7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

JohnnoWhite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8320 on: Today at 02:07:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:48:42 am
Hes a hard listen at the best of times, even when hes not talking bollocks. God knows what United fans make of him. Get the feeling that the ones who say give him time, it took Ferguson/Klopp x years to win a trophy dont really mean that and are just going through the motions a bit. Surely no one is watching them and is convinced hes the man to bring sustained, long term success.

ETH is the worst English-speaker I've ever heard from ANY Dutch person!! And when I worked over there for a good 3 or 4 years, I NEVER came across ANYONE who spoke English as poorly as he does. He talks shite and he pisses me off because of some of the shite he's imported from his former club!! Judgement Day looming large for ETH!!
Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8321 on: Today at 02:23:39 pm
E7H's era is ending, but then all eras do, so I've been told...
Popcorn's Art

Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8322 on: Today at 02:36:03 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:32:41 am
I wouldn't be shocked to see City hit 21 titles before United, I wonder how they'll feel about years of hoping City pip us to it then.
Unless Abu Dhabi are severely punished for their relentless cheating then all this cheering them on that United fans are doing will bite them on the backside sooner than they realise. It's such short term thinking. I'd not be surprised to see the sportswash eclipse their three European cups by the turn of this decade. If left unaddressed, they'll eclipse their title haul by the end of the decade after that too.
jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8323 on: Today at 02:44:01 pm
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 02:07:57 pm
ETH is the worst English-speaker I've ever heard from ANY Dutch person!! And when I worked over there for a good 3 or 4 years, I NEVER came across ANYONE who spoke English as poorly as he does. He talks shite and he pisses me off because of some of the shite he's imported from his former club!! Judgement Day looming large for ETH!!

You can't go on sacking managers at the rate you're doing if you want to be competitive though Johnno. I'm not even sure what you actually stand for anymore if I'm honest. Which manager do you want and how long do you think the likes of Radcliffe would give him?
Redley

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8324 on: Today at 03:31:31 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:44:01 pm
You can't go on sacking managers at the rate you're doing if you want to be competitive though Johnno. I'm not even sure what you actually stand for anymore if I'm honest. Which manager do you want and how long do you think the likes of Radcliffe would give him?

They could do a lot worse than someone like Potter, on the understanding that he's there to absolutely rip the squad up and start again with whatever can be salvaged. And that they're going to be nowhere for 2/3 years whilst he does it. But they'll end up with someone like Zidane :D
Lee-87

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8325 on: Today at 03:41:13 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:36:03 pm
Unless Abu Dhabi are severely punished for their relentless cheating then all this cheering them on that United fans are doing will bite them on the backside sooner than they realise. It's such short term thinking. I'd not be surprised to see the sportswash eclipse their three European cups by the turn of this decade. If left unaddressed, they'll eclipse their title haul by the end of the decade after that too.

Certainly bit me on the arse when I was made up with that Aguero goal  that took the title off them and that gif with all the Utd fans heads turning in the stand when they heard the news.
rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8326 on: Today at 03:50:21 pm
United won't touch Poch, he's tainted goods. They'll approach Zidane again, who'll turn them down again and they'll end up going for an expired flavour of the month De Zerbi and try to convince everyone he's the second coming. I actually think Postecoglou would be a decent shout for them but again, not 'sexy' enough for the inbred entitled ones.
jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8327 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 03:31:31 pm
They could do a lot worse than someone like Potter, on the understanding that he's there to absolutely rip the squad up and start again with whatever can be salvaged. And that they're going to be nowhere for 2/3 years whilst he does it. But they'll end up with someone like Zidane :D

Yes, they need someone in long-term because it's going to take a long time to get rid of some of those awful players they have currently. I don't think Potter is a bad choice he did a lot of the good work at Brighton, but he won't be big enough for the hordes of united fans on twitter.
jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8328 on: Today at 03:54:14 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:50:21 pm
United won't touch Poch, he's tainted goods. They'll approach Zidane again, who'll turn them down again and they'll end up going for an expired flavour of the month De Zerbi and try to convince everyone he's the second coming. I actually think Postecoglou would be a decent shout for them but again, not 'sexy' enough for the inbred entitled ones.

