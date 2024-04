Weíll see with Mainoo. Theyíre always very quick to anoint their players as generational talents and always have a habit of going overboard with the hype before thereís any real substance behind it.



He looks very press resistant and appears to be well developed/built for his age. He looks really gifted to be honest, Iím not sure how you can say he isnít. Iím not sure why thereís so much hype though, near enough every decent side in the league have really gifted midfielders who can do a lot of things well. Even if he does turn out as good as they seem to think he will, he alone canít save that shower of shite. Theyíll run him into the ground depending on him like they do already.