Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 456912 times)

« Reply #8480 on: Today at 12:33:42 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:25:54 am
Bruno Fernandes naysayers overlook just how important he is for United

...
What would happen if Keane were dropped into Erik ten Hags United side?

He'd probably end up punching most of his team-mates. More than once in the case of Fernandes.
« Reply #8481 on: Today at 12:33:56 pm »
The thing with comparing Keane to Fernandes. Keane inspired players, he never let his standards slip, if he bollocked a teammate it came from a position where he set the highest standards  day in, day out. Fernandes is undoubtedly a talented player, but he is inconsistent and doesnt inspire players enough around him. Bollocking your teammates and berating refs is only fine if you back it up with your performances: diving, feigning injury and being incredibly petulant on the field makes his efforts as captain look hollow when he is wildly inconsistent himself and sets a shite example.

The other thing is he quite clearly isnt a leader or communicator on the field. We only need to look at our most recent captains to see examples of what this looks like when done well. Henderson would never let Rashford demonstrate the body language he does, he would never let Rashford off when hes on his heels as the opposition stroke the ball around him, he would absolutely bollock him every time he shoots/over dribbles when the obvious pass was on.

Fernandes in ways encapsulates whats so wrong with United and the mountains of goons that support/write about the club. Talented player with none of the intangibles that are integral to winning. Hides behind numbers and takes zero responsibility for some of the worst performances their club has put out in my lifetime. If hes their alpha then that shows you where theyve gone wrong.
« Reply #8482 on: Today at 12:41:10 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:19:15 pm
Yeah, don't fuck with the Baldies.


Those guys look like a bunch of pricks with ears. 😁😁👍
« Reply #8483 on: Today at 12:44:23 pm »
Articles like that are part of the reason United are stuck where they are. The media rips into the club one minute, then fawns all over them the other. It's some weird form of gaslighting that's pushed United into a kind of identity crisis, where their players are at once strong alpha males but also the worst to ever pull on a shirt for the club.

It's little wonder the club is so dysfunctional and haphazard. At least we know we're hated and any praise or respect for us comes through gritted teeth. We know where we stand, so we can just get on with things.
