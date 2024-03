I thought he seemed fairly sound, goes to show you I suppose.He was directly asked about Bellingham and Haaland & in fairness he did have him at Molde so why wouldn't he call them, and why shouldn't he be allowed to say he knew he'd be a player? I didn't think he was seeking credit or making excuses in any of those scenarios to be honest. He even had a slight dig at Whiskey Nose by mentioning how he had an agreement with Ronaldo to play 3 out of 4 games and when he dropped him for the one Ferguson is filmed saying it was a mistake to drop him and Ronaldo has a hissy fit (and that added pressure).I thought the insight about the captaincy stuff and the players' attitude was very interesting, yeah he said it was a Gen Z thing or whatever but it speaks to the depths of the issues that United has at the moment.