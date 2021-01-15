« previous next »
Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 456148 times)

Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8440 on: Today at 12:25:00 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
Don't want that. Title might come down to GD after all.

It wont.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8441 on: Today at 12:27:00 am »
And the Sophies Choice is for Manchester Untied, not us! How are you still not believers? :P
Offline stoopid yank

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8442 on: Today at 12:34:09 am »
they need to park the bus like they did at Anfield and try to eke out another 0-0.

But they won't, because they are f#cking worthless.
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8443 on: Today at 12:37:10 am »
Whats the over/under on Fernandes screaming three times?
Offline tonysleft

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8444 on: Today at 01:24:19 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:19:55 am
City are 3/10 v United tomorrow with United 10/1

😂😂

My 20 year old self is laughing

Shit even my 35 year old self is (2012)

Giggs 'it'll never happen to us, we're too big' I hear those words like a dream sequence now
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8445 on: Today at 01:56:36 am »
Hopefully they can keep the score down to something reasonable. City haven't been firing on all cylinders recently but they should cruise to a comfortable win here unfortunately.

An injury to De Bruyne and the worlds ugliest ladyboy that keeps them out of next week would be a decent return
Online vblfc

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8446 on: Today at 06:31:40 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:06:17 pm
:D

In all honesty they'll get battered 2-0 because baldie takes mercy on them.
So- being barely battered in the battle of the baldies?
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8447 on: Today at 08:03:23 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 12:34:09 am
they need to park the bus like they did at Anfield and try to eke out another 0-0.

But they won't, because they are f#cking worthless.

Parking the bus very rarely works against Man City, they have too much creativity and movement. You need a counter attacking threat against them, which to be fair United have - this is why Solskjaer was successful in these games. However, Rashford is terribly out of form, and the rest of the team range from average to shit. They'll lose by more than 3..
Online FiSh77

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8448 on: Today at 08:31:05 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:19 am
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.

It's gallows humour, we all know what result we'd like to see but unfortunately you lot are gonna get your heads bummed in
Offline rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8449 on: Today at 08:34:45 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:19 am
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.

You lot getting battered today is inevitable so may as well take the piss out of the players and fans who strutted about claiming you'd never go back to being the United I grew up with. The noisy neighbours have cheated their way to being miles better than you ever were and a huge portion of your fanbase, including genuine locals I know and not bandwagon jumpers, have cheered them on as it stopped the scousers. We all made that mistake early doors too, but cottoned on quite quickly these were becoming an issue due to their doping, too many of yours still haven't

Me and the lads will watch with their Ma, we'll cheer you on and then when it's 3-0 and she's saying turn this shit off, we'll have a little laugh at your expense while calling you useless bastards
Offline jacobs chains

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8450 on: Today at 08:36:21 am »
I'm just going to take the view that City will get the three points and improve their goal difference. Any joy I get from City injuries and United's humiliation are pure gravy.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8451 on: Today at 08:41:33 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:19 am
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.
Of course :D
Online Kekule

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8452 on: Today at 09:15:56 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 01:24:19 am
You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.

Because it is. Its very, very funny.

No-one looked at the remaining fixtures, saw your lot away to City and marked it down as a game where City were likely to drop points. Not one person.  Everyone looked at it and sniggered at the potentially hilarious beating theyre going to hand out.

If this game gets played 100 times, City win 100 times.  Most of them in a fairly boring routine manner, but were hoping for one of the genuinely funny ones.  Maybe one where your captain loses his rag after not touching the ball for twenty five minutes, and walks off the pitch in sulk whilst the games still going on. Like he did ant Anfield that time.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8453 on: Today at 09:32:00 am »
Fuck em, we'll beat City anyway so happy for United for get humiliated today
Online jepovic

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8454 on: Today at 09:36:43 am »
One of those great games where one can be happy regardless of the result
Online mattD

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8455 on: Today at 09:39:51 am »
Maybe the Lord Saviour Jim Ratcliffe will come on as a sub in the 90th and score a worldie.

Hes supposed to be good I hear.
Online William Regal

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8456 on: Today at 09:40:15 am »
One of those win/win scenarios, either city drop points of man utd get pushed closer to the Europa conference place
Online RedSince86

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8457 on: Today at 09:43:01 am »
We're beating the Cheats next weekend.

I'm going to enjoy the mauling United get today.
