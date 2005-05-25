« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 458945 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,404
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 05:37:00 pm »
Imagine thinking that a team as poor as they are, as badly coached as them, with zero heart or character could have poßibly gotten something from that game. You really were wasting your lives away if you watched a second of that.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 05:37:07 pm »
They might bang on about injuries but Ten Hags signings have been really poor.

He brought on Antony (100m) and Amrabat (who they chased all summer) to change the game only for them to show how far off this level they are.
Logged

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 05:37:12 pm »
The thing is, most United fans don't care. Sure, you have the performative assholes who holler and rend their shorts on youtube, but most United fans don't care. Their logic is thus:

1. Liverpool are currently better than they have ever been and United are unlikely to match that for some time
2. This is mainly down to Klopp, once he leaves Liverpool will fall back into the pack.
3. In the meantime, the only team capable of stopping Liverpool are City
4. City's success doesn't count, therefore as long as they stop Liverpool, it doesn't matter if they win.
5. Ditto Arsenal.

Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 05:37:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:37:00 pm
Imagine thinking that a team as poor as they are, as badly coached as them, with zero heart or character could have poßibly gotten something from that game. You really were wasting your lives away if you watched a second of that.
They could have gotten something if Rashford did better with that good chance tight before City equalised.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 05:39:34 pm »
There's not one good player at the club, it's wild for a billion pound spent, none of us could have done a better job at deliberately fucking them up, it's hilarious. Lower league sides in the cup give it more of a go than these do in the big aways.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,681
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 05:40:51 pm »
Youre so shit its unbelievable.
Logged

Online wheresnemeth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 05:42:55 pm »
Some of their players are cowards, pulling out of tackles that our youth players would have gone in for.
Logged
Quote from: red mongoose on March 13, 2015, 04:44:32 pm
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Online jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 05:50:03 pm »
Limping towards an end of season that can't come quickly enough. Desperately hoping next season will be different, with no conceivable plan of how to make it so.

Glory, glory Man United.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,351
  • Seis Veces
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 05:51:02 pm »
Rashford and 'Bruno' have to be two of the most spineless, low quality 'leaders' a big football club have ever seen. Absolute cowards.

If not for the League Cup last season Ten Haag would be another Solskjaer. Speaking of him, when they're hiring for the next manager I hope he's in the running. Seems like the type of thing this supposed fan of the club would do (the fella who's just bought them)

Quote from: wheresnemeth on Today at 05:42:55 pm
Some of their players are cowards, pulling out of tackles that our youth players would have gone in for.

It's been a mercenaries club for years now. Casemiro and Varane both started for as part of a side who'd won the Champions League four or five times in less than a decade and got off. They must be on huge money. Ronaldo too when he left Juventus.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,364
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 05:51:11 pm »
They will play like their lives depends on it in the 2 games we have to still play them in.   ;D
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,753
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 05:53:35 pm »
Not a complete battering, but still quite funny that they hung on like a lower league side playing a PL side in one of the cups and still ended up losing comfortably in the end.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,404
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 05:54:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:37:59 pm
They could have gotten something if Rashford did better with that good chance tight before City equalised.
If Marcus Rashford was a better footballer he'd be at a better club than MUFC.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,648
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 05:55:57 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 05:22:06 pm
Is Gary Neville a closet city fan?

No, but he knows City are the ones to rely on to stop us getting No20, that matters more to him this season, he knows they wont get near top 5/CL places under Ming
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,955
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 05:57:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:37:00 pm
Imagine thinking that a team as poor as they are, as badly coached as them, with zero heart or character could have poßibly gotten something from that game.


They held us to a goalless draw at Anfield

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 06:01:14 pm »
I knew these were bad, but Fuckinghell, that was woeful.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,698
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 06:01:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:51:11 pm
They will play like their lives depends on it in the 2 games we have to still play them in.   ;D

It's all they have left this season.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 629
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 06:08:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:55:57 pm
No, but he knows City are the ones to rely on to stop us getting No20, that matters more to him this season, he knows they wont get near top 5/CL places under Ming

You're not wrong there. I do wonder if Reds secretly support city and justify it with city's titles don't count. But big change from Fergies noisy neighbours comments
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,404
  • Truthiness
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 06:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:57:46 pm

They held us to a goalless draw at Anfield


Shows how badly we played that day. It was our worst performance of the season by a long chalk. Made yesterday v Forest looks like 1988 v Forest.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,712
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:40:51 pm
Youre so shit its unbelievable.

They couldn't keep hold of the ball for even a few seconds.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 06:13:25 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:55:57 pm
No, but he knows City are the ones to rely on to stop us getting No20, that matters more to him this season, he knows they wont get near top 5/CL places under Ming
That's what happened to Everton, isn't it? At some point it became less about them winning and more about LFC losing. That's why they keep talking about 'sleeping giant', because what sustains them is the hope that one day it will all click and they will be back on top.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline M7 Heckler

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 327
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 06:15:35 pm »
God imagine spending your days supporting that team, wtf
Logged

Online BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 912
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 06:18:43 pm »
Hello minus goal difference, my old friend.  ;D
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,905
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 06:19:24 pm »
On a journey like in Lord of the Rings or something. They are awful. Played for a draw.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,364
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 06:19:47 pm »
Quote
Erik ten Hag believes Man United's plan 'went well' in their 3-1 defeat to Man City.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,648
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 06:28:25 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 06:08:46 pm
You're not wrong there. I do wonder if Reds secretly support city and justify it with city's titles don't count. But big change from Fergies noisy neighbours comments

In the early days I never thought they'd be a force, I thought like Blackburn, they'd fade back into obscurity, so was laughing when they beat these in 2012, never once thought they'd get Ped and good players would actually want to go there. For the past 10 years I've hated everything about them

Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:13:25 pm
That's what happened to Everton, isn't it? At some point it became less about them winning and more about LFC losing. That's why they keep talking about 'sleeping giant', because what sustains them is the hope that one day it will all click and they will be back on top.

Yep, its why the fanbases get along so well
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,965
  • Bam!
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8545 on: Today at 06:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:19:47 pm


Sums him up. That was absolutely gutless and weak apart from one freak moment.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8546 on: Today at 06:37:55 pm »
Erik Ten Hodgson :

"This year we are really progressing"
"The players gave everything, the performance was very good. It was very small margins"

HAHAHAHAHAHA Love this guy, please keep him.
Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,030
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8547 on: Today at 06:38:21 pm »
Said to my dad that we had a better chance with Sheff Utd against Arsenal, and there's practically zero chance there anyway.

They do seem to phone-it-in abit against City. Never really lay a glove on them. They definitely raise their game for us and City is just seen as a beating they have to get through.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8548 on: Today at 06:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:19:47 pm


It did they only lost by 2 🤣🤣
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,192
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8549 on: Today at 06:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:19:47 pm

Has he visited Hodgson in hospital? That's something owl would say
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,578
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8550 on: Today at 06:47:29 pm »
Their keeper isn't fit to clean Kelleher's boots. He'd drop them.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,718
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8551 on: Today at 06:50:06 pm »
Watch these c*nts raise their game when we go there twice shortly.
Logged

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,816
  • JFT96
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8552 on: Today at 06:50:42 pm »
I mean realistically he should be gone in the summer. They have somehow managed to go backwards despite spending another bucket load of money.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,233
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8553 on: Today at 06:52:54 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:37:55 pm
Erik Ten Hodgson :

"This year we are really progressing"
"The players gave everything, the performance was very good. It was very small margins"

HAHAHAHAHAHA Love this guy, please keep him.

Is he actually a Dutch performance artist?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 