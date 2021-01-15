« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 462430 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,213
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8600 on: Today at 02:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 07:19:25 pm
It pains me to think about the fact that we didn't beat them. They are so shit.

Our worst result of the season that.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,022
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8601 on: Today at 02:04:19 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:37:55 pm
Erik Ten Hodgson :

"This year we are really progressing"
"The players gave everything, the performance was very good. It was very small margins"

HAHAHAHAHAHA Love this guy, please keep him.
if he's happy with that performance then dear god there is no hope for them.

They didn't have a shot on goal after the 27th minute. They got in front then desperately tried to cling on, defending with 10 men on and around their own 18 yard line.

They were terrified of playing City and it showed.

It was one of the most gutless performances I've seen in a long time, reminiscent of when the likes of Burnley play City.

It's funny as fuck though and long may he continue in his role, he's the worst one they've had since Ferguson left and he's up against some stiff competition
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,047
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8602 on: Today at 02:06:45 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:59:27 am
One banger with the goal, which let's face it, any professional footballer can hit now and again and was literally the worst player on the pitch from that second onward. He'll live off the goal for the next few months and the one player who tried

Antony and Garnacho ran him close for worst player to be fair, both fucked up every single bit of possession they had.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,511
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8603 on: Today at 02:34:41 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:04:19 pm
if he's happy with that performance then dear god there is no hope for them.

They didn't have a shot on goal after the 27th minute. They got in front then desperately tried to cling on, defending with 10 men on and around their own 18 yard line.

They were terrified of playing City and it showed.

It was one of the most gutless performances I've seen in a long time, reminiscent of when the likes of Burnley play City.

It's funny as fuck though and long may he continue in his role, he's the worst one they've had since Ferguson left and he's up against some stiff competition
I had it on the radio as was doing some decorating and it felt like every two minutes the commentators were getting excited because Man City had created another opening.  Some of that is just the modern commentators but even at half-time when they were a goal down Man City had forced 12 corners.  You'd see less one-sided matches when a non-league team draws a top-flight team in the FA Cup.

As a fanbase they sound defeated now.  They had a couple on the phone-in saying they should stick with ten Hag as they're not going to get anybody better whilst Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona are looking for new managers.  They're right in that they're at the back of that queue but nobody's going to convince me there's not four better managers than ten Hag in world football that would take the Man U job.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,022
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8604 on: Today at 03:33:55 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:55:13 pm
Even worse for you guys is we should have won that game and had the best chances
Hojland should have scored when through on Alisson but he has to be better to beat the best goalkeeper in the world, although Trent's chance when he shot wide from the edge of the area with Banana nowhere was up there for the best chance
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,453
  • A manc
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8605 on: Today at 03:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 03:33:55 pm
Hojland should have scored when through on Alisson but he has to be better to beat the best goalkeeper in the world, although Trent's chance when he shot wide from the edge of the area with Banana nowhere was up there for the best chance
In fairness any clear shot at Onana is a great chance
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,022
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8606 on: Today at 03:54:59 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:34:41 pm
I had it on the radio as was doing some decorating and it felt like every two minutes the commentators were getting excited because Man City had created another opening.  Some of that is just the modern commentators but even at half-time when they were a goal down Man City had forced 12 corners.  You'd see less one-sided matches when a non-league team draws a top-flight team in the FA Cup.

As a fanbase they sound defeated now.  They had a couple on the phone-in saying they should stick with ten Hag as they're not going to get anybody better whilst Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona are looking for new managers.  They're right in that they're at the back of that queue but nobody's going to convince me there's not four better managers than ten Hag in world football that would take the Man U job.
that's exactly what I compared them to in the Match thread, a non-league side who chucked everything into the first 10 minutes.

They fluked a Ronnie Radford style goal and then spent the next 85 minutes camped on their own box desperately trying to defend. They managed it in the first half thanks to Haaland missing an absolute sitter but after the break they didn't create a single chance. The possession stats were kind to them as it didn't look like they had the ball for 75% of the time.

The worst United team I've seen since Big Ron or Dave Sexton's days and they've had some shockers over the last few seasons but there was nobody capable of changing the game for them.

Absolutely awful
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,022
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8607 on: Today at 03:55:27 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:40:10 pm
In fairness any clear shot at Onana is a great chance
fair point 😀
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,191
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8608 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm »
Shockingly, Onana made some decent saves in the first half. But he revered to form in the second.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,853
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8609 on: Today at 04:07:25 pm »
ETH must know he's gone now regardless. So why isn't he pulling the ripcord like Mourinho does whenever he wants to be sacked? It's not like he's never come out with some embarrassing comments. Or is it just that he's completely delusional or desperately eking out the last remnants of his top flight "I was Man United manager once I'll have you know!" career?
« Last Edit: Today at 04:08:56 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,678
    • @hartejack
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8610 on: Today at 04:12:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:40:33 am
"Rashford reminding us that he is star" is the tripe I got on the NBC broadcast.

He proceeded to fuck up a break where he was 5 yards ahead by heading the ball into his knees, whiffed on a near open goal, and then flopped hopping for a foul.

And as a star - he was pulled at 74 mins.

Watching that passage of play, I genuinely got the impression that Rashford realised it was Walker pursuing him & was immediately 'beaten' by that being the context - decided there was no point entering a footballing duel and so just collapsed hoping for the ground. If I remember correctly the City goal came from the break that followed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 