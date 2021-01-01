« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 492814 times)

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9120 on: Today at 12:27:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:07:37 pm
Remember when Rashford was as good as Mbappe, media loves hyping up man utd players. Theyre desperate for any good news story about them. Youd have forgotten they were 6th with the mass celebrations this week, for winning an fa cup quarter final..

Rashfords probably the best of the lot, which is quite something.

Januzaj was the new Messi, Pereira was going to be amazing, Nick Powell was the new Gerrard, Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe were going to be cornerstones of their defence for years. Brandon Williams, Chong, Angel Gomes, Greenwood (eurgh), Shoretire, Hannibal, Elanga, Pellistri, Garnacho.

They'll never not hype up young players. They're currently lumped with Rashford and McTominay, who are 27 and 28 this year, on big money. They seem to rate the success of their academy on how many get into the first team, rather than how many are actually any good. In terms of players who have actually become top players, like your Trents, Gerrards, Ashley Coles, Cescs or ones who are close like Saka and Foden, I genuinely don't think they've bought one through since Scholes in 1994.

But they dont see a problem because they've got loads who have played for the first team and the media then fucks them over by helping them hype these players to the moon. That academy is actually fucking horrendous for genuine successes.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,381
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9121 on: Today at 12:30:52 pm »
Mainoo was so overhyped. I've read posts online with United fans claiming he dominated LFC's midfield!? I swear most people on social media don't watch games and base their opinions on the score and other crap they've read. How many times did he pass it to the advertising hoardings?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,081
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9122 on: Today at 12:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:27:17 pm
Rashfords probably the best of the lot, which is quite something.

Januzaj was the new Messi, Pereira was going to be amazing, Nick Powell was the new Gerrard, Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe were going to be cornerstones of their defence for years. Brandon Williams, Chong, Angel Gomes, Greenwood (eurgh), Shoretire, Hannibal, Elanga, Pellistri, Garnacho.

They'll never not hype up young players. They're currently lumped with Rashford and McTominay, who are 27 and 28 this year, on big money. They seem to rate the success of their academy on how many get into the first team, rather than how many are actually any good. In terms of players who have actually become top players, like your Trents, Gerrards, Ashley Coles, Cescs or ones who are close like Saka and Foden, I genuinely don't think they've bought one through since Scholes in 1994.

But they dont see a problem because they've got loads who have played for the first team and the media then fucks them over by helping them hype these players to the moon. That academy is actually fucking horrendous for genuine successes.

They also dont understand that all this hype is the worst thing that can happen to young players. Mainoo is talented, but he should be left alone to develop. Look at conor bradley who for me is ahead of Mainoo as hes performing for a team that must win every week, i know hes not english but you dont get the sheer mad hype that you do with a United player. Now people are saying Mainoo needs to be starting in the euros alongside Rice and Bellingham because then youd have 3 world class players in midfield
Logged

Offline Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 12:59:06 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:42:28 pm
They also dont understand that all this hype is the worst thing that can happen to young players. Mainoo is talented, but he should be left alone to develop. Look at conor bradley who for me is ahead of Mainoo as hes performing for a team that must win every week, i know hes not english but you dont get the sheer mad hype that you do with a United player. Now people are saying Mainoo needs to be starting in the euros alongside Rice and Bellingham because then youd have 3 world class players in midfield

Yeah, I mean I know fbref isn't an exact science but its pretty good at showing fairly clearly who is a good player and who isn't

https://fbref.com/en/players/bbd67769/Conor-Bradley

https://fbref.com/en/players/c6220452/Kobbie-Mainoo

Bradley profiles as a really good full back, and Mainoo doesn't really profile as...well anything, really.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,138
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9124 on: Today at 01:26:08 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:27:17 pm
Rashfords probably the best of the lot, which is quite something.

Januzaj was the new Messi, Pereira was going to be amazing, Nick Powell was the new Gerrard, Fosu-Mensah and Tuanzebe were going to be cornerstones of their defence for years. Brandon Williams, Chong, Angel Gomes, Greenwood (eurgh), Shoretire, Hannibal, Elanga, Pellistri, Garnacho.

