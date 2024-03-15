« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8920 on: March 15, 2024, 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 15, 2024, 05:45:22 pm
I can guarantee you United wont be losing to Liverpool tomorrow, ill bet anyone actually.

;D
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8921 on: March 15, 2024, 07:08:39 pm »
I'll take that bet as its just turned Saturday here in nz.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8922 on: Yesterday at 11:55:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 15, 2024, 05:45:22 pm
I can guarantee you United wont be losing to Liverpool tomorrow, ill bet anyone actually.

Here's a good one, bet your missus or mates etc, that the ITV chaser won't score more than the contestants. My mrs was fuming when she saw the trick but still had to pay £50.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8923 on: Yesterday at 01:18:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 15, 2024, 07:08:39 pm
I'll take that bet as its just turned Saturday here in nz.

But the game takes place on Monday NZ time, so unless you departed for the UK after making that post , you'd still lose :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8924 on: Yesterday at 02:30:46 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:18:07 pm
But the game takes place on Monday NZ time, so unless you departed for the UK after making that post , you'd still lose :D

Smart arse.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8925 on: Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm »
Love how totally oblivious some of theirs are to how bad they really are and how ignorant they are towards who and how we've been playing this season.

Some of them are slightly more sane but the mob soon put them in their place.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8926 on: Yesterday at 02:49:53 pm »
Results havent necessarily reflected the dominance but think out last 6 games against them have been 24-2 in our favour:

23/24
D 0-0

22/23
W 7-0
L 1-2

21/22
W 4-0
W 5-0

20/21
W 4-2

Stopping there because we lost 3-2 in the cup the game before that!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8927 on: Yesterday at 03:36:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm
Love how totally oblivious some of theirs are to how bad they really are and how ignorant they are towards who and how we've been playing this season.

Some of them are slightly more sane but the mob soon put them in their place.
Most of them absolutely refuse to believe we're in the position we're in for any other reason than luck.

It's going to melt their brains when we're still competitive after Klopp leaves.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8928 on: Yesterday at 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Yesterday at 03:36:26 pm
Most of them absolutely refuse to believe we're in the position we're in for any other reason than luck.

It's going to melt their brains when we're still competitive after Klopp leaves.

They'll melt even more when they realise all their changes won't be an instant uptick 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8929 on: Yesterday at 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm
Love how totally oblivious some of theirs are to how bad they really are and how ignorant they are towards who and how we've been playing this season.

Some of them are slightly more sane but the mob soon put them in their place.
They have properly morphed into Everton fans, haven't they?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8930 on: Yesterday at 09:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:56:57 pm
They have properly morphed into Everton fans, haven't they?

This is the correct comparison. Who was the striker they had they used to claim was better than Suarez at the time? haha
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8931 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm »
The plan this morning was to do a spring clean of my pond but that was delayed due to rain (bit like the cricket). So I stayed in for a bit and watched a few of the United V Liverpool preview shows on You Tube, both Liverpool and United channels. I watched the Stretford End Paddock channel, and I'll be honest, I don't mind them as I find them quite realistic, they mentioned that they'd like to play this game in 2 years time when they will be 'good' again!
 ;D

Both the lads predicted a win based on heart rather than head, oddly they pinning their hopes on Hojlund to win it for them, as they pointed out on Redmen TV, it would be madness to play him for 90 surely? They are rightly terrified of Salah, one lad said 'he has our number'.  ;D On that subject, I think Luke Shaw is a big miss for them as I always feel he's one of the best I've seen in containing Salah. My prediction is two disallowed goals for Liverpool and a penalty for United after a clear dive, oh and a goal from a clear handball!. As ever we'll have to score twice as many goals against the opposition to get the win - but we'll probably do it as well.
 8)
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8932 on: Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm »
Who are they likely to put up against salah? Primarily? Foolish not to double up on him.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8933 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 09:22:56 pm
This is the correct comparison. Who was the striker they had they used to claim was better than Suarez at the time? haha
Jellyfish
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8934 on: Today at 05:40:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
Who are they likely to put up against salah? Primarily? Foolish not to double up on him.

Please be Amrabat please be Amrabat please be Amrabat
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8935 on: Today at 06:56:41 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
Who are they likely to put up against salah? Primarily? Foolish not to double up on him.

The £45m right back guru Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing on the opposite side. Tactical genius.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8936 on: Today at 08:35:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
Who are they likely to put up against salah? Primarily? Foolish not to double up on him.

