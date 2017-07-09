« previous next »
7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

DarkOfTheManatee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 02:18:52 pm
Because Man Utd are generally an irrelevance now in terms of being an actual competitor, and have brought us such joy with their near-decade of fruitlessly turning corner after corner, it's become easier to forget how loathsome they can be until we play them away. Apart from the goals, their fans were genuinely inaudible unless they were chanting abuse.

But to find some silver linings from yesterday:

1. There should be no complacency when we go back there in the league now. Twice this season we've taken it for granted that we would just put them away because they're such dross. Klopp won't let it happen a third time. At least we've learned that lesson in a much lower stakes match.

2. We have an opportunity to quickly go back there and put them in their place, in a way that will hurt them much more than if we beat them yesterday but lost in the league.

3. Coventry now have a genuine shot at getting to the FA Cup final.
Black Bull Nova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 02:50:12 pm
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 02:18:52 pm
Because Man Utd are generally an irrelevance now in terms of being an actual competitor, and have brought us such joy with their near-decade of fruitlessly turning corner after corner, it's become easier to forget how loathsome they can be until we play them away. Apart from the goals, their fans were genuinely inaudible unless they were chanting abuse.

But to find some silver linings from yesterday:

1. There should be no complacency when we go back there in the league now. Twice this season we've taken it for granted that we would just put them away because they're such dross. Klopp won't let it happen a third time. At least we've learned that lesson in a much lower stakes match.

2. We have an opportunity to quickly go back there and put them in their place, in a way that will hurt them much more than if we beat them yesterday but lost in the league.

3. Coventry now have a genuine shot at getting to the FA Cup final.


I hate losing but silver linings and all;




1. We had a nightmare of a schedule (and injuries) and I want the league (also Wolves and the Europa final as a last games, not a cup final against City or Chelsea, 4 days after Dublin and 7 days after Klopp's farewell at Anfield)

2. Playing United in the FA cup final will occupy City (on top of the CL)

3. Ten Hag keeps his job

4. We played well and still showed we are better and the PL game at OT in 3 weeks is easily doable. We lost because we thought we had won not because they were better, that's an attitude problem that will not creep in during the run in now.

5. Their fans showed truly what they are and the world heard.

6. If we had won all 4 trophies it would have made a rod for the back of the next manager, how do you top that or even try to.
Yesterday at 02:54:01 pm by Black Bull Nova
Bullet500

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:20:24 pm
What is ten Hag on about here? https://youtu.be/5StUo8tyfPE?t=419

That game was > 6 months ago!
Bucko - Dubai

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:08:03 pm
I know we were all worried about it finally happening, but it's now happened for real.

The corner has been turned
Dench57

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:33:26 pm


Decades. Really.
DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:37:14 pm
 ;D Their worshippers are shameless. It says a lot about how shit they are now that it might actually be true! They wont even win this cup so its as good as it gets for them nowadays.
jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 04:47:43 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:58:24 pm
I know from asking the missus and various lads down the years, the reply is "you sang about Munich for years, what did you expect?". They couldn't wait to get started on us after Hillsborough. I'd say a lot of it is being passed down from generation to generation,as is the hatred. I said something to the missus today, hows it been 35 years of this shite now and one thing she said was "without Hillsborough, you wouldn't have stopped singing about Munich", so I wonder if that is something they use to justify to themselves that they carry on?

There's also been a change in people in general since Covid, behaviour is getting worse, people are way more aggressive, you've got that tit Neville encouraging them to riot to get our game abandoned, he's always stoking the fires and then we're, as a club, shitting all over them, so this seems to me to be the reaction. There's also a large element of try hards in their fanbase, who aren't Mancs but want to fit in, so sing this shite.

I've sent a pm.  :wave
Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:36:27 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 04:33:26 pm
Decades. Really.

Blimey, I've stayed away from football today but that's mad.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:39:52 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 04:33:26 pm


Decades. Really.

They just spelt dickheads wrong.
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:42:51 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 04:33:26 pm


Decades. Really.

Even the media know they are not relevant anymore and so a quarter final game is their biggest moment now and for decades to come.
Judge Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 05:46:26 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 01:41:34 pm
'Not in great shape' is a term he uses often. He never means it literally.

He meant that as in the reporter's mood was not in great shape.

Yeah, on reflection it looks like it was a translation thing into English. The one i saw you didnt see the interviewer. Still funny.
liversaint

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:02:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:58:24 pm
I know from asking the missus and various lads down the years, the reply is "you sang about Munich for years, what did you expect?". They couldn't wait to get started on us after Hillsborough. I'd say a lot of it is being passed down from generation to generation,as is the hatred. I said something to the missus today, hows it been 35 years of this shite now and one thing she said was "without Hillsborough, you wouldn't have stopped singing about Munich", so I wonder if that is something they use to justify to themselves that they carry on?