They'll never not hype up young players. They're currently lumped with Rashford and McTominay, who are 27 and 28 this year, on big money. They seem to rate the success of their academy on how many get into the first team, rather than how many are actually any good. In terms of players who have actually become top players, like your Trents, Gerrards, Ashley Coles, Cescs or ones who are close like Saka and Foden, I genuinely don't think they've bought one through since Scholes in 1994.

But they dont see a problem because they've got loads who have played for the first team and the media then fucks them over by helping them hype these players to the moon. That academy is actually fucking horrendous for genuine successes.
Remember the hype around 21-year-old Phil Jones when he first signed for them?
Didn't Fergie big him up as the best ever, or words to that effect?
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,352
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9125 on: Today at 01:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Jimmy Raggatip on Today at 12:13:42 am


Bastion of Invincibility would tell you that's what a top young player looks like.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,824
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9126 on: Today at 01:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:26:08 pm
Remember the hype around 21-year-old Phil Jones when he first signed for them?
Didn't Fergie big him up as the best ever, or words to that effect?

Not the next Duncan Edwards??
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,138
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9127 on: Today at 01:44:24 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 01:32:56 pm
Not the next Duncan Edwards??
That's the one.  ;D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,637
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9128 on: Today at 01:46:16 pm »
He probably needs some rigorous testing in April 7th to see how good he really is.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9129 on: Today at 02:08:33 pm »
There surely isn't enough justice in this world for Southgate to become Man Utd manager. I fear it's a dream too far, unless he manages to win the Euros, in which case we just have to hope that the media adulation for him sways Ineos.

To be fair to Mainoo, coming into a dysfunctional team of overpaid mediocrities - who appear to receive muddled coaching at best - and still looking half-decent when you're only 18 is no mean feat. 'Next Seedorf' is obviously hyperbole from journalists/fans who are always looking for the next bandwagon, but he's already bringing more to the team than their £70m Real Madrid galactico.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,066
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9130 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:12:10 pm
Is it fair to say we did similar last year with Bajcetic? He stood out last year partly because our midfield had looked so poor up to that point. Shame we havent got to see him in a better functioning midfield this season.

Obviously Mainoo gets more hype on account of being English, and a United player.

To an extent, it was a breath of fresh air to get a midfielder who could run and tackle :D but once he started taking the ball on the turn and marauding through newcastles midfield you knew he had some talent.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,222
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9131 on: Today at 03:43:54 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 02:08:33 pm
There surely isn't enough justice in this world for Southgate to become Man Utd manager. I fear it's a dream too far, unless he manages to win the Euros, in which case we just have to hope that the media adulation for him sways Ineos.

I wouldnt say he even needs to win it. Judging by their fans and the medias behaviour this week a win in the 1/4 quarter final would be more than enough to declare him someone whose genius will reverberate throughout the game for decades.
Logged

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,964
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9132 on: Today at 04:23:38 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:59:39 am
I made the mistake of going on Twitter and just reading a couple of posts on it, convinces me they are just utter scumbags who will justify anything. It's a mad world we live in.


For certain sure there are some real sickos around - the scariest bit is they don't think any of 'em have got "between the ears" problems!!
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9133 on: Today at 04:53:14 pm »
They have got to be favourites to reach the final with all due respect to Coventry. Credit to Mark Robins. He has done a fine job at Coventry. I could see United beating Chelsea but not City. If ETG did win the FA Cup and made CL then they would regard that as a successful season. I think his recruitment has been poor. Mainoo looks a player and someone they might be able to build a serious team around. For the money they have spent they are seriously underachieving since 2013.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,431
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9134 on: Today at 05:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:30:52 pm
Mainoo was so overhyped. I've read posts online with United fans claiming he dominated LFC's midfield!? I swear most people on social media don't watch games and base their opinions on the score and other crap they've read. How many times did he pass it to the advertising hoardings?

Big call. No one's dominated our midfield since Andre Gomes in 2018.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,591
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9135 on: Today at 07:15:10 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:27:21 pm
Bastion of Invincibility would tell you that's what a top young player looks like.
With role models like fella I, and McGuire I think he's doing on.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Up
« previous next »
 