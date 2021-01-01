« previous next »
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9200 on: Today at 08:55:36 am
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:48:31 am
So ONeil to leave the Wolves manager role to work under Southgate?
You know what's better than having one mid-table premier league manager at your club? Having two mid-table PL managers. #MarginalGains




Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9201 on: Today at 09:06:42 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:55:36 am
You know what's better than having one mid-table premier league manager at your club? Having two mid-table PL managers. #MarginalGains

:D
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9202 on: Today at 09:13:37 am
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 08:48:31 am
So ONeil to leave the Wolves manager role to work under Southgate?

This "new" utd screams of trying to be far too clever for their own good, imagine asking a succesfull Premiership manager/coach to come and work under someone else. Such arrogance, unbecoming those c*nts.
Nitramdorf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9203 on: Today at 10:13:19 am
Mainoo is still trending on Twitter. Please make it stop.  :o Hes going to be another Pogba isnt he?
Redley

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9204 on: Today at 10:32:17 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 10:13:19 am
Mainoo is still trending on Twitter. Please make it stop.  :o Hes going to be another Pogba isnt he?

Id be astonished if hes even a tenth as good as Pogba. Its mind boggling, hes not good at anything :D
elbow

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9205 on: Today at 10:36:50 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 10:13:19 am
Mainoo is still trending on Twitter. Please make it stop.  :o Hes going to be another Pogba isnt he?

No, no, no - let it continue. Its absolutely great!


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9206 on: Today at 10:37:37 am
How bad is ten hag, hes got the best 18 year old since messi and they cant even break into the top 5
Wghennessy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9207 on: Today at 10:45:27 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 10:13:19 am
Mainoo is still trending on Twitter. Please make it stop.  :o Hes going to be another Pogba isnt he?

It was the most average performance youll ever see. If his name was Henderson he would have got absolutely rinsed.
ScottScott

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9208 on: Today at 10:49:10 am
I must either be blind or just not understand football because I just don't see the hype at all. He seems like a bang average CM and yet it feels like I'm being gaslit into thinking he's the second coming of Messi
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9209 on: Today at 10:56:57 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:49:10 am
I must either be blind or just not understand football because I just don't see the hype at all. He seems like a bang average CM and yet it feels like I'm being gaslit into thinking he's the second coming of Messi

Greatest 18 year old this country has ever seen
MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9210 on: Today at 10:57:16 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:49:10 am
I must either be blind or just not understand football because I just don't see the hype at all. He seems like a bang average CM and yet it feels like I'm being gaslit into thinking he's the second coming of Messi

He's 18, English & hasn't looked out of place in an (albeit shit) Manchester United midfield. That's pretty much all it takes for the press to go into Jizzfest overdrive these days.
The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9211 on: Today at 11:08:11 am
If england dont win the euros, its Mainoos fault. I expected more from a generational player.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9212 on: Today at 11:22:19 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 10:49:10 am
I must either be blind or just not understand football because I just don't see the hype at all. He seems like a bang average CM and yet it feels like I'm being gaslit into thinking he's the second coming of Messi
What are you on about? In the paper after our game with them, his emergence was hailed as on of the most meteoric rises that football has ever seen.

 :lmao


CraigDS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9213 on: Today at 12:05:51 pm
How many United youth players can you name over the last 10 to 15 years who have been hyped by the main stream press (so not just their own fans as most clubs do) but have gone on to do very little?
Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9214 on: Today at 12:10:36 pm
I don't see the hype with Mainoo but the hype in itself isn't surprising. As Craig said above this kind of this has happened for ages, players have been fully fledged England internationals on the back of a few appearances for United and have then gone on to milk a career out of it.

Mainoo might be different I don't know but I don't see anything outstanding in his game so far. Young he is and he will improve etc but let's wait before we declare him the best midfielder in Europe. The press aren't far off proclaiming that already.
duvva 💅

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9215 on: Today at 12:13:06 pm
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4xwqZgiHvR/?igsh=OHdjc2NhMjVjeGtv

Not as cutting as some of their stuff but made me smile


SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9216 on: Today at 12:20:42 pm
it's beyond bloody childish.  he got MOTM ffs.  and idiots falling over each other to kiss his ass.  :)

bbc:
The remarkable rise of 18-year-old Kobbie Mainoo continued last night.  In the latest of chapter of his breakthrough season, Mainoo was handed his first start for England after coming off the bench for a cameo appearance in the loss against Brazil on Saturday.  Mainoo got 74 minutes under his belt against Belgium, giving Gareth Southgate a big decision to make when it comes to naming his squad for Euro 2024.

His England team-mates didn't hold back with their praise for the teenager.  Ivan Toney said: "I think at 18 I was probably playing Xbox but he's out here being a man and playing for England.
He carries himself very well, he glides with the ball, I'm sure there's a lot more to come from him and he's going all the way to the top."

Jordan Pickford said: "He's quality. I think he made his full Premier League debut for Manchester United against Everton and he dictated the game pretty much. He's not been out of the United side since. He's come in and done what he's been doing there and you can see he's a top talent."

After making his debut as a substitute against Brazil, Mainoo was handed a starting place by Gareth Southgate in Tuesday's friendly with Belgium. "You just can't stop being impressed by this young man," said former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "He's played less than 25 games for Manchester United but he's had an impact on Southgate and has been promoted into the first team."

Aged 18 years and 342 days, Mainoo became the third-youngest United player to start a game for England, behind Duncan Edwards(18y 183d) and Marcus Rashford (18y 209d).

"Quite often from an international point of view, we're guilty of promoting players too young and they don't even make it off the bench," added Robinson. "This isn't the case with Mainoo. He's come into the side and straight into the starting line-up. There might be players missing through injury but he's made a real case to be included in the Euro squad."
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #9217 on: Today at 12:26:53 pm
He might make the squad but surely wont start at the Euros. Havent seen enough of him to make a proper judgement of him. For now Ill assume hes overhyped because of who he plays for. As someone said he will get goodwill because of his age, and he is tidy on the ball. But when he came on against Brazil they started to get more joy on the counter and sounds like Belgium played through them quite easily last night too so if you were to judge him as an adult midfielder and how he makes the midfield function, rather than him just being a talented young player who can pick a pass now and again youd not be having him near the team.

Not that most on here will be bothered, but he will so I feel a bit for Curtis. Hes had bad timing with injuries when it comes to international selection. Think hell miss the bait for the summer which is a shame for him, even if its good for us if he gets plenty of rest.
