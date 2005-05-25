The thing is, most United fans don't care. Sure, you have the performative assholes who holler and rend their shorts on youtube, but most United fans don't care. Their logic is thus:
1. Liverpool are currently better than they have ever been and United are unlikely to match that for some time
2. This is mainly down to Klopp, once he leaves Liverpool will fall back into the pack.
3. In the meantime, the only team capable of stopping Liverpool are City
4. City's success doesn't count, therefore as long as they stop Liverpool, it doesn't matter if they win.
5. Ditto Arsenal.