Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8920 on: March 15, 2024, 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 15, 2024, 05:45:22 pm
I can guarantee you United wont be losing to Liverpool tomorrow, ill bet anyone actually.

;D
Logged




Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8921 on: March 15, 2024, 07:08:39 pm »
I'll take that bet as its just turned Saturday here in nz.
Logged


Offline Mahern

  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8922 on: Yesterday at 11:55:06 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on March 15, 2024, 05:45:22 pm
I can guarantee you United wont be losing to Liverpool tomorrow, ill bet anyone actually.

Here's a good one, bet your missus or mates etc, that the ITV chaser won't score more than the contestants. My mrs was fuming when she saw the trick but still had to pay £50.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8923 on: Yesterday at 01:18:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 15, 2024, 07:08:39 pm
I'll take that bet as its just turned Saturday here in nz.

But the game takes place on Monday NZ time, so unless you departed for the UK after making that post , you'd still lose :D
Logged

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8924 on: Yesterday at 02:30:46 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:18:07 pm
But the game takes place on Monday NZ time, so unless you departed for the UK after making that post , you'd still lose :D

Smart arse.
Logged


Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8925 on: Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm »
Love how totally oblivious some of theirs are to how bad they really are and how ignorant they are towards who and how we've been playing this season.

Some of them are slightly more sane but the mob soon put them in their place.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8926 on: Yesterday at 02:49:53 pm »
Results havent necessarily reflected the dominance but think out last 6 games against them have been 24-2 in our favour:

23/24
D 0-0

22/23
W 7-0
L 1-2

21/22
W 4-0
W 5-0

20/21
W 4-2

Stopping there because we lost 3-2 in the cup the game before that!
Logged

Offline ValiantInstance

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8927 on: Yesterday at 03:36:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm
Love how totally oblivious some of theirs are to how bad they really are and how ignorant they are towards who and how we've been playing this season.

Some of them are slightly more sane but the mob soon put them in their place.
Most of them absolutely refuse to believe we're in the position we're in for any other reason than luck.

It's going to melt their brains when we're still competitive after Klopp leaves.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8928 on: Yesterday at 04:10:39 pm »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Yesterday at 03:36:26 pm
Most of them absolutely refuse to believe we're in the position we're in for any other reason than luck.

It's going to melt their brains when we're still competitive after Klopp leaves.

They'll melt even more when they realise all their changes won't be an instant uptick 😂
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8929 on: Yesterday at 08:56:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:45:10 pm
Love how totally oblivious some of theirs are to how bad they really are and how ignorant they are towards who and how we've been playing this season.

Some of them are slightly more sane but the mob soon put them in their place.
They have properly morphed into Everton fans, haven't they?
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8930 on: Yesterday at 09:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:56:57 pm
They have properly morphed into Everton fans, haven't they?

This is the correct comparison. Who was the striker they had they used to claim was better than Suarez at the time? haha
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8931 on: Yesterday at 10:51:56 pm »
The plan this morning was to do a spring clean of my pond but that was delayed due to rain (bit like the cricket). So I stayed in for a bit and watched a few of the United V Liverpool preview shows on You Tube, both Liverpool and United channels. I watched the Stretford End Paddock channel, and I'll be honest, I don't mind them as I find them quite realistic, they mentioned that they'd like to play this game in 2 years time when they will be 'good' again!
 ;D

Both the lads predicted a win based on heart rather than head, oddly they pinning their hopes on Hojlund to win it for them, as they pointed out on Redmen TV, it would be madness to play him for 90 surely? They are rightly terrified of Salah, one lad said 'he has our number'.  ;D On that subject, I think Luke Shaw is a big miss for them as I always feel he's one of the best I've seen in containing Salah. My prediction is two disallowed goals for Liverpool and a penalty for United after a clear dive, oh and a goal from a clear handball!. As ever we'll have to score twice as many goals against the opposition to get the win - but we'll probably do it as well.
 8)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:10 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged


Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8932 on: Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm »
Who are they likely to put up against salah? Primarily? Foolish not to double up on him.
Logged


Offline Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8933 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 09:22:56 pm
This is the correct comparison. Who was the striker they had they used to claim was better than Suarez at the time? haha
Jellyfish
Logged

Online GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8934 on: Today at 05:40:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
Who are they likely to put up against salah? Primarily? Foolish not to double up on him.

Please be Amrabat please be Amrabat please be Amrabat
Logged
