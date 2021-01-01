« Reply #8682 on: Today at 10:48:21 am »
The TV companies weren't on strike, what happened was, summer 85 The Football League demanded more money from the broadcasters to broadcast football matches, the broadcasters effectively told The Football League to fuck off, & had a TV blackout of all Football League matches [including the League Cup] for the 85/86 season [this at a time when football was at its lowest it's ever been, with hooligans creating havoc at almost every match, that people stopped going to matches] the broadcasters came to an agreement with The Football League in December 85 to show football on TV again from the festive season.
October 85, United had stormed to a 10 point lead, & kept the 10 point after we drew 1-1 at Old Trafford, we then won 7 matches in a row the gap had reduced to 2 points, we lost at Arsenal that started a run of 5 without a win.
United were top until February 86, then United started imploding, & finished up finishing 4th, ending up 12 points behind the champions, West Ham finished 3rd, Everton 2nd, Everton & West Ham had the chance to win the title had we not won at Chelsea on the final day, ironically Everton played West Ham 2 days after our last match.
That was effectively the end of Big Ron reign as United manager, they had an awful start to the 86/87 season, they were 21st after 9 matches, & Big Ron was sacked October 86.
So are we asterisked for that season as some of it wasn't televised?