There's also been a change in people in general since Covid, behaviour is getting worse, people are way more aggressive, you've got that tit Neville encouraging them to riot to get our game abandoned, he's always stoking the fires and then we're, as a club, shitting all over them, so this seems to me to be the reaction. There's also a large element of try hards in their fanbase, who aren't Mancs but want to fit in, so sing this shite.

Id echo every word of this, having worked in Salford/Manchester for best part of the last 25 years. Id also says its got worse since 2008 with the rise of the Abu Dhabi side of town as although they hate each other( Rags/Munichs is still everyday banter to the fuckwits..Ive actually had to discipline staff as this shit has got out of hand), they hate us a whole lot more and its the only common ground they have.  The generational thing is spot on, Ive seen young lads join who mirror their dads and havent a fuckin clue to the Hillsborough story. The dickheads from Bolton Rochdale etc are just as bad, trying to impress.

Im not one to generalise, but its 1000s, not just a few .
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:08:42 pm
Ive worked in Manchester for one year of my life. July 1998 - July 1999. Talk about bad fucking luck.
Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:10:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:08:42 pm
Ive worked in Manchester for one year of my life. July 1998 - July 1999. Talk about bad fucking luck.

Bloody hell ;D
Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 06:39:55 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 11:46:02 am
Now that they're shit in general - they're so weirdly twisted with hate. Supporting them must be a fucking mission. At least Everton fans have broadly come to terms with the fact they're shit.
They've never been any different in my experience. I used to go to Manchester a fair bit in the 70s, usually to see us play the old Man City. A City supporting relative could always get us tickets for the stand opposite the Kippax. Travelling to the ground I was always astounded by the amount of vile anti-scouse, anti-LFC graffiti all over the place, accompanied by MUFC. It was everywhere. They were absolutely obsessed with us even then, yet I never even saw them as rivals for trophies.

I also remember it being said that they felt we had the success back then that they felt they should have had. I mean talk about outrageous entitlement. They were bitter, twisted and ugly long before Everton caught that particular disease. I also remember them at Wembley in the Charity Shield. Kenny's debut for us. I was amazed. They were acting like a bunch of uncivilised savages.

Our success killed them inside. They became horribly jealous and bitter very quickly. In 1971 I was in the Anny Road end to see us play them in a 2-2 draw. Unsegregated terraces too. I was right next to their fans and there was no animosity that I can recall. Fast forward just a few years of Liverpool success and they were green with envy and hatred. They've been like that ever since. Absolutely consumed by their obsession with our club and our city.
9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:39:55 pm
They've never been any different in my experience. I used to go to Manchester a fair bit in the 70s, usually to see us play the old Man City. A City supporting relative could always get us tickets for the stand opposite the Kippax. Travelling to the ground I was always astounded by the amount of vile anti-scouse, anti-LFC graffiti all over the place, accompanied by MUFC. It was everywhere. They were absolutely obsessed with us even then, yet I never even saw them as rivals for trophies.

I also remember it being said that they felt we had the success back then that they felt they should have had. I mean talk about outrageous entitlement. They were bitter, twisted and ugly long before Everton caught that particular disease. I also remember them at Wembley in the Charity Shield. Kenny's debut for us. I was amazed. They were acting like a bunch of uncivilised savages.

Our success killed them inside. They became horribly jealous and bitter very quickly. In 1971 I was in the Anny Road end to see us play them in a 2-2 draw. Unsegregated terraces too. I was right next to their fans and there was no animosity that I can recall. Fast forward just a few years of Liverpool success and they were green with envy and hatred. They've been like that ever since. Absolutely consumed by their obsession with our club and our city.
Jealous and bitter very quickly is so true.when they got relegated in 74 they spent a year in the old second division going to aways around the country in great numbers smashing up town centres with all the neanthadol knuckle draggers that latched on to the self named red army looking to cause as much mayhem as possible and they loved being the big bully on the block in among all the little clubs .
A year later back in the 1st division they soon found they were just as shot as ever while we were sweeping all before us .it killed them and they hated it ,they were obsessed with us .
I went to that charity shield game in 77 ,youre right they were like savages .it was like that every time we played them .was at anfield on Boxing Day 79 and saw them getting ran all over the place ,and battered and bruised ,Stanley park wasnt a place to be that day ..lol
I was never into that side of things at all but seeing that and then later on the m62 going home passing their coaches with their windows out was them getting some long overdue medicine.
50 years later and nothing has changed with them ,still full of bitterness,hatred and totally obsessed with our club and city ,its passed down by each generation.
Eeyore

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:28:52 pm
I thought I had seen the height of their hatred in 1985 when we played them twice in the FA Cup. On a Coach travelling to the replay at Maine Road literally every motorway bridge in Manchester led to dozens of rocks and bricks pounding the roof of the coach. When we got off the coach we quite literally had to fight our way into the ground.