It makes me laugh that you rubbish De Zerbi and then go on about Postecoglou who still can't find a way to allow Tottenham to actually defend.
rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8329 on: Today at 03:54:27 pm
Of course, the dream scenario is Ratcliffe goes for Southgate, a pliable 'safe' pair of hands who'll do anything he's told.
damomad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8330 on: Today at 03:55:14 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 03:41:13 pm
Certainly bit me on the arse when I was made up with that Aguero goal  that took the title off them and that gif with all the Utd fans heads turning in the stand when they heard the news.

That will never not be funny. They were a bit of a novelty back then, that was their Blackburn title.
rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8331 on: Today at 03:58:29 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:54:14 pm
It makes me laugh that you rubbish De Zerbi and then go on about Postecoglou who still can't find a way to allow Tottenham to actually defend.
I think they're both as leaky as each other. And you're confusing or conflating what I think would be good for United and what I'd like to see actually happen. Ange would have United treading water for a few more years, which is perfect. De Zerbi would worry me if - and it's a massive IF at this point - the Brailsford/Ashworth axis actually got their structure in some sort of shape after a decade of it being a clown show.
rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8332 on: Today at 03:59:57 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:52:58 pm
Yes, they need someone in long-term because it's going to take a long time to get rid of some of those awful players they have currently. I don't think Potter is a bad choice he did a lot of the good work at Brighton, but he won't be big enough for the hordes of united fans on twitter.
Do you think the mob will accept De Zerbi more than Potter? If so, why?
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8333 on: Today at 04:02:02 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 03:55:14 pm
That will never not be funny. They were a bit of a novelty back then, that was their Blackburn title.

I always try and find out if any Liverpool fans were watching Aguerooo live or us against Swansea away. I watched Swansea for my troubles, and unfortunately had to witness Andy Carroll attempt an overhead kick and fall on his ponytail.

Found out that City had made it 3-2 on Blackberry Messenger.
William Regal

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8334 on: Today at 04:02:56 pm
Does anyone know what ticket allocation we will get for the man utd cup game?
jillcwhomever

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8335 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:59:57 pm
Do you think the mob will accept De Zerbi more than Potter? If so, why?

I'm not sure they'd accept either as they would want a "big" name and I'm not sure there are a lot of those left now. One less when Klopp goes, let's face it.
MJD-L4

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8336 on: Today at 04:04:02 pm
Quote from: damomad on Today at 03:55:14 pm
That will never not be funny. They were a bit of a novelty back then, that was their Blackburn title.

The footage of Rooney & the rest of the United players realising the title had been ripped from them at the last second on live TV will forever be hilarious.

They may well have cheated their way to every trophy they've won over the last decade, but they did give me one of the best football related laughs I've ever had.

But yeah, still, fuck 'em.

4pool

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8337 on: Today at 04:19:54 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 03:50:21 pm
United won't touch Poch, he's tainted goods. They'll approach Zidane again, who'll turn them down again and they'll end up going for an expired flavour of the month De Zerbi and try to convince everyone he's the second coming. I actually think Postecoglou would be a decent shout for them but again, not 'sexy' enough for the inbred entitled ones.

You mean the Liverpool supporting Postecoglou ....



No chance.
Lee-87

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8338 on: Today at 04:26:33 pm
Looks like our match against these in the FA will be on ITV again. So.. more Ally McCoist commentary, lucky us. ::)
Lee-87

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8339 on: Today at 04:29:12 pm
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 04:02:02 pm
I always try and find out if any Liverpool fans were watching Aguerooo live or us against Swansea away. I watched Swansea for my troubles, and unfortunately had to witness Andy Carroll attempt an overhead kick and fall on his ponytail.

