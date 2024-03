Mainoo was so overhyped. I've read posts online with United fans claiming he dominated LFC's midfield!? I swear most people on social media don't watch games and base their opinions on the score and other crap they've read. How many times did he pass it to the advertising hoardings?



One of them said he was better than Fabregas at the same age.The same Fabregas who was our star performer at the same age in the run to the CL final. The same Fabregas who at 18 was MOM in only our 1 of 2 wins at OT in the last decades. Absolutely the biggest deluded fanbase out there.