As soon as Ferguson started winning things the level of hatred petered out somewhat. It was still bubbling away in the background but there was never the same level of hatred. Two things changed for me. Firstly the Hillsborough verdicts being overturned led to online trolls targeting the families. The other was Ferguson retiring and Liverpool becoming the better side.

Their hatred peaks when we are top dogs and the better side. They just can't handle it. They can't compete with us off the pitch so the bile about Hillsborough comes to the fore.
Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:40:08 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 07:11:04 pm
Jealous and bitter very quickly is so true.when they got relegated in 74 they spent a year in the old second division going to aways around the country in great numbers smashing up town centres with all the neanthadol knuckle draggers that latched on to the self named red army looking to cause as much mayhem as possible and they loved being the big bully on the block in among all the little clubs .
A year later back in the 1st division they soon found they were just as shot as ever while we were sweeping all before us .it killed them and they hated it ,they were obsessed with us .
I went to that charity shield game in 77 ,youre right they were like savages .it was like that every time we played them .was at anfield on Boxing Day 79 and saw them getting ran all over the place ,and battered and bruised ,Stanley park wasnt a place to be that day ..lol
I was never into that side of things at all but seeing that and then later on the m62 going home passing their coaches with their windows out was them getting some long overdue medicine.
50 years later and nothing has changed with them ,still full of bitterness,hatred and totally obsessed with our club and city ,its passed down by each generation.
I remember them getting relegated and mobbing up, looking like a gang of Bay City Rollers fans and smashing up small towns. They were a bandwagon for scumbag misfits looking to cause trouble. As you say, 50 years later, nothing has changed.

The sheer cheek of their "murderers" chant too. They've clearly forgotten Paul Nixon, the Palace fan they murdered, and Irene and Norman Roxby who they killed at Ayresome Park after trying to smash down gates to get at Boro fans and pushing a wall down and killing the Roxbys under the rubble.
9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:51:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:28:52 pm
I thought I had seen the height of their hatred in 1985 when we played them twice in the FA Cup. On a Coach travelling to the replay at Maine Road literally every motorway bridge in Manchester led to dozens of rocks and bricks pounding the roof of the coach. When we got off the coach we quite literally had to fight our way into the ground.

As soon as Ferguson started winning things the level of hatred petered out somewhat. It was still bubbling away in the background but there was never the same level of hatred. Two things changed for me. Firstly the Hillsborough verdicts being overturned led to online trolls targeting the families. The other was Ferguson retiring and Liverpool becoming the better side.

Their hatred peaks when we are top dogs and the better side. They just can't handle it. They can't compete with us off the pitch so the bile about Hillsborough comes to the fore.
I think Ferguson helped stoke the hatred .he hated Liverpool which he made no secret of which he harboured from his Aberdeen spell when we put them out the European cup in 80 but used it at utd to fan the flames and his ,knock them off their fucking perch quote.
The mancs obviously loved this and it was a green light to carry on the hatred ,ramp it up more.even though by then they were  top dogs and we were shit  ,they were still obsessed with us ,singing about us all the time at their games that didnt involve us .
Ferguson was every bit as bad as their supporters,he never missed a trick or an opportunity to stir the shit or denounce us at every turn .look at the way he treated Rafa ,got his little gang ,LMA ,moyes ,allerdyce etc to stick the knife into him and the club .with all the silverware he and they won ,Liverpool fc was at the forefront of their minds .
Win the champions league final ,who do their players sing about whilecelebrating on the pitch .us and of course its the murderers song ,a hillsborough song ,about Liverpool supporters dying .
Obsessed? ..they just cant help themselvesc*nts from top to bottom,the lot of them

Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:57:26 pm
Quote from: 9 kemlyn road on Yesterday at 07:51:52 pm
I think Ferguson helped stoke the hatred .he hated Liverpool which he made no secret of which he harboured from his Aberdeen spell when we put them out the European cup in 80 but used it at utd to fan the flames and his ,knock them off their fucking perch quote.
The mancs obviously loved this and it was a green light to carry on the hatred ,ramp it up more.even though by then they were  top dogs and we were shit  ,they were still obsessed with us ,singing about us all the time at their games that didnt involve us .
Ferguson was every bit as bad as their supporters,he never missed a trick or an opportunity to stir the shit or denounce us at every turn .look at the way he treated Rafa ,got his little gang ,LMA ,moyes ,allerdyce etc to stick the knife into him and the club .with all the silverware he and they won ,Liverpool fc was at the forefront of their minds .
Win the champions league final ,who do their players sing about whilecelebrating on the pitch .us and of course its the murderers song ,a hillsborough song ,about Liverpool supporters dying .
Obsessed? ..they just cant help themselvesc*nts from top to bottom,the lot of them



Ferguson and Allardyce and co were shameless with their treatment of Rafa. All that beyond the place guff. No one called them out for it. Arseholes.

