. I haven't checked, but I'm not sure as to the TV revenue between 6th and 4th, but I'm sure that's also gunna a driving factor- moreso for Villa than Spurs.
Yeah, CL football is a completely different reality for a club like Villa and it will give them a greater financial margin. The TV revenue is not significantly different to be honest.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,427
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 12:59:32 pm »
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 03:43:52 pm »
fuck - these clowns will lose to Chelsea mid-week and then of course game raise on Sunday.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 09:10:56 pm »
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/39860240/manchester-united-cancel-credit-cards-cut-costs-sources

Quote
Manchester United have cancelled the corporate credit cards of senior figures at Old Trafford as part of a cost review process instigated by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe to help the club comply with profit and sustainability regulations (PSR), sources told ESPN.

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 09:43:33 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,538
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 09:59:30 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:43:33 pm
https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/02/man-utd-suffer-double-injury-blow-ahead-chelsea-liverpool-games-20576285/



How is the butcher hurt again? he was a sub in the last game for 10 mins. That's a Thiago move!
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,368
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 10:13:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:10:56 pm
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/39860240/manchester-united-cancel-credit-cards-cut-costs-sources

 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
 :lmao
fucking hell, what are they buying on corporate credit cards, a family of Ferraris!
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,407
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 10:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:13:45 pm
fucking hell, what are they buying on corporate credit cards, a family of Ferraris!
Escorts can be expensive.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 10:23:02 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 10:21:28 pm
Escorts can be expensive.

Has Martin Edwards been curb crawling again.... the dirty fecker.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,817
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9371 on: Today at 10:57:41 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 10:23:02 pm
Has Martin Edwards been curb crawling again.... the dirty fecker.

Or stall crawling, as it were...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 230 231 232 233 234 [235]   Go Up
« previous next »
 