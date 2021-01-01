« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9120 on: Yesterday at 12:27:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:07:37 pm
Remember when Rashford was as good as Mbappe, media loves hyping up man utd players. Theyre desperate for any good news story about them. Youd have forgotten they were 6th with the mass celebrations this week, for winning an fa cup quarter final..

Rashfords probably the best of the lot, which is quite something.

Januzaj was the new Messi, Pereira was going to be amazing, Nick Powell was the new Gerrard, Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe were going to be cornerstones of their defence for years. Brandon Williams, Chong, Angel Gomes, Greenwood (eurgh), Shoretire, Hannibal, Elanga, Pellistri, Garnacho.

They'll never not hype up young players. They're currently lumped with Rashford and McTominay, who are 27 and 28 this year, on big money. They seem to rate the success of their academy on how many get into the first team, rather than how many are actually any good. In terms of players who have actually become top players, like your Trents, Gerrards, Ashley Coles, Cescs or ones who are close like Saka and Foden, I genuinely don't think they've bought one through since Scholes in 1994.

But they dont see a problem because they've got loads who have played for the first team and the media then fucks them over by helping them hype these players to the moon. That academy is actually fucking horrendous for genuine successes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9121 on: Yesterday at 12:30:52 pm »
Mainoo was so overhyped. I've read posts online with United fans claiming he dominated LFC's midfield!? I swear most people on social media don't watch games and base their opinions on the score and other crap they've read. How many times did he pass it to the advertising hoardings?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9122 on: Yesterday at 12:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 12:27:17 pm
Rashfords probably the best of the lot, which is quite something.

Januzaj was the new Messi, Pereira was going to be amazing, Nick Powell was the new Gerrard, Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe were going to be cornerstones of their defence for years. Brandon Williams, Chong, Angel Gomes, Greenwood (eurgh), Shoretire, Hannibal, Elanga, Pellistri, Garnacho.

They'll never not hype up young players. They're currently lumped with Rashford and McTominay, who are 27 and 28 this year, on big money. They seem to rate the success of their academy on how many get into the first team, rather than how many are actually any good. In terms of players who have actually become top players, like your Trents, Gerrards, Ashley Coles, Cescs or ones who are close like Saka and Foden, I genuinely don't think they've bought one through since Scholes in 1994.

But they dont see a problem because they've got loads who have played for the first team and the media then fucks them over by helping them hype these players to the moon. That academy is actually fucking horrendous for genuine successes.

They also dont understand that all this hype is the worst thing that can happen to young players. Mainoo is talented, but he should be left alone to develop. Look at conor bradley who for me is ahead of Mainoo as hes performing for a team that must win every week, i know hes not english but you dont get the sheer mad hype that you do with a United player. Now people are saying Mainoo needs to be starting in the euros alongside Rice and Bellingham because then youd have 3 world class players in midfield
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9123 on: Yesterday at 12:59:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:42:28 pm
They also dont understand that all this hype is the worst thing that can happen to young players. Mainoo is talented, but he should be left alone to develop. Look at conor bradley who for me is ahead of Mainoo as hes performing for a team that must win every week, i know hes not english but you dont get the sheer mad hype that you do with a United player. Now people are saying Mainoo needs to be starting in the euros alongside Rice and Bellingham because then youd have 3 world class players in midfield

Yeah, I mean I know fbref isn't an exact science but its pretty good at showing fairly clearly who is a good player and who isn't

https://fbref.com/en/players/bbd67769/Conor-Bradley

https://fbref.com/en/players/c6220452/Kobbie-Mainoo

Bradley profiles as a really good full back, and Mainoo doesn't really profile as...well anything, really.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9124 on: Yesterday at 01:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 12:27:17 pm
Rashfords probably the best of the lot, which is quite something.

Januzaj was the new Messi, Pereira was going to be amazing, Nick Powell was the new Gerrard, Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe were going to be cornerstones of their defence for years. Brandon Williams, Chong, Angel Gomes, Greenwood (eurgh), Shoretire, Hannibal, Elanga, Pellistri, Garnacho.

They'll never not hype up young players. They're currently lumped with Rashford and McTominay, who are 27 and 28 this year, on big money. They seem to rate the success of their academy on how many get into the first team, rather than how many are actually any good. In terms of players who have actually become top players, like your Trents, Gerrards, Ashley Coles, Cescs or ones who are close like Saka and Foden, I genuinely don't think they've bought one through since Scholes in 1994.

But they dont see a problem because they've got loads who have played for the first team and the media then fucks them over by helping them hype these players to the moon. That academy is actually fucking horrendous for genuine successes.
Remember the hype around 21-year-old Phil Jones when he first signed for them?
Didn't Fergie big him up as the best ever, or words to that effect?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9125 on: Yesterday at 01:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Jimmy Raggatip on Yesterday at 12:13:42 am


Bastion of Invincibility would tell you that's what a top young player looks like.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9126 on: Yesterday at 01:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:26:08 pm
Remember the hype around 21-year-old Phil Jones when he first signed for them?
Didn't Fergie big him up as the best ever, or words to that effect?

