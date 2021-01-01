Mainoo is a superb talent, i think Garnacho is very good as well, but in truth they shouldve been embarrassed yesterday. From about the 55th minute till the 80th minute,they couldnt get the ball, Liverpool were like prime barca zipping the ball about with confidence. Complacent finishing, overplaying, being too casual, none of the things you normally associate with liverpool. You could see Klopp wasnt pleased and the commentators mentioned it, because they werent killing the game off, in the end they paid the price, but the difference in quality between the teams was stark.