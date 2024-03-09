Itll be shoe-horned in and disguised as some levelling up come norther powerhouse rubbish.



Personally, I dont need a northern Wembley, quite happy with the south one. Great weekend away, loads of boss boozers. Manchester is shit, stinks, always pisses down and is full of mancs, whats not to hate abar it.



If and when does get built though, which it will, as long as they make sure it is indeed a stadium for all, has a running track, the water jump, the sand pit for the jumpers, the twizzy safety net for the throwers of stuff and the Gregorys girl high jump pavilion and they put the stands abar 60 yards away, id be quite happily let the mancs play there every other weekend.



