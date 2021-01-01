Remember when Rashford was as good as Mbappe, media loves hyping up man utd players. Theyre desperate for any good news story about them. Youd have forgotten they were 6th with the mass celebrations this week, for winning an fa cup quarter final..



Rashfords probably the best of the lot, which is quite something.Januzaj was the new Messi, Pereira was going to be amazing, Nick Powell was the new Gerrard, Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe were going to be cornerstones of their defence for years. Brandon Williams, Chong, Angel Gomes, Greenwood (eurgh), Shoretire, Hannibal, Elanga, Pellistri, Garnacho.They'll never not hype up young players. They're currently lumped with Rashford and McTominay, who are 27 and 28 this year, on big money. They seem to rate the success of their academy on how many get into the first team, rather than how many are actually any good. In terms of players who have actually become top players, like your Trents, Gerrards, Ashley Coles, Cescs or ones who are close like Saka and Foden, I genuinely don't think they've bought one through since Scholes in 1994.But they dont see a problem because they've got loads who have played for the first team and the media then fucks them over by helping them hype these players to the moon. That academy is actually fucking horrendous for genuine successes.