7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*

Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:38:24 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 11:05:28 am
Yeah I can't really disagree, I never watched him play for Ajax so no idea how good he was. But he's looked terrible so far.

He looked like one of those £20-30m players that could probably make the step up to a bigger league if given time to settle in, utter madness that they paid world class money for him.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:41:29 pm
Pogba wouldnt have had half the hype had he just stayed at United through his career (hed still have had plenty, they obviously live to hype a young player).

But the fact he left, then looked pretty handy at a time Uniteds midfield started to look a bit shambolic added to the myth a bit. Buying him back for a world record fee, or close to it when hed left on a free (or very cheap?) just made the whole think look like a bit of a vanity project for all concerned.

He had talent, and could score the odd wonder goal or make a great assist but it was all very few and far behind. Like Gerrard but if Gerrard had no drive or heart.
slaphead

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:47:35 pm
Pogba has put out a statement, part of it says he has "never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for or against."
No one is having that shite lad. Was it 2, or maybe 3 times he publicly said he didn't try hard enough in a game. Respectful fella alright
Redley

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:49:00 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:38:24 pm
He looked like one of those £20-30m players that could probably make the step up to a bigger league if given time to settle in, utter madness that they paid world class money for him.

I still like the (obvious urban myth :D) of Fred

Quote
"When we heard that United were interested we were hoping to get around 20 million to 25 million as he had such a bad season."
"Two days later we received an official faxed bid of 60 million from United, the room erupted in laughter, I told my assistant to fax back, asking for 64 million."
"The next morning, a new bid arrived of 64 million."
"I remember thinking had the world gone crazy? I mean, we had better players in our youth team! I ordered my assistant to get a bottle of Champagne - it felt like winning a lottery."

Funny even though obviously not true, but they're 100% the biggest 'saw them coming' club around. Its like once they go for someone they're shit scared of looking silly if they dont end up signing said player so they just keep going. I honestly think they could be goaded into paying really big money for literally any half decent footballer.
zero zero

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 03:51:26 pm
Quote
Erik ten Hag says Fulham "should apologise" for a TikTok posted on their account that appears to mock Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes.

The video shows the midfielder go down and clutch his leg before swiftly getting up again during United's 2-1 defeat to the Cottagers on Saturday.

The clip is dubbed with jaunty music and captioned: "So glad he's OK."

"I would say it is not right. Totally out of order and wrong. They should apologise for this," said Ten Hag.
:lmao You're the manager of Manchester United, playing awful, nonentity football, surely you have more important things to be thinking about?
thejbs

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
I only saw that video because of 7hag drawing attention to it. Fulham have nothing to apologise for. Fernandes, on the other hand, should apologise to football fans everywhere for his cryarsing.
Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 07:57:54 pm
Quote from: Enders on Yesterday at 02:08:33 pm
Probably the most overrated footballer of all time

Agree. Felt like I was being gaslit every time people (even Liverpool fans) were wanking over him.
Hazell

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:00:21 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 03:51:26 pm
:lmao You're the manager of Manchester United, playing awful, nonentity football, surely you have more important things to be thinking about?

That is brilliant. I like Ten Hag, he seemed fairly bland and boring before but the fact that their fans hate him and he's starting to get tetchy is far more interesting.
TepidT2O

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:14:03 pm
Quote from: zero zero on Yesterday at 03:51:26 pm
:lmao You're the manager of Manchester United, playing awful, nonentity football, surely you have more important things to be thinking about?
When we played with no crowds we could literally hear him screaming

After there was clearly zero contact with anyone. Hes the one who should be apologising.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm
Black Bull Nova

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 08:55:58 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:54:25 pm
I only saw that video because of 7hag drawing attention to it. Fulham have nothing to apologise for. Fernandes, on the other hand, should apologise to football fans everywhere for his cryarsing.
Nice one Fulham
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:41:59 pm
Has Ten Hag always been this thin-skinned about his players? Feels performative, like he's worried about losing/having already lost the dressing room, and is now making an exaggerated show of backing one of his 'leaders' to try and keep them onside.

Ironically though, by saying Fernandes has a high pain threshold, he's really just confirming that his captain is a serial diver and cheat. If you have a high pain threshold but roll around screaming whenever someone grazes your ankle, there's something afoot...
elbow

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Yesterday at 09:54:01 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 03:49:00 pm
I still like the (obvious urban myth :D) of Fred

Funny even though obviously not true, but they're 100% the biggest 'saw them coming' club around. Its like once they go for someone they're shit scared of looking silly if they dont end up signing said player so they just keep going. I honestly think they could be goaded into paying really big money for literally any half decent footballer.

Wasn't that the case with Hjolund?
thegoodfella

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:29:10 am
So I suppose #PogisnotcomingBack? Feel sad for the young man, money and fame does have a tendency to be a curse.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:34:50 am
He retired years ago really didn't he.
Tokyoite

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 12:40:46 am
I've seen a decent amount of comments on their forum from people who are happy to lose to Abu Dhabi (not a chance they are taking points off them anyway) so that they don't help us in the league lol

A derby, yet they can't be arsed. What a fanbase!
Son of Spion

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 01:20:22 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:40:46 am
I've seen a decent amount of comments on their forum from people who are happy to lose to Abu Dhabi (not a chance they are taking points off them anyway) so that they don't help us in the league lol

A derby, yet they can't be arsed. What a fanbase!
They're an embarrassment. The torment we put them through is glorious.  8)
Skeeve

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 02:47:55 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:43:50 pm
https://www.tiktok.com/@fulhamfc/video/7340647588032417056

If he doesn't want his players mocked, has he perhaps considered suggesting that he stops doing so much crying and cheating?
phil236849

