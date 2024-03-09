« previous next »
Ten Hag said Everton are a great team with a very good style of play. :lmao
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: Nick110581 on March  9, 2024, 06:16:03 pm
Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/

Dont underestimate Burnham funnelling some funds their way particularly when the Labour government comes in. At that point I might just join the Tories.
Quote from: killer-heels on March  9, 2024, 06:28:31 pm
Dont underestimate Burnham funnelling some funds their way particularly when the Labour government comes in. At that point I might just join the Tories.

 :o

Because of one city mayor?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: Nick110581 on March  9, 2024, 06:16:03 pm
Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/

Public money you say.

You mean Public Investment Fund public money?  ;)
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Quote from: Peabee on March  9, 2024, 06:23:29 pm
I think if public money was used to build, for me, a 30 bed mansion with tennis courts, cinema, golf course, etc, it would reinvigorate my local area.

That what they call it these days?  :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: afc tukrish on March  9, 2024, 09:56:31 pm
That what they call it these days?  :D

 ;)
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Quote from: Peabee on March  9, 2024, 06:23:29 pm
I think if public money was used to build, for me, a 30 bed mansion with tennis courts, cinema, golf course, etc, it would reinvigorate my local area.

Fotherington Manor of the North.
Quote from: Redknight60 on March  9, 2024, 04:08:47 pm
Going to goodison will be a tougher game than playing these.

Have they deserved to win a single game this season ? Every game they seem to get outplayed, even this horrific Everton team outplayed them away from home.
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Itll be shoe-horned in and disguised as some levelling up come norther powerhouse rubbish.

Personally, I dont need a northern Wembley, quite happy with the south one. Great weekend away, loads of boss boozers. Manchester is shit, stinks, always pisses down and is full of mancs, whats not to hate abar it.

If and when does get built though, which it will, as long as they make sure it is indeed a stadium for all, has a running track, the water jump, the sand pit for the jumpers, the twizzy safety net for the throwers of stuff and the Gregorys girl high jump pavilion and they put the stands abar 60 yards away, id be quite happily let the mancs play there every other weekend.

Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Quote from: 4pool on March  8, 2024, 11:30:56 pm
Only fair for Englands favorite club team to have the bestest and biggest Stadium in the UK.

They should take a billion from the NHS and another billion from the Police. Neither need the money. It's more important to have a show palace for Man Utd.


 :wanker :wanker :wanker

Post-Brexit UK needs an answer to EuroDisney so this is the logical choice
Quote from: Nick110581 on March  9, 2024, 06:16:03 pm
Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/

Aren't we meant to keep politics out of football? So why is a politician allowed on a football clubs task force?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

There's no way on this planet that United will get public money for their stadium. The country's broke.

Labour are coming in to 14 years of total mismanagement of the economy, six years worth of financial suicide in the form of Brexit, and two years worth of the Tories salting the earth in preparation for a Labour government. There is no chance of Labour gifting millions to a pro-Brexit, Tory tax exile to fund his wank dreams.

Burnham is trying to stay relevant on a local level whilst national politics leaves him behind. He's a couple of bad weeks away from starting a conspiracy channel on YouTube.
Ten Hag is quickly becoming as comical as Ole. ;D
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:20:20 am
Ten Hag is quickly becoming as comical as Ole. ;D

I think he has gone well beyond Ole at this point with some of his delusional declarations and horrendous man management.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:08:24 am
Aren't we meant to keep politics out of football? So why is a politician allowed on a football clubs task force?

Because he has become too comfortable and too cocky in his role. The guy thinks he is free to do whatever he wants. No doubt he will be lobbying for money from Starmer to spend there.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:20:20 am
Ten Hag is quickly becoming as comical as Ole. ;D

Hes not wrong though is he, had united won every game this season theyd be top of the league. Also of they outscore their opponents every game they get 3 points. The man is a genius and i hope sir jim understands this.
Quote from: Nick110581 on March  9, 2024, 06:16:03 pm
Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/
If they can't afford to fund itself themselves then tough shit.
Quote from: Peabee on March  9, 2024, 06:27:50 pm
Ten Hag said Everton are a great team with a very good style of play. :lmao

He's not wrong. Not many teams are kind enough to make United look semi-capable.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

The arrogance of that lot. A new stadium is nothing but a vanity project for them. One big ego trip. Pay for your penis extension yourselves, you pompous twats.

Multi billionaire owners. Self-proclaimed 'biggest club in the world'.  ::)
Get your hands in your own pockets.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Quote from: Peabee on March  9, 2024, 06:27:50 pm
Ten Hag said Everton are a great team with a very good style of play. :lmao

That should be an instantly sackable offence
Quote from: Peabee on March  9, 2024, 06:27:50 pm
Ten Hag said Everton are a great team with a very good style of play. :lmao

What  :lmao
He's gone in 3 weeks early this year
So Burnham wants the taxpayer to help fund their stadium while the Glazers have been paying themselves tens of millions in dividends each year? He really is a second rate intellect, isn't he? All style, no neurons.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:09 am
The arrogance of that lot. A new stadium is nothing but a vanity project for them. One big ego trip. Pay for your penis extension yourselves, you pompous twats.

Multi billionaire owners. Self-proclaimed 'biggest club in the world'.  ::)
Get your hands in your own pockets.

Their spending on their team is currently restricted due to ffp, so they should have spare money to spend on a stadium since it doesn't have the same restrictions and if they don't want to spend their own money then they should fuck right off.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:42:09 am
The arrogance of that lot. A new stadium is nothing but a vanity project for them. One big ego trip. Pay for your penis extension yourselves, you pompous twats.

Multi billionaire owners. Self-proclaimed 'biggest club in the world'.  ::)
Get your hands in your own pockets.

They're a multi-billion pound business at the end of the day. It's a bit like Tesco asking the government to build their supermarkets.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:11:58 am
They're a multi-billion pound business at the end of the day. It's a bit like Tesco asking the government to build their supermarkets.

Its not though, is it? One cluster of Tesco stores will make more annual revenue than Man United with ease never mind national numbers. Theyre also one of, if not thee, largest employers in the private sector. The only reason the local government should get involved is if it regenerates the entire area, which is needed around Stretford as its a shit hole. A Tesco store would also cost pence compared to the cost of building a new stadium which would be well into the billions. Theres zero reason a local government should be funding that club when theyre owned by multiple multi-billionaires that will inevitably splurge billions on transfers that they could save towards funding n a stadium organically. It would be truly tragic if they got any funding towards it given how recklessly theyve been run for well over a decade now.!
Even if regenerating the area was intended to be a part of it, that's the only part that local government should be involved in (improving local transport links etc) and if Stretford is a shit hole that would seem to be due to poor allocation of funding in Manchester when some areas have already been reregenerated as it is.

The weirdest part of this suggestion of wanting to make it a wembley of the north overlooks a fairly obvious point, the fa probably won't want to back something that takes money out of their pockets, even when they finish paying off wembley at the end of this year, does anyone expect them to move the fa cup semis away from in subsequent years?

