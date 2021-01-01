The thing with comparing Keane to Fernandes. Keane inspired players, he never let his standards slip, if he bollocked a teammate it came from a position where he set the highest standards  day in, day out. Fernandes is undoubtedly a talented player, but he is inconsistent and doesnt inspire players enough around him. Bollocking your teammates and berating refs is only fine if you back it up with your performances: diving, feigning injury and being incredibly petulant on the field makes his efforts as captain look hollow when he is wildly inconsistent himself and sets a shite example.



The other thing is he quite clearly isnt a leader or communicator on the field. We only need to look at our most recent captains to see examples of what this looks like when done well. Henderson would never let Rashford demonstrate the body language he does, he would never let Rashford off when hes on his heels as the opposition stroke the ball around him, he would absolutely bollock him every time he shoots/over dribbles when the obvious pass was on.



Fernandes in ways encapsulates whats so wrong with United and the mountains of goons that support/write about the club. Talented player with none of the intangibles that are integral to winning. Hides behind numbers and takes zero responsibility for some of the worst performances their club has put out in my lifetime. If hes their alpha then that shows you where theyve gone wrong.