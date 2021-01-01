« previous next »
« Reply #8480 on: Today at 12:33:42 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:25:54 am
Bruno Fernandes naysayers overlook just how important he is for United

...
What would happen if Keane were dropped into Erik ten Hags United side?

He'd probably end up punching most of his team-mates. More than once in the case of Fernandes.
« Reply #8481 on: Today at 12:33:56 pm »
The thing with comparing Keane to Fernandes. Keane inspired players, he never let his standards slip, if he bollocked a teammate it came from a position where he set the highest standards  day in, day out. Fernandes is undoubtedly a talented player, but he is inconsistent and doesnt inspire players enough around him. Bollocking your teammates and berating refs is only fine if you back it up with your performances: diving, feigning injury and being incredibly petulant on the field makes his efforts as captain look hollow when he is wildly inconsistent himself and sets a shite example.

The other thing is he quite clearly isnt a leader or communicator on the field. We only need to look at our most recent captains to see examples of what this looks like when done well. Henderson would never let Rashford demonstrate the body language he does, he would never let Rashford off when hes on his heels as the opposition stroke the ball around him, he would absolutely bollock him every time he shoots/over dribbles when the obvious pass was on.

Fernandes in ways encapsulates whats so wrong with United and the mountains of goons that support/write about the club. Talented player with none of the intangibles that are integral to winning. Hides behind numbers and takes zero responsibility for some of the worst performances their club has put out in my lifetime. If hes their alpha then that shows you where theyve gone wrong.
« Reply #8482 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:19:15 pm
Yeah, don't fuck with the Baldies.


Those guys look like a bunch of pricks with ears. 😁😁👍
« Reply #8483 on: Today at 12:44:23 pm »
Articles like that are part of the reason United are stuck where they are. The media rips into the club one minute, then fawns all over them the other. It's some weird form of gaslighting that's pushed United into a kind of identity crisis, where their players are at once strong alpha males but also the worst to ever pull on a shirt for the club.

It's little wonder the club is so dysfunctional and haphazard. At least we know we're hated and any praise or respect for us comes through gritted teeth. We know where we stand, so we can just get on with things.
« Reply #8484 on: Today at 12:58:03 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:25:54 am

Fernandes faces another accusation that was never levelled at Keane: play-acting, with his naysayers seeing a thespian ready to perform a quasi-dying act whenever any defender moves to within range. But accusing a player of falling over if an opponent merely exhales nearby can be a fools game.

Fulham are the latest to show why after they posted a TikTok clip of Fernandes hitting the Old Trafford turf after a coming together with Sasa Lukic in Saturdays 2-1 loss to the Cottagers. It was edited with a slapstick soundtrack and captioned with So glad hes ok and a hmm emoji. Ten Hag bristled when made aware of the clip and has called for an apology.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/02/bruno-fernandes-manchester-united-city-preview


Genuinely no idea what point Jackson is trying to make here.
 
His defence of Fernandes' notorious play acting isn't to actually mount a factual defence (because there isnt one) but instead to suggest that calling out diving is pointless.

I have no idea how he thinks Fulham's video in anyway supports that position.
« Reply #8485 on: Today at 12:59:49 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 12:58:03 pm
Genuinely no idea what point Jackson is trying to make here.
 
His defence of Fernandes' notorious play acting isn't to actually mount a factual defence (because there isnt one) but instead to suggest that calling out diving is pointless.

I have no idea how he thinks Fulham's video in anyway supports that position.

 ;D Yeah I wondered if I was being dumb and missing something, it's very weird and makes no sense at all.
« Reply #8486 on: Today at 01:44:17 pm »
Wasnt this the same guy who got deliberately booked so he would miss the trip to Anfield ?
« Reply #8487 on: Today at 01:48:04 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 11:57:36 am
They cant stop living in the past. That article almost celebrates Keanes United mauling referees. Therefore we can assume from that Fernandes diving & wingeing at refs is showing leadership?  Ratcliff referenced our perch recently in an interview, longing back to that old whiskey nose quote. When will they realise celebrating looking backwards doesnt bring progress?
They need rubbed out and starting again. They will never learn. Long may it last.

Solskjaer was praised by some sections of the press for refusing to park in the managers parking space because it belonged to Sir Alex or some such nonsense. He should have been ridiculed for that but they lapped it up.

He tried doing some sort of tour of locations harking back a quarter of a century believing that it was the places, not the people, that brought success. They were still shite. Youd have thought at that point theyd pack all the nostalgia stuff in, but they cant help themselves.  Even now theyre saying stuff like Fergie was going to be sacked but he beat Forest in the FA cup, went on to win and never looked back Ten Hag has just beaten Forest in the FA cup  ::)
« Reply #8488 on: Today at 01:48:49 pm »
If you ever needed proof of how small time united are these days pop over to rouge cafe and check their thread against city and see how many of them want to lose so they dont help us win the league. :lmao
« Reply #8489 on: Today at 01:51:54 pm »
Come on yernited. Kick these cheating c*nts off the pitch.
« Reply #8490 on: Today at 01:54:47 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 01:48:49 pm
If you ever needed proof of how small time united are these days pop over to rouge cafe and check their thread against city and see how many of them want to lose so they dont help us win the league. :lmao
What must it be like to have hate as the dominant emotion in your life?. I never want to find out.
« Reply #8491 on: Today at 01:55:33 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 01:48:49 pm
If you ever needed proof of how small time united are these days pop over to rouge cafe and check their thread against city and see how many of them want to lose so they dont help us win the league. :lmao

Makes me laugh that they don't consider their biggest rivals to be the team in the same CITY as them. It's like thinking our biggest rivals are Man United and not Everton. Also they're probably only saying that because they know City are going to hand them their arse.
« Reply #8492 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm »
I can see a "don't kick us off the park and we'll go easy on you" pact coming up, unfortunately.
« Reply #8493 on: Today at 02:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:01:58 pm
Problem is always going to be communicating that to the fans whilst potentially us, City and Arsenal are challenging for top trophies. A year or 2 and they'll be chanting glazers out etc again.

That's true enough.
