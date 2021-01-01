I can guarantee you United wont be losing to Liverpool tomorrow, ill bet anyone actually.
I'll take that bet as its just turned Saturday here in nz.
But the game takes place on Monday NZ time, so unless you departed for the UK after making that post , you'd still lose
Crosby Nick never fails.
Love how totally oblivious some of theirs are to how bad they really are and how ignorant they are towards who and how we've been playing this season.Some of them are slightly more sane but the mob soon put them in their place.
Most of them absolutely refuse to believe we're in the position we're in for any other reason than luck.It's going to melt their brains when we're still competitive after Klopp leaves.
