Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 456505 times)

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8440 on: Today at 12:25:00 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
Don't want that. Title might come down to GD after all.

It wont.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8441 on: Today at 12:27:00 am »
And the Sophies Choice is for Manchester Untied, not us! How are you still not believers? :P
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8442 on: Today at 12:34:09 am »
they need to park the bus like they did at Anfield and try to eke out another 0-0.

But they won't, because they are f#cking worthless.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8443 on: Today at 12:37:10 am »
Whats the over/under on Fernandes screaming three times?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8444 on: Today at 01:24:19 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:19:55 am
City are 3/10 v United tomorrow with United 10/1

😂😂

My 20 year old self is laughing

Shit even my 35 year old self is (2012)

Giggs 'it'll never happen to us, we're too big' I hear those words like a dream sequence now
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8445 on: Today at 01:56:36 am »
Hopefully they can keep the score down to something reasonable. City haven't been firing on all cylinders recently but they should cruise to a comfortable win here unfortunately.

An injury to De Bruyne and the worlds ugliest ladyboy that keeps them out of next week would be a decent return
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8446 on: Today at 06:31:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:06:17 pm
:D

In all honesty they'll get battered 2-0 because baldie takes mercy on them.
So- being barely battered in the battle of the baldies?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8447 on: Today at 08:03:23 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 12:34:09 am
they need to park the bus like they did at Anfield and try to eke out another 0-0.

But they won't, because they are f#cking worthless.

Parking the bus very rarely works against Man City, they have too much creativity and movement. You need a counter attacking threat against them, which to be fair United have - this is why Solskjaer was successful in these games. However, Rashford is terribly out of form, and the rest of the team range from average to shit. They'll lose by more than 3..
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8448 on: Today at 08:31:05 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:19 am
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.

It's gallows humour, we all know what result we'd like to see but unfortunately you lot are gonna get your heads bummed in
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8449 on: Today at 08:34:45 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:19 am
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.

You lot getting battered today is inevitable so may as well take the piss out of the players and fans who strutted about claiming you'd never go back to being the United I grew up with. The noisy neighbours have cheated their way to being miles better than you ever were and a huge portion of your fanbase, including genuine locals I know and not bandwagon jumpers, have cheered them on as it stopped the scousers. We all made that mistake early doors too, but cottoned on quite quickly these were becoming an issue due to their doping, too many of yours still haven't

Me and the lads will watch with their Ma, we'll cheer you on and then when it's 3-0 and she's saying turn this shit off, we'll have a little laugh at your expense while calling you useless bastards
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8450 on: Today at 08:36:21 am »
I'm just going to take the view that City will get the three points and improve their goal difference. Any joy I get from City injuries and United's humiliation are pure gravy.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8451 on: Today at 08:41:33 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:19 am
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.
Of course :D
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8452 on: Today at 09:15:56 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:19 am
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.

Because it is. Its very, very funny.

No-one looked at the remaining fixtures, saw your lot away to City and marked it down as a game where City were likely to drop points. Not one person.  Everyone looked at it and sniggered at the potentially hilarious beating theyre going to hand out.

If this game gets played 100 times, City win 100 times.  Most of them in a fairly boring routine manner, but were hoping for one of the genuinely funny ones.  Maybe one where your captain loses his rag after not touching the ball for twenty five minutes, and walks off the pitch in sulk whilst the games still going on. Like he did ant Anfield that time.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8453 on: Today at 09:32:00 am »
Fuck em, we'll beat City anyway so happy for United for get humiliated today
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8454 on: Today at 09:36:43 am »
One of those great games where one can be happy regardless of the result
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8455 on: Today at 09:39:51 am »
Maybe the Lord Saviour Jim Ratcliffe will come on as a sub in the 90th and score a worldie.

Hes supposed to be good I hear.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8456 on: Today at 09:40:15 am »
One of those win/win scenarios, either city drop points or man utd get pushed closer to the Europa conference place
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8457 on: Today at 09:43:01 am »
We're beating the Cheats next weekend.

I'm going to enjoy the mauling United get today.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8458 on: Today at 09:45:43 am »
Loads of them begging the team to lose today, weird little club. Hilarious decline, a childhood of these strolling to titles now in mid table begging the team to fix matches so we don't win leagues, what a comedown. Absolutely beautiful.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8459 on: Today at 09:48:09 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 09:45:43 am
Loads of them begging the team to lose today, weird little club. Hilarious decline, a childhood of these strolling to titles now in mid table begging the team to fix matches so we don't win leagues, what a comedown. Absolutely beautiful.
Are they good enough to win anyway? We did our job yesterday. Now it's time to grab some popcorn and enjoy this game.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8460 on: Today at 09:50:13 am »
City have only scored one in each of their last three league games. Let's hope they pack their box with the array of lumps they have at their disposal and their pacier forwards manage to do some damage.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8461 on: Today at 09:53:57 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 09:50:13 am
City have only scored one in each of their last three league games. Let's hope they pack their box with the array of lumps they have at their disposal and their pacier forwards manage to do some damage.
Yernited in very good form away from home too, beaten wolves, Luton, Villa consecutively I think. Chelsea drew at city so this lot doing so isnt out of the question.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8462 on: Today at 09:57:34 am »
They're taking the Forest game well over on Redcafe 😂
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8463 on: Today at 10:21:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:34:45 am
You lot getting battered today is inevitable so may as well take the piss out of the players and fans who strutted about claiming you'd never go back to being the United I grew up with

Not only have they gone back to being the United of the 70"s & 80's, one could argue that the only reason they're still considered a "top club" is because (a) they have a former captain on Sky who insists on using his air time to present them as a footballing heavyweight, and (b) the cottage industry of fan-cammers who've built their platforms on the back of the United brand are really the only ones keeping them relevant now. Like if it wasn't for the popularity of social media and the fascination of watching grown adults screaming like children, then I genuinely don't think I'd know who the fuck plays for the current United side or what they look like


Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8464 on: Today at 10:34:37 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:19 am
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.
We can't rely on mid-table dross to give us a hand, so might as well have a laugh, especially given the fact you've been announced as 'back' about five times already this season. If you can't win I want to see a hideous loss shoved right down Neville's nasty little throat.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8465 on: Today at 10:40:37 am »
Laughing at them for wanting their team to lose is great but what's really hilarious is that they believe they have a choice 😂😂

As if this fucking motley crew of misfits and ne'er do wells are capable of changing the inevitable like Iron Man with Thanos 🤦
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8466 on: Today at 11:00:36 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 09:57:34 am
They're taking the Forest game well over on Redcafe 😂
What's our game got to do with those mid-table water treaders?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8467 on: Today at 11:09:43 am »
Can they dive all over the shop and properly wind them up? A flange masterclass please.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8468 on: Today at 11:13:46 am »
Quote from: ... on Today at 11:09:43 am
Can they dive all over the shop and properly wind them up? A flange masterclass please.

In other words, just play their normal game.  :)
