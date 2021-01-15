You're laughing. United are about to get pissed on by Haaland and De Bruyne and you think its funny.



You lot getting battered today is inevitable so may as well take the piss out of the players and fans who strutted about claiming you'd never go back to being the United I grew up with. The noisy neighbours have cheated their way to being miles better than you ever were and a huge portion of your fanbase, including genuine locals I know and not bandwagon jumpers, have cheered them on as it stopped the scousers. We all made that mistake early doors too, but cottoned on quite quickly these were becoming an issue due to their doping, too many of yours still haven'tMe and the lads will watch with their Ma, we'll cheer you on and then when it's 3-0 and she's saying turn this shit off, we'll have a little laugh at your expense while calling you useless bastards