Howard Webb
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8937 on: Today at 09:33:15 am »
Reading their board and I think we're fucked.

They were all talking about crossing their fingers. No way we can compete with that number of fingers :(
I love you all. Even Mancs x

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8938 on: Today at 09:35:51 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:33:15 am
Reading their board and I think we're fucked.

They were all talking about crossing their fingers. No way we can compete with that number of fingers :(

My missus wasn't happy as my lads were singing "Manchester is full of shit" at the game last week. Missus said "you're Mancs" and eldest went I hate Manchester, its a dump, its horrible in the city centre, why do you think I wanna live abroad ;D
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8939 on: Today at 09:42:07 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:35:51 am
My missus wasn't happy as my lads were singing "Manchester is full of shit" at the game last week. Missus said "you're Mancs" and eldest went I hate Manchester, its a dump, its horrible in the city centre, why do you think I wanna live abroad ;D

I love you all. Even Mancs x

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8940 on: Today at 11:39:21 am »
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8941 on: Today at 11:43:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:35:51 am
My missus wasn't happy as my lads were singing "Manchester is full of shit" at the game last week. Missus said "you're Mancs" and eldest went I hate Manchester, its a dump, its horrible in the city centre, why do you think I wanna live abroad ;D

:lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8942 on: Today at 12:27:39 pm »
We've not been using the kids according to this lot.  Quansah and Bradley have only filled in for a couple of games and they're not really kids 😂😂😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8943 on: Today at 12:36:17 pm »
Sadly Casemiro is out. :-[

Would have been a funny sight watching Endo dominate him like he did Rodri last weekend.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8944 on: Today at 12:51:01 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:31:24 pm
That UNITEDIRELAND is a weapon.

Catching up to that Cristinaa for Batshit bitterness of LFC.

Oh that Christina one is a total bitter fruit loop but I'm not sure many are sane to be honest.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8945 on: Today at 12:51:55 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:51:01 pm
Oh that Christina one is a total bitter fruit loop but I'm not sure many are sane to be honest.
Haha, she's the Manc version of Saint Domingo. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8946 on: Today at 12:57:04 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:51:55 pm
Haha, she's the Manc version of Saint Domingo. ;D

She is yeah 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8947 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
Casemiro being out is no loss for them, hes been utterly shite in recent months. Overweight, behind the play. That burst of quality he gave them when he joined seems to have diminished quickly as his motivation has gone. Theyre already chatting about trying to get £30m for him from Saudi.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8948 on: Today at 05:05:05 pm »
L0l! ;D
The two worst substitutions - Maguire and Antony! ;D
Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • thank you Ian Rush
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8949 on: Today at 05:29:25 pm »
They've done this all season.  Been out-played off the pitch and yet have lucked a winning or drawing goal.  About four absolutely flukey bounces had to happen for that second goal to even have a chance of happening. 
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8950 on: Today at 05:37:08 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 05:05:05 pm
L0l! ;D
The two worst substitutions - Maguire and Antony! ;D

There has to be some kind of forum retribution for this :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8951 on: Today at 05:37:35 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:37:08 pm
There has to be some kind of forum retribution for this :D

Yeah that was fucking stupid.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8952 on: Today at 06:04:41 pm »
Fucking c*nts.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8953 on: Today at 06:06:07 pm »
They had 2 fit defenders on the pitch for half an hour and our attackers fucking bottled it! Pathetic. As if these useless twats are in the semis instead of us.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8954 on: Today at 06:06:51 pm »
They were better, sorry but they were.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8955 on: Today at 06:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:06:51 pm
They were better, sorry but they were.

Which tells you how wasteful our attack was. Gakpo might as well go, fuck knows what he offers in this high press system. Far too casual.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8956 on: Today at 06:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 06:06:51 pm
They were better, sorry but they were.

Oh no they weren't. They were shite, our mistakes gave them the game.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8957 on: Today at 06:08:59 pm »
Good win for United.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8958 on: Today at 06:09:10 pm »
Fuck em.  I've been surrounded by Mancs red and blue all day and they can all get t fuck 😡
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8959 on: Today at 06:09:11 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:08:03 pm
Oh no they weren't. They were shite, our mistakes gave them the game.

Our mistakes?
They had five 100% chances they missed. We were lucky to even be in it by the end.
