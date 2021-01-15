if he's happy with that performance then dear god there is no hope for them.



They didn't have a shot on goal after the 27th minute. They got in front then desperately tried to cling on, defending with 10 men on and around their own 18 yard line.



They were terrified of playing City and it showed.



It was one of the most gutless performances I've seen in a long time, reminiscent of when the likes of Burnley play City.



It's funny as fuck though and long may he continue in his role, he's the worst one they've had since Ferguson left and he's up against some stiff competition



I had it on the radio as was doing some decorating and it felt like every two minutes the commentators were getting excited because Man City had created another opening. Some of that is just the modern commentators but even at half-time when they were a goal down Man City had forced 12 corners. You'd see less one-sided matches when a non-league team draws a top-flight team in the FA Cup.As a fanbase they sound defeated now. They had a couple on the phone-in saying they should stick with ten Hag as they're not going to get anybody better whilst Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona are looking for new managers. They're right in that they're at the back of that queue but nobody's going to convince me there's not four better managers than ten Hag in world football that would take the Man U job.