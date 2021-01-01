Wasnt that also the time when the TV companies were on strike? I can remember Atkinson whinging about them playing the best football of all time and noone seeing it
As shite as they could be at times in the 70s and 80s, they also seemed to be game raising fuckers against us. I still havent got over '77 and a couple of FA Cup semis in the 80s. The '83 league cup was wonderful thgough.
I have no recollection of the TV strike. Poor Big Ron.
However, I do recall them being bad game raisers back then. Like today, we were their cup final. They got some results against us, but we almost always had the last laugh by lifting the title and/or a European trophy.