Mancs have always had us front and centre of their thoughts. Growing up I had Manc mates and theyd literally call me within minutes of winning a title to gloat. Just celebrate with other Mancs, live in the moment you weirdos.

Used to swear to me theyd never sing all the Hillsborough stuff at the ground and that they disapproved it but frankly didnt believe a word of it.
9 kemlyn road

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:57:26 pm
Ferguson and Allardyce and co were shameless with their treatment of Rafa. All that beyond the place guff. No one called them out for it. Arseholes.

Mancs have always had us front and centre of their thoughts. Growing up I had Manc mates and theyd literally call me within minutes of winning a title to gloat. Just celebrate with other Mancs, live in the moment you weirdos.

Used to swear to me theyd never sing all the Hillsborough stuff at the ground and that they disapproved it but frankly didnt believe a word of it.
I had Utd supporting mates ,worked with Utd fans and everyone of them said things about hillsborough they all do ,its what they do .
I went to a do from work years ago around the time they won the league when Keenans Newcastle ran them close.
Late on in the evening when theyd had plenty to drink ,the songs started ,all the anti Liverpool shit ,their wives / girlfriends joining in .then they started sing anti Newcastle songs ,the cheer up kevin keegan one .funny thing was there was a few big geordies in there who discretely and quietly started surrounding them lets just say it didnt end well for them .but of course at work it wasnt their fault ,it was those nasty geordies causing trouble .
As said in my previous post .c*nts the lot of them .
Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:17:26 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:40:08 pm
I remember them getting relegated and mobbing up, looking like a gang of Bay City Rollers fans and smashing up small towns. They were a bandwagon for scumbag misfits looking to cause trouble. As you say, 50 years later, nothing has changed.

The sheer cheek of their "murderers" chant too. They've clearly forgotten Paul Nixon, the Palace fan they murdered, and Irene and Norman Roxby who they killed at Ayresome Park after trying to smash down gates to get at Boro fans and pushing a wall down and killing the Roxbys under the rubble.

Total lack of self-awareness those pricks. Imagine us singing about winning the title or FA Cup without killing anyone.
Oldmanmick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:20:22 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 04:37:14 pm
;D Their worshippers are shameless. It says a lot about how shit they are now that it might actually be true! They wont even win this cup so its as good as it gets for them nowadays.

They used to gloat about winning trophies, now they brag about stopping us winning trophies. How the mighty have fallen.
Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:01:57 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:20:22 pm
They used to gloat about winning trophies, now they brag about stopping us winning trophies. How the mighty have fallen.
And quite happy to see Abu Dhabi win the league rather than us.
They are the new Everton.
red_Mark1980

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:13:56 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:51:16 am
They haven't. It's also weird how Everton fans love Utd, despite Utd mocking the city at every opportunity. It's bizarre.

Anyone but the redshite above anything else.

They'd sell their grans house if it meant we lost a game.

I'll not watch the fa cup and haven't watched a single champions league game this season.

Whoever wins it I don't give a shite.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:20:22 pm
They used to gloat about winning trophies, now they brag about stopping us winning trophies. How the mighty have fallen.

Hope they enjoy being there for this once again  ;D

Terry de Niro

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:18:27 pm
I reckon Coventry will beat them.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:20:17 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:18:27 pm
I reckon Coventry will beat them.

Mark Robins team talk should be easy, "You've beaten Wolves at their place and they are better than this shower, they're just a shite team trading on a name, go out there and twat them"
killer-heels

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:33:23 pm
We play them for a third time this season in a couple of weeks. Could we please just beat them? Honestly, it would be gross incompetence to play a side as shit as them on three occasions and not beat them at least once.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:34:45 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:20:17 pm
Mark Robins team talk should be easy, "You've beaten Wolves at their place and they are better than this shower, they're just a shite team trading on a name, go out there and twat them"

I heard him in the radio the other day, thought it was Mark E. Smith!
Gerard00

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm
Many a laugh at Utds expense still to come this season lads - don't worry.

I got messages yesterday from long lost utd supporting cousins such was the level of pent up jealousy they've had over the last 6-7 years. Thank god that wasn't the final. Best way to shut them up is win another trophy this season and watch them fail in the cup. I'm looking forward to having the last laugh.

I wonder if this is about 1/7th of what they felt when we thrashed them?
thegoodfella

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:30:12 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 04:33:26 pm
Decades. Really.

If that's true, then I will take it.
