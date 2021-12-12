It's mental how they've spent so much and not only not improved, but have never managed to use that money to progress towards an actual playing style. They're still reliant on central defenders who can't push up the pitch at all without being slaughtered on the counter, not so steady-eddy full backs who don't contribute going forward, a slug-paced midfield that can constantly be bypassed and a bunch of pace merchants who can't beat a man. They're still built for Ole-ball and even playing to their strengths doesn't get much out of them.
The only annoying thing is how their financial position keeps them in the conversation.