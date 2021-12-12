« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 464951 times)

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 896
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8640 on: Today at 12:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:27:31 pm
Ten Hag has a touch of the Brendan's about him. Arrived with such bravado and tried to implement a certain brand of football. The second the going got tough he has abandoned all principles in order to get results to paper over the cracks. Rodgers changed formations on a weekly basis. Ten Hag now has United playing miserable low block football.

They've also both got a propensity to spout garbage in the media that just comes across as deluded waffle, but that's by the by.

The rough patches we've had under Jurgen, we've always stuck with the same style of play. Even when personnel hasn't been there, we have stuck through it and kept faith in what we do. This isn't a relegation threatened West Brom or whoever, trying to be 'pragmatic' in order to survive. This is a Man United who have spent £1bn. The style you see them play now is cowardly. Ten Hag's Ajax principles seem a million miles away. He's got no faith in it and when you abandon your philosophy your goose is cooked.

I'm not really sure thats fair on old Brendan. It was pretty clear what sort of football he wanted to play from the start, and that only really got abandoned in his last season and a bit when we'd lost Suarez and Sturridge kept getting injured. I'm not sure there's been any sort of idea of what football Ten Hag wants to play right from the start. I think he's just a poor coach who did well with a very good Ajax side. My impression of that side was that it was quite energetic, attacking, pressing high but then this United side under him has never been that and you pretty frequently see the likes of Rashford and Fernandes literally just strolling around and letting players run past them....but still being picked. So who knows.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,090
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8641 on: Today at 01:23:48 pm »
Id say its not fair and extremely harsh. And unnecessary.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,669
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8642 on: Today at 01:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:54:40 am
Wasnt that also the time when the TV companies were on strike? I can remember Atkinson whinging about them playing the best football of all time and noone seeing it  :)

As shite as they could be at times in the 70s and 80s, they also seemed to be game raising fuckers against us. I still havent got over '77 and a couple of FA Cup semis in the 80s. The '83 league cup was wonderful thgough.
I have no recollection of the TV strike. Poor Big Ron.  ;D

However, I do recall them being bad game raisers back then. Like today, we were their cup final. They got some results against us, but we almost always had the last laugh by lifting the title and/or a European trophy.  ;D
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,669
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8643 on: Today at 01:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 12:21:07 pm
My first away game with a few lads from school coincided with their first defeat. We beat Birmingham 0 -2 (Rush and Walsh) and they lost 3 - 0 to Leicester. Our coaches and theirs kept pulling alongside each other on the way home. Oh how we enjoyed that.
I remember going down to the 1977 Charity Shield game against them at Wembley. Our coaches and theirs were always passing each other en route and sometimes we'd pull into the same service stations. It was fun.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,218
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8644 on: Today at 01:41:19 pm »
There continues a narrative that 7 Haag is taking them in the right direction within the media and i absolutely love it. If he can just hang on in there until next season it would be excellent. It's actually astounding given the hundreds of millions he's spent combined with the favouritism from referee's that 6th is seen as some sort of achievement.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,055
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8645 on: Today at 02:06:53 pm »
It's mental how they've spent so much and not only not improved, but have never managed to use that money to progress towards an actual playing style. They're still reliant on central defenders who can't push up the pitch at all without being slaughtered on the counter, not so steady-eddy full backs who don't contribute going forward, a slug-paced midfield that can constantly be bypassed and a bunch of pace merchants who can't beat a man. They're still built for Ole-ball and even playing to their strengths doesn't get much out of them.

The only annoying thing is how their financial position keeps them in the conversation.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,240
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8646 on: Today at 02:08:52 pm »
It cannot be emphasised enough how much of a waster Rashford is. Complete waste of space.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,456
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8647 on: Today at 02:25:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:08:52 pm
It cannot be emphasised enough how much of a waster Rashford is. Complete waste of space.
Yes. It will be a great day when he and Bruno are sold
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,055
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8648 on: Today at 02:45:48 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:25:14 pm
Yes. It will be a great day when he and Bruno are sold leave on a free
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,215
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8649 on: Today at 02:48:19 pm »
Don't worry - they will play out of their mid-table minds in the two games against us.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,646
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8650 on: Today at 03:14:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:48:19 pm
Don't worry - they will play out of their mid-table minds in the two games against us.


