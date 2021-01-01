« previous next »
Offline ValiantInstance

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9000 on: Today at 07:23:26 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Yesterday at 11:13:26 pm
The lad Mainoo is a fucking player, no question about it. Not that I give a fuck but it'd be laughable if Southgate pick Phillips or Henderson over this lad for the EUROs.
They'll overhype him, give him a fat contract and in 5 years time they'll be an inquest as to why he hasn't pushed on.
Online Judge Red

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9001 on: Today at 07:41:23 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:28:27 pm
I was fuming when he pulled us back for a free kick instead of playing advantage in the second half, we had several running through in great positions and it looked liked he'd realised and then blown up to pull us back.

Just come on here to post that. Yet let them take two free kicks quickly when he wasnt even looking at the ball. Scored off one and nearly scored off the other. Kelleher took far less time  than their keeper to take goal kicks when they drew level and just how many times can they remonstrate after a decision and go unpunished. Telling the ref to fuck off and throwing their hands in the air.
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9002 on: Today at 07:53:53 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:44:46 am
Found that in match commentary very unusual.

Lee Dixon a former Arsenal player who apparently grew up a city fan and it was very pro the filth.

United were "unlucky" with our goals and we got what we deserved.

Lee Dixon grew up in Macclesfield where many of us moved to via Manchester overspill in 1967. He was a decent player as a lad in my old position at right-back but 14 years younger than me. Yep he was a dyed-in-the-wool blue and I'm not having it at all that he favoured United in ANYTHING!!! He played alongside my cousin Paul Power who captained City and who now lives in France. Don't see anything of him anymore.
Offline Shankly998

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9003 on: Today at 07:58:20 am »
They're keeping Ten Hag after this result which will be a mistake. United really haven't looked great this season and it's not like they started poorly and suddenly have started look amazing. They shouldn't let one game against us where we were complacent/fatigued determine the future of their club which will mean next season will be wasted as well for them
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9004 on: Today at 08:18:37 am »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 07:58:20 am
They're keeping Ten Hag after this result which will be a mistake. United really haven't looked great this season and it's not like they started poorly and suddenly have started look amazing. They shouldn't let one game against us where we were complacent/fatigued determine the future of their club which will mean next season will be wasted as well for them

I bloodywell hope not!! He's a mumbling bumbling shocking communicator in English - the very worst Nederlander I've ever come across in my work travels in Europe! Almost every baggage handler I bumped into in Schiphol Airport spoke better English than him!
Online DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9005 on: Today at 08:40:14 am »
Quote from: Jimmy Raggatip on Today at 12:41:51 am
no chance. He's another one they've overhyped. He's supposed to be a midfielder and they look so open every week, he's not a creator, I don't see him as a pure destroyer, what exactly does he do? Can't shoot, can't pass.

He skinned Gomez once today. And apparently it's made him a world beater

Yep he was fucking awful, the hype is bizarre. They looked better as soon as he went off unsurprisingly.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9006 on: Today at 08:57:28 am »
I mean he kicked it into touch twice

Decent little player though
Online The North Bank

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9007 on: Today at 09:02:33 am »
Mainoo is a superb talent, i think Garnacho is very good as well, but in truth they shouldve been embarrassed yesterday. From about the 55th minute till the 80th minute,they couldnt get the ball, Liverpool were like prime barca zipping the ball about with confidence. Complacent finishing, overplaying, being too casual, none of the things you normally associate with liverpool. You could see Klopp wasnt pleased and the commentators mentioned it, because they werent killing the game off, in the end they paid the price, but the difference in quality between the teams was stark.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9008 on: Today at 09:13:03 am »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 07:53:53 am
Lee Dixon grew up in Macclesfield where many of us moved to via Manchester overspill in 1967. He was a decent player as a lad in my old position at right-back but 14 years younger than me. Yep he was a dyed-in-the-wool blue and I'm not having it at all that he favoured United in ANYTHING!!! He played alongside my cousin Paul Power who captained City and who now lives in France. Don't see anything of him anymore.

I just found it very strange. I mean if anything as a City fan and an ex arsenal player I'd assume he'd prefer Liverpool going deep in all competitions.

Maybe he's still pissed about the 2001 FA cup final😀
Online Kekule

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9009 on: Today at 09:39:10 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Absolute bunch of c*nts that club from top to bottom now.

The absolute animals in the stands chanting about dead fans, doing the crushing gestures. Bunch of overrated shite on the pitch, and now owned by a tax dodger trying to sponge tax payer cash.

Theyll lose to Luton or something in a week or two. Entitled grubby scruffy c*nts.

Have Manchester United made any kind of statement about the constant chanting yet? Even Luton managed an, albeit rather mealy mouthed, apology and said theyd take action.

Are this lot actually going to do anything, or are they just happy that there was actually a bit of noise there for once and try to convince people its the great support of Manchester United fans instead of an example of how sick huge sections of their fanbase are?
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9010 on: Today at 09:45:01 am »
On the bright side, my 'inbred mutant 6 fingered twatometer' safety bet has bought my new drum kit.

So have that you fucking smelly fucking weird looking c*nts.
Offline thejbs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9011 on: Today at 10:12:17 am »
And like clockwork, the 'turning point' articles are out! Got to love it.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9012 on: Today at 10:19:07 am »
The New Ground plans unveiled

Online Phineus

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9013 on: Today at 10:31:07 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:12:17 am
And like clockwork, the 'turning point' articles are out! Got to love it.

