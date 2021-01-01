Has Ten Hag always been this thin-skinned about his players? Feels performative, like he's worried about losing/having already lost the dressing room, and is now making an exaggerated show of backing one of his 'leaders' to try and keep them onside.
Ironically though, by saying Fernandes has a high pain threshold, he's really just confirming that his captain is a serial diver and cheat. If you have a high pain threshold but roll around screaming whenever someone grazes your ankle, there's something afoot...