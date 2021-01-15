Erik Ten Hodgson :
"This year we are really progressing"
"The players gave everything, the performance was very good. It was very small margins"
HAHAHAHAHAHA Love this guy, please keep him.
if he's happy with that performance then dear god there is no hope for them.
They didn't have a shot on goal after the 27th minute. They got in front then desperately tried to cling on, defending with 10 men on and around their own 18 yard line.
They were terrified of playing City and it showed.
It was one of the most gutless performances I've seen in a long time, reminiscent of when the likes of Burnley play City.
It's funny as fuck though and long may he continue in his role, he's the worst one they've had since Ferguson left and he's up against some stiff competition