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:12:08 am
Youve got to give them some credit, they have provided us with consistently top class entertainment for many many years now
Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:13:51 am
Imagine if they scrape a draw. The fume from them will be glorious. ;D
12C

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 08:51:15 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:47:35 pm
Pogba has put out a statement, part of it says he has "never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for or against."
No one is having that shite lad. Was it 2, or maybe 3 times he publicly said he didn't try hard enough in a game. Respectful fella alright
Apart from when he head locked players and threw them to the ground, or dived in to a tackle in petulance because his team were being hammered and was happy to get sent off.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:18:15 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:40:46 am
I've seen a decent amount of comments on their forum from people who are happy to lose to Abu Dhabi (not a chance they are taking points off them anyway) so that they don't help us in the league lol

A derby, yet they can't be arsed. What a fanbase!

They're terrified of us getting to 20. They (genuine Mancs) hate City, but they fear and hate us more.

My missus, as most on here know is a proper Manc, wants them to twat City.
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:29:23 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:18:15 am
They're terrified of us getting to 20. They (genuine Mancs) hate City, but they fear and hate us more.

My missus, as most on here know is a proper Manc, wants them to twat City.

Im sure most would want to win the game but would probably prefer City (or Arsenal) to win the league ahead of us. They can hope they beat City and then hope Ciry beat us next week.

I was probably like that in most games when we played Mourinhos Chelsea in 2007 for example.
DelTrotter

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:31:45 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 12:40:46 am
I've seen a decent amount of comments on their forum from people who are happy to lose to Abu Dhabi (not a chance they are taking points off them anyway) so that they don't help us in the league lol

A derby, yet they can't be arsed. What a fanbase!

They're a bigger Everton these days, shit team, a 0-0 v us is their dream result, their players try to injure our players, fans more concerned with us and happy to throw games to fuck us over, some fall for the self proclaimed biggest club in the world.
Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:32:41 am
I wouldn't be shocked to see City hit 21 titles before United, I wonder how they'll feel about years of hoping City pip us to it then.
Redley

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:37:12 am
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:54:01 pm
Wasn't that the case with Hjolund?

Been the case for loads of them I think. Pretty sure Chelsea saw them coming with Mount and ended getting a fair whack more than anyone else would have paid.

Ten Hag seems incredibly rattled recently. Giving off 'getting sacked before the end of the season' vibes
SamLad

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:40:41 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:37:12 am
Ten Hag seems incredibly rattled recently. Giving off 'getting sacked before the end of the season' vibes
he's losing it, for sure. the WTF level increases each time he opens his gob at this point.
rob1966

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:42:29 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:29:23 am
Im sure most would want to win the game but would probably prefer City (or Arsenal) to win the league ahead of us. They can hope they beat City and then hope Ciry beat us next week.

I was probably like that in most games when we played Mourinhos Chelsea in 2007 for example.

That's it exactly.
Red Beret

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:43:36 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 03:47:35 pm
Pogba has put out a statement, part of it says he has "never disrespected or cheated fellow athletes and supporters of any of the teams I have played for or against."
No one is having that shite lad. Was it 2, or maybe 3 times he publicly said he didn't try hard enough in a game. Respectful fella alright

The same Pogba who ended Keita's match with a studs up, two footed, over the ball challenge when we thrashed them 5-0 at Old Trafford? Yeah, he's full of respect for his fellow athletes...
Crosby Nick

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 10:48:42 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 10:40:41 am
he's losing it, for sure. the WTF level increases each time he opens his gob at this point.

Hes a hard listen at the best of times, even when hes not talking bollocks. God knows what United fans make of him. Get the feeling that the ones who say give him time, it took Ferguson/Klopp x years to win a trophy dont really mean that and are just going through the motions a bit. Surely no one is watching them and is convinced hes the man to bring sustained, long term success.

That said, they could beat our weakened up side, get Wolves in the semi and then theyll say hes made 3 cup finals in 2 years and everything is all on the right track. Either way, they look miles from any title challenge anytime soon.
Fromola

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:02:55 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:53:40 pm
I don't think he was limited, just lazy. His range of passing was excellent and he could use a wide variety of passing techniques to craft chances. He wanted to be a luxury player though, he expected to be able to do nothing but spray passes with no other responsibility.

He had a good range of passing but for every perfect pass that would be drooled over several more were overhit and sent out of play. It's not like he could dictate the game like a Scholes or Carrick for them. He also needed carrying in terms of work rate.

He was basically a poor man's Veron.
ValiantInstance

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:11:57 am
He certainly had the talent imo.

I think that's why Souness kept laying in to him. He was a great midfielder but had no time for show ponys. It annoyed him to see such a waste of talent due to not focusing on the things that mattered.
Redley

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:17:54 am
To me he was no different to the likes of Taraabt or Ben Arfa. He'd occasionally look really good or score a screamer and then live off it for months. I feel like talent is more than just being able to do a fancy flick or score a banger from 30 yards or occasionally nail a 60 yard cross field pass. There's got to be a semblance of actually being a useful player in a team and doing the boring bits like pressing and passing etc.
Schmidt

Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
Today at 11:57:23 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:02:55 am
He had a good range of passing but for every perfect pass that would be drooled over several more were overhit and sent out of play. It's not like he could dictate the game like a Scholes or Carrick for them. He also needed carrying in terms of work rate.

He was basically a poor man's Veron.

I think those issues come down to application rather than talent though. Look at how Trent's passing has evolved over the years, he's incredibly talented but he obviously works hard behind the scenes to keep improving.

Pogba reached the level of raw talent and then basically stopped.