Ten Hag in!
Online redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9014 on: Today at 10:34:41 am »
Seemed like every song they had was to the same tune as one of ours, like their new one that sounds the same as Liverbird Upon My Chest. Did they also have one the same as our Bertie Mee one or was that just the sound travelling from other parts of our end, cos if they did it even had a line about the North Bank, Highbury in it!

Was funny when they played Dirty Old Town before KO as well, and the away end was straight in with Virgil's song.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9015 on: Today at 11:29:23 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:34:41 am
Seemed like every song they had was to the same tune as one of ours, like their new one that sounds the same as Liverbird Upon My Chest. Did they also have one the same as our Bertie Mee one or was that just the sound travelling from other parts of our end, cos if they did it even had a line about the North Bank, Highbury in it!

Was funny when they played Dirty Old Town before KO as well, and the away end was straight in with Virgil's song.

Their Bertie Mee one just starts with Matt Busby rather than Bil Shankly I think. Ive heard Mancs I know sing it probably over 20 years ago so think that might just be a song we both sing, dont know who started it.
Online MJD-L4

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9016 on: Today at 11:33:20 am »
The irritating thing is that they're always a bunch of game raising twats against us, the odd 7-0 or 0-5 aside, we usually struggle to break them down.

They'll probably lose their next game to Brentford now and back to normal.

No chance of them winning the trophy, they'll get twatted by City in the final. Then again, it's not even a given that they'll get past Coventry.

 It's a genuine embarrassment that we lost to this shower yesterday.
Offline HomesickRed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9017 on: Today at 11:43:24 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:02:33 am
Mainoo is a superb talent, i think Garnacho is very good as well, but in truth they shouldve been embarrassed yesterday. From about the 55th minute till the 80th minute,they couldnt get the ball, Liverpool were like prime barca zipping the ball about with confidence. Complacent finishing, overplaying, being too casual, none of the things you normally associate with liverpool. You could see Klopp wasnt pleased and the commentators mentioned it, because they werent killing the game off, in the end they paid the price, but the difference in quality between the teams was stark.

Sums up the second half for me. We were toying with them to such an extent, it was embarrassing. After the 5 on 2 cock-up, I said to my lad that could be a turning point, and it was.
Hopefully, it will be a wake up call for us.
Online Circa1892

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9018 on: Today at 11:46:02 am »
Now that they're shit in general - they're so weirdly twisted with hate. Supporting them must be a fucking mission. At least Everton fans have broadly come to terms with the fact they're shit.
Online clinical

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9019 on: Today at 11:51:16 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:46:02 am
Now that they're shit in general - they're so weirdly twisted with hate. Supporting them must be a fucking mission. At least Everton fans have broadly come to terms with the fact they're shit.

They haven't. It's also weird how Everton fans love Utd, despite Utd mocking the city at every opportunity. It's bizarre.
Offline JohnnoWhite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9020 on: Today at 11:55:19 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:13:03 am
I just found it very strange. I mean if anything as a City fan and an ex arsenal player I'd assume he'd prefer Liverpool going deep in all competitions.

Maybe he's still pissed about the 2001 FA cup final😀

Aye that must be it. They clearly hold grudges!!
Online MJD-L4

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9021 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
Lots of these pricks calling for Klopp to be fined/banned for his behaviour in yesterdays post match interviews.

Forgetting that their most treasured manager refused to speak to the BBC for like 7 years because they said some not very nice things about his son.

Oblivious, empty headed idiots.
Online Henry Gale

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9022 on: Today at 12:12:49 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:03:50 pm
Lots of these pricks calling for Klopp to be fined/banned for his behaviour in yesterdays post match interviews.

Forgetting that their most treasured manager refused to speak to the BBC for like 7 years because they said some not very nice things about his son.

Oblivious, empty headed idiots.

Now Klopp knows he will be gone in a few months I can see him letting rip a few times this season. Actually looking forward to it! I hope he goes in on a few people/organisations. It's not like he will ever work in England again anyway  ;D
Online Historical Fool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9023 on: Today at 12:12:49 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:03:50 pm
Lots of these pricks calling for Klopp to be fined/banned for his behaviour in yesterdays post match interviews.

Forgetting that their most treasured manager refused to speak to the BBC for like 7 years because they said some not very nice things about his son.

Oblivious, empty headed idiots.

Id thought the BBC asked for those fines to be delayed 
Online redgriffin73

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9024 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:29:23 am
Their Bertie Mee one just starts with Matt Busby rather than Bil Shankly I think. Ive heard Mancs I know sing it probably over 20 years ago so think that might just be a song we both sing, dont know who started it.

Ah right, thanks, never heard it before in all the Utd games home and away I've been to so thought it was a bit weird being so similar!
Online vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9025 on: Today at 12:22:46 pm »
Didnt watch the post match. What did Klopp say?
Online MJD-L4

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #9026 on: Today at 12:26:15 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 12:22:46 pm
Didnt watch the post match. What did Klopp say?

he had a pop at a Dutch interviewer and walked away mid interview.

Not the best look but in fairness he was asking some fucking stupid questions.
