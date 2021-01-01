« previous next »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 12:27:31 pm
Ten Hag has a touch of the Brendan's about him. Arrived with such bravado and tried to implement a certain brand of football. The second the going got tough he has abandoned all principles in order to get results to paper over the cracks. Rodgers changed formations on a weekly basis. Ten Hag now has United playing miserable low block football.

They've also both got a propensity to spout garbage in the media that just comes across as deluded waffle, but that's by the by.

The rough patches we've had under Jurgen, we've always stuck with the same style of play. Even when personnel hasn't been there, we have stuck through it and kept faith in what we do. This isn't a relegation threatened West Brom or whoever, trying to be 'pragmatic' in order to survive. This is a Man United who have spent £1bn. The style you see them play now is cowardly. Ten Hag's Ajax principles seem a million miles away. He's got no faith in it and when you abandon your philosophy your goose is cooked.

I'm not really sure thats fair on old Brendan. It was pretty clear what sort of football he wanted to play from the start, and that only really got abandoned in his last season and a bit when we'd lost Suarez and Sturridge kept getting injured. I'm not sure there's been any sort of idea of what football Ten Hag wants to play right from the start. I think he's just a poor coach who did well with a very good Ajax side. My impression of that side was that it was quite energetic, attacking, pressing high but then this United side under him has never been that and you pretty frequently see the likes of Rashford and Fernandes literally just strolling around and letting players run past them....but still being picked. So who knows.
Id say its not fair and extremely harsh. And unnecessary.
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 08:54:40 am
Wasnt that also the time when the TV companies were on strike? I can remember Atkinson whinging about them playing the best football of all time and noone seeing it  :)

As shite as they could be at times in the 70s and 80s, they also seemed to be game raising fuckers against us. I still havent got over '77 and a couple of FA Cup semis in the 80s. The '83 league cup was wonderful thgough.
I have no recollection of the TV strike. Poor Big Ron.  ;D

However, I do recall them being bad game raisers back then. Like today, we were their cup final. They got some results against us, but we almost always had the last laugh by lifting the title and/or a European trophy.  ;D
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 12:21:07 pm
My first away game with a few lads from school coincided with their first defeat. We beat Birmingham 0 -2 (Rush and Walsh) and they lost 3 - 0 to Leicester. Our coaches and theirs kept pulling alongside each other on the way home. Oh how we enjoyed that.
I remember going down to the 1977 Charity Shield game against them at Wembley. Our coaches and theirs were always passing each other en route and sometimes we'd pull into the same service stations. It was fun.
