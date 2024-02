Because he cost £80m, is on £200k a week and still has 4 years left on his contract



They have to hope they can play him into some sort of form or they will end up loaning him out for 4 years whilst paying about 70% of his wages.



I'm not even sure it's down to form or just a ceiling on his ability. He doesn't seem to have what it takes to beat a defender in the Premier League so he can't get into positions to provide assists or score goals. Man U splurged money on him based on him doing those things against Eredivisie defences and he looked lively enough against Newport County a few weeks back.Mudryk is similar. Away from the chaos of their clubs, neither has exactly set the international stage alight.