Bruno technically 2 yellow cards away from 10 this season which would mean a 2 match ban and they have 3 league games before we play them.

Though technically so is Darwin so he needs to be careful
« Last Edit: Today at 03:18:24 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,710
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8651 on: Today at 03:17:16 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 12:55:59 pm
I'm not really sure thats fair on old Brendan. It was pretty clear what sort of football he wanted to play from the start, and that only really got abandoned in his last season and a bit when we'd lost Suarez and Sturridge kept getting injured. I'm not sure there's been any sort of idea of what football Ten Hag wants to play right from the start. I think he's just a poor coach who did well with a very good Ajax side. My impression of that side was that it was quite energetic, attacking, pressing high but then this United side under him has never been that and you pretty frequently see the likes of Rashford and Fernandes literally just strolling around and letting players run past them....but still being picked. So who knows.

He tried to implement this at the start, I remember them running about trying to press, they all looked fucked after about 20 minutes and then I personally reckon the players just said "fuck that, we're not doing that anymore" and he dropped it
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,736
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8652 on: Today at 03:21:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:25:14 pm
Yes. It will be a great day when he and Bruno are sold

Whos going to buy them on those wages?
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8653 on: Today at 03:25:06 pm »
Ten hag still done better than Arteta in his first 2 seasons, the time to judge him is in 6 years time. They need to get behind the managoh instead of this constant moaning, ive no doubt he ll come good.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,576
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8654 on: Today at 03:26:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:21:03 pm
Whos going to buy them on those wages?

Boehly nobody interested...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,710
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8655 on: Today at 03:27:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:21:03 pm
Whos going to buy them on those wages?

Eggsactly. Rashford has 4 years left on £375k a week, the Rat faced crying arsed fanny has 2 years left on whatever he's on, min £300k knowing those dickheads
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,410
  • Scrubbers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8656 on: Today at 03:38:16 pm »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,000
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8657 on: Today at 04:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 03:38:16 pm
No



Norwegian Blue! Beautiful plumage!
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,015
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8658 on: Today at 04:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:02:32 pm
Norwegian Blue! Beautiful plumage!
It's an ex-parrot.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8659 on: Today at 04:49:11 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:25:06 pm
Ten hag still done better than Arteta in his first 2 seasons, the time to judge him is in 6 years time. They need to get behind the managoh instead of this constant moaning, ive no doubt he ll come good.
I agree. Hes a bit like that blue dress/gold dress optical illusion. Some people see him as a quiet, mysterious football magician, who is developing a sort of spell to slowly concoct a new United way. Others see a nervous, incompetent fool, with no leadership and no pattern of play, who is way out of his depth.
I say who knows whats the right answer? So I would give him the benefit of the doubt. Surely he deserves all the time and resources he needs?
Logged

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,859
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8660 on: Today at 05:10:48 pm »
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,315
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8661 on: Today at 05:43:35 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 03:14:36 pm
Bruno technically 2 yellow cards away from 10 this season which would mean a 2 match ban and they have 3 league games before we play them.

Though technically so is Darwin so he needs to be careful

Darwin is likely to miss either United or Everton, depending on when that's scheduled for. .
Can't see him getting through the next 5 games without getting booked twice. I think he'll get booked on Sunday.
If he picks up 2 in the next 3, he'll miss United and Palace. If he picked up his 2nd v United or Palace, he'd be looking at missing the Everton game if we put United out of the cup. 
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,116
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8662 on: Today at 06:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:21:03 pm
Whos going to buy them on those wages?

United. Pogba set the template.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 212 213 214 215 216 [217]   Go Up
« previous next »
 