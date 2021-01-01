You can't go on sacking managers at the rate you're doing if you want to be competitive though Johnno. I'm not even sure what you actually stand for anymore if I'm honest. Which manager do you want and how long do you think the likes of Radcliffe would give him?



While they have to stick with a manager at some point, Ten Hag isn't the one. His signings are rubbish, he's pretty clueless, he seems toxic and cannot handle the players, he washes dirty laundry in public and the Utd fans I know all want him gone. They'd genuinely be no worse off if they'd stuck with Ole.They do need to accept its going to take time if they have any plans to challenge again, they need almost an entire squad bringing in, the keeper, back 4, most of the mid and all the forwards need to go. There's enough there to get them CL football with the right manager, but that lot are not going to challenge for the League on a regular basis.They'll probably go for whoever we shortlist but reject.