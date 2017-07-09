They've never been any different in my experience. I used to go to Manchester a fair bit in the 70s, usually to see us play the old Man City. A City supporting relative could always get us tickets for the stand opposite the Kippax. Travelling to the ground I was always astounded by the amount of vile anti-scouse, anti-LFC graffiti all over the place, accompanied by MUFC. It was everywhere. They were absolutely obsessed with us even then, yet I never even saw them as rivals for trophies.



I also remember it being said that they felt we had the success back then that they felt they should have had. I mean talk about outrageous entitlement. They were bitter, twisted and ugly long before Everton caught that particular disease. I also remember them at Wembley in the Charity Shield. Kenny's debut for us. I was amazed. They were acting like a bunch of uncivilised savages.



Our success killed them inside. They became horribly jealous and bitter very quickly. In 1971 I was in the Anny Road end to see us play them in a 2-2 draw. Unsegregated terraces too. I was right next to their fans and there was no animosity that I can recall. Fast forward just a few years of Liverpool success and they were green with envy and hatred. They've been like that ever since. Absolutely consumed by their obsession with our club and our city.



Jealous and bitter very quickly is so true.when they got relegated in 74 they spent a year in the old second division going to aways around the country in great numbers smashing up town centres with all the neanthadol knuckle draggers that latched on to the self named red army looking to cause as much mayhem as possible and they loved being the big bully on the block in among all the little clubs .A year later back in the 1st division they soon found they were just as shot as ever while we were sweeping all before us .it killed them and they hated it ,they were obsessed with us .I went to that charity shield game in 77 ,youre right they were like savages .it was like that every time we played them .was at anfield on Boxing Day 79 and saw them getting ran all over the place ,and battered and bruised ,Stanley park wasnt a place to be that day ..lolI was never into that side of things at all but seeing that and then later on the m62 going home passing their coaches with their windows out was them getting some long overdue medicine.50 years later and nothing has changed with them ,still full of bitterness,hatred and totally obsessed with our club and city ,its passed down by each generation.