Found out that City had made it 3-2 on Blackberry Messenger.

Those were the days I took this sport way too seriously and would have telly, laptop and phone playing different games at the same time with a glancing eye on my 15 fold paper printed accumulator from William Hill.
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8340 on: Today at 05:03:01 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 04:29:12 pm
Those were the days I took this sport way too seriously and would have telly, laptop and phone playing different games at the same time with a glancing eye on my 15 fold paper printed accumulator from William Hill.

Its wild how the game has changed even since 2012. Now I couldnt care less if its not Liverpool.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8341 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 04:26:33 pm
Looks like our match against these in the FA will be on ITV again. So.. more Ally McCoist commentary, lucky us. ::)

Could be worse, could be Fletch and Lucy Ward......
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8342 on: Today at 05:16:00 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:44:01 pm
You can't go on sacking managers at the rate you're doing if you want to be competitive though Johnno. I'm not even sure what you actually stand for anymore if I'm honest. Which manager do you want and how long do you think the likes of Radcliffe would give him?

While they have to stick with a manager at some point, Ten Hag isn't the one. His signings are rubbish, he's pretty clueless, he seems toxic and cannot handle the players, he washes dirty laundry in public and the Utd fans I know all want him gone. They'd genuinely be no worse off if they'd stuck with Ole.

They do need to accept its going to take time if they have any plans to challenge again, they need almost an entire squad bringing in, the keeper, back 4, most of the mid and all the forwards need to go. There's enough there to get them CL football with the right manager, but that lot are not going to challenge for the League on a regular basis.

They'll probably go for whoever we shortlist but reject.
rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8343 on: Today at 05:41:48 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:19:54 pm
You mean the Liverpool supporting Postecoglou ....



No chance.
If you think he'd turn that down on account of a boyhood affiliation, you'd be disappointed.
rossipersempre

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8344 on: Today at 05:47:14 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:16:00 pm
They'd genuinely be no worse off if they'd stuck with Ole.
I've mentioned this before to one die-hard Manc I know, and witnessed the silent response and painful wince of realisation and acceptance right behind it. You could even argue Solskjær would have them better off, certainly his man-management wasn't as incendiary and they'd have wasted less money on rancid shite like Antony than ETH.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:16:00 pm
They'll probably go for whoever we shortlist but reject.
No. That's the fat fuck Boehly's modus operandi surely.
TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8345 on: Today at 08:47:12 pm
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 02:07:57 pm
ETH is the worst English-speaker I've ever heard from ANY Dutch person!! And when I worked over there for a good 3 or 4 years, I NEVER came across ANYONE who spoke English as poorly as he does. He talks shite and he pisses me off because of some of the shite he's imported from his former club!! Judgement Day looming large for ETH!!
You lived inthe netherlands?

Where?  This is very interesting!  Did you learn to speak Dutch?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8346 on: Today at 08:52:15 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 02:44:01 pm
You can't go on sacking managers at the rate you're doing if you want to be competitive though Johnno. I'm not even sure what you actually stand for anymore if I'm honest. Which manager do you want and how long do you think the likes of Radcliffe would give him?

What kind of attitude of that? Manchester United have got it spot on. Do some half-arsed scouting. Bring in some gobshite that was good somewhere, sometime. Spend £800M on shite and then repeat after 2 years.

It's a sure fire way to success.
PaulF

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Reply #8347 on: Today at 09:00:29 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 05:47:14 pm
I've mentioned this before to one die-hard Manc I know, and witnessed the silent response and painful wince of realisation and acceptance right behind it. You could even argue Solskjær would have them better off, certainly his man-management wasn't as incendiary and they'd have wasted less money on rancid shite like Antony than ETH.No. That's the fat fuck Boehly's modus operandi surely.

And they could have raised money by letting rich punters park in the managers' spot on match days.
