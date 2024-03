Predictions:



2 Manchester United Pennos

Virgil sent off for a carbon-copy tackle like Sundays

Kelleher sent off for complaining about the penalty where he was 35 yards away from the player. Bruno Fernandes receives treatment for 15 minutes because his head fell off.





5-1





Well done Manchester United. What a game! What a spectacle.







Just thinking back to that FA Cup game there on Kenny’s return. We lost 1-0 to an early penalty when Agger put his foot down about a hard from the Inited player (Giggs or Berbatov I think) who threw himself over it and that was the game done and dusted. Think Gerrard was sent off in the first half too just to make sure we didn’t think about trying to make a come back.Although nothing will top the rage I had walking out of Old Trafford after that 1999 cup tie. The angriest I’ve ever been after a game I think. Couldn’t speak for hours, just a silent fume!