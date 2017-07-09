I thought I had seen the height of their hatred in 1985 when we played them twice in the FA Cup. On a Coach travelling to the replay at Maine Road literally every motorway bridge in Manchester led to dozens of rocks and bricks pounding the roof of the coach. When we got off the coach we quite literally had to fight our way into the ground.
As soon as Ferguson started winning things the level of hatred petered out somewhat. It was still bubbling away in the background but there was never the same level of hatred. Two things changed for me. Firstly the Hillsborough verdicts being overturned led to online trolls targeting the families. The other was Ferguson retiring and Liverpool becoming the better side.
Their hatred peaks when we are top dogs and the better side. They just can't handle it. They can't compete with us off the pitch so the bile about Hillsborough comes to the fore.
I think Ferguson helped stoke the hatred .he hated Liverpool which he made no secret of which he harboured from his Aberdeen spell when we put them out the European cup in 80 but used it at utd to fan the flames and his ,knock them off their fucking perch quote.
The mancs obviously loved this and it was a green light to carry on the hatred ,ramp it up more.even though by then they were top dogs and we were shit ,they were still obsessed with us ,singing about us all the time at their games that didnt involve us .
Ferguson was every bit as bad as their supporters,he never missed a trick or an opportunity to stir the shit or denounce us at every turn .look at the way he treated Rafa ,got his little gang ,LMA ,moyes ,allerdyce etc to stick the knife into him and the club .with all the silverware he and they won ,Liverpool fc was at the forefront of their minds .
Win the champions league final ,who do their players sing about whilecelebrating on the pitch
.us and of course its the murderers song ,a hillsborough song ,about Liverpool supporters dying .
Obsessed? ..they just cant help themselves
c*nts from top to bottom,the lot of them