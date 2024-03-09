« previous next »
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8800 on: Yesterday at 06:27:50 pm
Ten Hag said Everton are a great team with a very good style of play. :lmao
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8801 on: Yesterday at 06:28:31 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/

Dont underestimate Burnham funnelling some funds their way particularly when the Labour government comes in. At that point I might just join the Tories.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8802 on: Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:28:31 pm
Dont underestimate Burnham funnelling some funds their way particularly when the Labour government comes in. At that point I might just join the Tories.

 :o

Because of one city mayor?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8803 on: Yesterday at 06:36:32 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/

Public money you say.

You mean Public Investment Fund public money?  ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8804 on: Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:23:29 pm
I think if public money was used to build, for me, a 30 bed mansion with tennis courts, cinema, golf course, etc, it would reinvigorate my local area.

That what they call it these days?  :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8805 on: Yesterday at 10:02:33 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
That what they call it these days?  :D

 ;)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8806 on: Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:29:44 pm
:o

Because of one city mayor?

Yep.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8807 on: Today at 12:46:30 am
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8808 on: Today at 01:15:03 am
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 06:23:29 pm
I think if public money was used to build, for me, a 30 bed mansion with tennis courts, cinema, golf course, etc, it would reinvigorate my local area.

Fotherington Manor of the North.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8809 on: Today at 02:35:10 am
Quote from: Redknight60 on Yesterday at 04:08:47 pm
Going to goodison will be a tougher game than playing these.

Have they deserved to win a single game this season ? Every game they seem to get outplayed, even this horrific Everton team outplayed them away from home.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8810 on: Today at 02:49:29 am
Itll be shoe-horned in and disguised as some levelling up come norther powerhouse rubbish.

Personally, I dont need a northern Wembley, quite happy with the south one. Great weekend away, loads of boss boozers. Manchester is shit, stinks, always pisses down and is full of mancs, whats not to hate abar it.

If and when does get built though, which it will, as long as they make sure it is indeed a stadium for all, has a running track, the water jump, the sand pit for the jumpers, the twizzy safety net for the throwers of stuff and the Gregorys girl high jump pavilion and they put the stands abar 60 yards away, id be quite happily let the mancs play there every other weekend.

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8811 on: Today at 04:02:07 am
Quote from: 4pool on March  8, 2024, 11:30:56 pm
Only fair for Englands favorite club team to have the bestest and biggest Stadium in the UK.

They should take a billion from the NHS and another billion from the Police. Neither need the money. It's more important to have a show palace for Man Utd.


 :wanker :wanker :wanker

Post-Brexit UK needs an answer to EuroDisney so this is the logical choice
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8812 on: Today at 07:08:24 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:16:03 pm
Andy Burnham saying these c*nts need public money for their stadium.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/09/andy-burnham-man-utd-need-public-money-old-trafford-rebuild/

Aren't we meant to keep politics out of football? So why is a politician allowed on a football clubs task force?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8813 on: Today at 07:47:27 am
There's no way on this planet that United will get public money for their stadium. The country's broke.

Labour are coming in to 14 years of total mismanagement of the economy, six years worth of financial suicide in the form of Brexit, and two years worth of the Tories salting the earth in preparation for a Labour government. There is no chance of Labour gifting millions to a pro-Brexit, Tory tax exile to fund his wank dreams.

Burnham is trying to stay relevant on a local level whilst national politics leaves him behind. He's a couple of bad weeks away from starting a conspiracy channel on YouTube.
