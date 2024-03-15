The plan this morning was to do a spring clean of my pond but that was delayed due to rain (bit like the cricket). So I stayed in for a bit and watched a few of the United V Liverpool preview shows on You Tube, both Liverpool and United channels. I watched the Stretford End Paddock channel, and I'll be honest, I don't mind them as I find them quite realistic, they mentioned that they'd like to play this game in 2 years time when they will be 'good' again!Both the lads predicted a win based on heart rather than head, oddly they pinning their hopes on Hojlund to win it for them, as they pointed out on Redmen TV, it would be madness to play him for 90 surely? They are rightly terrified of Salah, one lad said 'he has our number'.On that subject, I think Luke Shaw is a big miss for them as I always feel he's one of the best I've seen in containing Salah. My prediction is two disallowed goals for Liverpool and a penalty for United after a clear dive, oh and a goal from a clear handball!. As ever we'll have to score twice as many goals against the opposition to get the win - but we'll probably do it as well.