Not the next Duncan Edwards??
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9127 on: Yesterday at 01:44:24 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Yesterday at 01:32:56 pm
Not the next Duncan Edwards??
That's the one.  ;D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9128 on: Yesterday at 01:46:16 pm »
He probably needs some rigorous testing in April 7th to see how good he really is.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9129 on: Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm »
There surely isn't enough justice in this world for Southgate to become Man Utd manager. I fear it's a dream too far, unless he manages to win the Euros, in which case we just have to hope that the media adulation for him sways Ineos.

To be fair to Mainoo, coming into a dysfunctional team of overpaid mediocrities - who appear to receive muddled coaching at best - and still looking half-decent when you're only 18 is no mean feat. 'Next Seedorf' is obviously hyperbole from journalists/fans who are always looking for the next bandwagon, but he's already bringing more to the team than their £70m Real Madrid galactico.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9130 on: Yesterday at 03:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:12:10 pm
Is it fair to say we did similar last year with Bajcetic? He stood out last year partly because our midfield had looked so poor up to that point. Shame we havent got to see him in a better functioning midfield this season.

Obviously Mainoo gets more hype on account of being English, and a United player.

To an extent, it was a breath of fresh air to get a midfielder who could run and tackle :D but once he started taking the ball on the turn and marauding through newcastles midfield you knew he had some talent.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9131 on: Yesterday at 03:43:54 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
There surely isn't enough justice in this world for Southgate to become Man Utd manager. I fear it's a dream too far, unless he manages to win the Euros, in which case we just have to hope that the media adulation for him sways Ineos.

I wouldnt say he even needs to win it. Judging by their fans and the medias behaviour this week a win in the 1/4 quarter final would be more than enough to declare him someone whose genius will reverberate throughout the game for decades.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9132 on: Yesterday at 04:23:38 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 06:59:39 am
I made the mistake of going on Twitter and just reading a couple of posts on it, convinces me they are just utter scumbags who will justify anything. It's a mad world we live in.


For certain sure there are some real sickos around - the scariest bit is they don't think any of 'em have got "between the ears" problems!!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9133 on: Yesterday at 04:53:14 pm »
They have got to be favourites to reach the final with all due respect to Coventry. Credit to Mark Robins. He has done a fine job at Coventry. I could see United beating Chelsea but not City. If ETG did win the FA Cup and made CL then they would regard that as a successful season. I think his recruitment has been poor. Mainoo looks a player and someone they might be able to build a serious team around. For the money they have spent they are seriously underachieving since 2013.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9134 on: Yesterday at 05:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 12:30:52 pm
Mainoo was so overhyped. I've read posts online with United fans claiming he dominated LFC's midfield!? I swear most people on social media don't watch games and base their opinions on the score and other crap they've read. How many times did he pass it to the advertising hoardings?

Big call. No one's dominated our midfield since Andre Gomes in 2018.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9135 on: Yesterday at 07:15:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:27:21 pm
Bastion of Invincibility would tell you that's what a top young player looks like.
With role models like fella I, and McGuire I think he's doing on.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9136 on: Yesterday at 07:35:32 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9137 on: Yesterday at 08:21:13 pm »
Fuck sake these c*nts are coming to Edinburgh July 20th to play a friendly against the blue arse cheek (rangers) at Murrayfield!! Two sets of absolute scum ridden rat bastard fans coming here......Arrgghh! A good weekend to be elsewhere I think.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9138 on: Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:07:37 pm
Remember when Rashford was as good as Mbappe, media loves hyping up man utd players. Theyre desperate for any good news story about them. Youd have forgotten they were 6th with the mass celebrations this week, for winning an fa cup quarter final..
Paul Scholes "Rashford can be as good as Neymar".  :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9139 on: Yesterday at 09:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:26:08 pm
Remember the hype around 21-year-old Phil Jones when he first signed for them?
Didn't Fergie big him up as the best ever, or words to that effect?
He said he'd be club's greatest ever player (something to that effect).  :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9140 on: Yesterday at 09:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 09:46:23 pm
Paul Scholes "Rashford can be as good as Neymar".  :)

Love to overhype average players don't they ;D  Said this before, bu when my lad was at City, the coaches said they let Rashford go and they've never regretted it.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9141 on: Yesterday at 10:03:17 pm »
The only positive about Sunday seemed to be that Ten Hag should keep his job for a while based on the clear turning of another corner, as hyped by the usual journos. But then came this new hype about Southgate being next in line, which is even better. No lose situation.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9142 on: Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm »
There's no way the Southgate stuff can be true, they'd have open revolt on their hands.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9143 on: Yesterday at 10:11:
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
There's no way the Southgate stuff can be true, they'd have open revolt on their hands.

