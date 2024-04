Excellent talent Mainoo, not a number 6 though. Doesnt have the defensive game. He could become a very good number 8 who can press from the front and concentrate more on the attacking side. Hes very good on the ball and his ability to beat players in central midfield is what stands out and has people making crazy comparisons to zidane and seedorf.

Eventually he ll want to win things and play in CL so might have to move, will be interesting to see how he develops at a big club.