Well see with Mainoo. Theyre always very quick to anoint their players as generational talents and always have a habit of going overboard with the hype before theres any real substance behind it.



He looks very press resistant and appears to be well developed/built for his age. He looks really gifted to be honest, Im not sure how you can say he isnt. Im not sure why theres so much hype though, near enough every decent side in the league have really gifted midfielders who can do a lot of things well. Even if he does turn out as good as they seem to think he will, he alone cant save that shower of shite. Theyll run him into the ground depending on him like they do already.