They're Man United, they'll do what they're told
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9144 on: Yesterday at 10:12:12 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 10:07:54 pm
There's no way the Southgate stuff can be true, they'd have open revolt on their hands.
please, just let us enjoy it mate 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9145 on: Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm »
The hype over this Mainoo lad is ridiculous. It's actually not fair on their young players having to deal with that sort of stuff.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9146 on: Yesterday at 10:55:47 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:16:31 pm
The hype over this Mainoo lad is ridiculous. It's actually not fair on their young players having to deal with that sort of stuff.
it's a damn disgrace.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9147 on: Today at 09:25:43 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 12:27:17 pm
Rashfords probably the best of the lot, which is quite something.

Januzaj was the new Messi, Pereira was going to be amazing, Nick Powell was the new Gerrard, Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe were going to be cornerstones of their defence for years. Brandon Williams, Chong, Angel Gomes, Greenwood (eurgh), Shoretire, Hannibal, Elanga, Pellistri, Garnacho.

They'll never not hype up young players. They're currently lumped with Rashford and McTominay, who are 27 and 28 this year, on big money. They seem to rate the success of their academy on how many get into the first team, rather than how many are actually any good. In terms of players who have actually become top players, like your Trents, Gerrards, Ashley Coles, Cescs or ones who are close like Saka and Foden, I genuinely don't think they've bought one through since Scholes in 1994.

But they dont see a problem because they've got loads who have played for the first team and the media then fucks them over by helping them hype these players to the moon. That academy is actually fucking horrendous for genuine successes.


Few academies turn out world class players year after year, even clubs famous for their young players such as Ajax or Barcelona can go years without producing a player of note. However, a decent Premier League academy should routinely produce players that can plug gaps in the squad and be sold for profit e.g. Neco Williams. As much as it pains me to write anything nice about M** U, they have a decent record for this.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9148 on: Today at 09:50:53 am »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:25:43 am

Few academies turn out world class players year after year, even clubs famous for their young players such as Ajax or Barcelona can go years without producing a player of note. However, a decent Premier League academy should routinely produce players that can plug gaps in the squad and be sold for profit e.g. Neco Williams. As much as it pains me to write anything nice about M** U, they have a decent record for this.

They've not produced a truly top player since the early 90s. We're not talking going years, we're talking decades.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9149 on: Today at 10:39:15 am »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:50:53 am
They've not produced a truly top player since the early 90s. We're not talking going years, we're talking decades.

Yep unless we want to include Pogba as an academy product then this is true. They produce many players who can play PL football, more than most clubs but they havent produced a Trent for example whos truly world class and been at their club from ages 9-11 since the Scholes, Giggs era.

Rashford looked at one point like he could have been that but at age 26, he only seems to be declining, Trent is a couple years younger and has already hit levels which will solidify him as a European great by the time he reaches 30.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9150 on: Today at 12:44:09 pm »
The Mainoo call-up just reminds me of  when Cleverly was called up following one performance in the charity shield.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9151 on: Today at 12:46:04 pm »
Also Neville talking openly on the Overlap about Fergie having deals with international managers to pull players out of international games. Common knowledge I know but interesting to hear it from a former player.

The amount of power fergie had over the media, refs and other managers is insane.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9152 on: Today at 12:52:49 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:50:53 am
They've not produced a truly top player since the early 90s. We're not talking going years, we're talking decades.

No arguments there.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9153 on: Today at 12:54:35 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 10:39:15 am
Yep unless we want to include Pogba as an academy product then this is true. They produce many players who can play PL football, more than most clubs but they havent produced a Trent for example whos truly world class and been at their club from ages 9-11 since the Scholes, Giggs era.

Rashford looked at one point like he could have been that but at age 26, he only seems to be declining, Trent is a couple years younger and has already hit levels which will solidify him as a European great by the time he reaches 30.

Pogba isn't and never was a top class player even if you do count him.
Rashford on the face of it doesn't seem to have the stomach to do what it takes to get to the elite level. I think he could have been some player but he's spent his developing years at the wrong club with the wrong manager and in the wrong environment.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9154 on: Today at 02:01:52 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 12:54:35 pm
Pogba isn't and never was a top class player even if you do count him.
Rashford on the face of it doesn't seem to have the stomach to do what it takes to get to the elite level. I think he could have been some player but he's spent his developing years at the wrong club with the wrong manager and in the wrong environment.


Overrated, if ever a player was bought because of his number of social media followers it is Pogba
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9155 on: Today at 02:05:42 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:01:52 pm

Overrated, if ever a player was bought because of his number of social media followers it is Pogba

Awful player. Awful attitude.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9156 on: Today at 03:55:25 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 02:05:42 pm
Awful player. Awful attitude.
And banned for failing a couple of drug tests. If they were classed as performance enhancing he should demand a  refund.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9157 on: Today at 04:27:36 pm »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9158 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on Today at 12:44:09 pm
The Mainoo call-up just reminds me of  when Cleverly was called up following one performance in the charity shield.
I read this morning that Mainoo's rise has been one of the most meteoric in the history of football.  :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9159 on: Today at 07:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:18:40 pm
I read this morning that Mainoo's rise has been one of the most meteoric in the history of football.  :lmao

Id say him dribbling past Joe Gomez is easily on a par with Patrick Kluivert scoring the winner in a European Cup Final at the age of 17. Surprised you would think otherwise.
