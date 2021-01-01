Seemed like every song they had was to the same tune as one of ours, like their new one that sounds the same as Liverbird Upon My Chest. Did they also have one the same as our Bertie Mee one or was that just the sound travelling from other parts of our end, cos if they did it even had a line about the North Bank, Highbury in it!



Was funny when they played Dirty Old Town before KO as well, and the away end was straight in with Virgil's song.