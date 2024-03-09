They're a multi-billion pound business at the end of the day. It's a bit like Tesco asking the government to build their supermarkets.



Its not though, is it? One cluster of Tesco stores will make more annual revenue than Man United with ease never mind national numbers. Theyre also one of, if not thee, largest employers in the private sector. The only reason the local government should get involved is if it regenerates the entire area, which is needed around Stretford as its a shit hole. A Tesco store would also cost pence compared to the cost of building a new stadium which would be well into the billions. Theres zero reason a local government should be funding that club when theyre owned by multiple multi-billionaires that will inevitably splurge billions on transfers that they could save towards funding n a stadium organically. It would be truly tragic if they got any funding towards it given how recklessly theyve been run for well over a decade now.!