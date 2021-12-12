« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Down

Author Topic: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*  (Read 446367 times)

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8200 on: Yesterday at 01:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 10:50:27 am
Serious question.

The club seemed well run in the 90's, Ferguson had the right type of players playing for him.

Even in the 80's they were a bit fancy dan, but the players they had (Robson, Bruce, Mclair, Hughes, Strachan e.t.c) all seemed the right type of player.

What happened, why are they now rotten to the core?
When Moyes arrived, he was a serious step down from Fergie, who ruled the dressing room completely. Suddenly, you had players who'd won far more than the manager disrespecting him in front of the kids - not openly perhaps but the body language would have been unavoidable. Most of that spine (Giggs, Rio, Vidic, Evra) was gone within a year and reading between the lines, things didn't change much with Van Gaal. This wasn't helped by the constant talk of them as contenders, which meant the players thought they'd be shoe-ins if they just got a top manager in. By the time Mourinho arrived, the rot had set in.

But the fact David Gill, superb on the business side, left at the same time as a manager who oversaw far more than most, left a huge hole off pitch. This was perhaps made worse by a few years of penny pinching ('no value in the market'). It's obvious to say Man City bought the brunt of their top players in during the preceding period (players Man United probably could have got), but in the three years between Man United's last CL final and the end of Moyes' first season, Chelsea bought Lukaku, Courtois, Mata, Cahill, De Bruyne, Hazard, Azpilicueta, Matic and Salah. They've spent the time since trying and failing to catch up.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,224
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8201 on: Yesterday at 01:50:27 pm »
Quote from: Oh Campione on Yesterday at 01:28:05 pm
This is a wild take

If you discount the 18 titles won by the two managers mentioned they are a nothing club?  The two managers mentioned managed the club for 54 years of the 121 years they have existed as a club.

Hate united as much as the rest of you but not sure you can somehow discount two managers that managed almost half the time the team existed!?

It's not that wild at all.

They've won 45 major honours - 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, 6 League Cups, 3 European Cups, 1 CWC, 1 UEFA Cup, 2 Clubs World Cups.
Ferguson and Busby won 18 of those leagues, 7 of those FA Cups, 4 of those League Cups, all 3 European Cups, the CWC and the 2 Club World Cups.

So in the 92 years that they haven't managed (They were founded in 1878 as Newton Heath), the rest of the managers combined have won 2 leagues, 5 FA Cups, 2 League Cups and a UEFA Cup.

The point is that outside of the 2 successful periods under 20+ year managers, they've never actually been very good.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,024
  • Kloppite
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8202 on: Yesterday at 02:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:40:13 pm
When Moyes arrived, he was a serious step down from Fergie, who ruled the dressing room completely. Suddenly, you had players who'd won far more than the manager disrespecting him in front of the kids - not openly perhaps but the body language would have been unavoidable. Most of that spine (Giggs, Rio, Vidic, Evra) was gone within a year and reading between the lines, things didn't change much with Van Gaal. This wasn't helped by the constant talk of them as contenders, which meant the players thought they'd be shoe-ins if they just got a top manager in. By the time Mourinho arrived, the rot had set in.

But the fact David Gill, superb on the business side, left at the same time as a manager who oversaw far more than most, left a huge hole off pitch. This was perhaps made worse by a few years of penny pinching ('no value in the market'). It's obvious to say Man City bought the brunt of their top players in during the preceding period (players Man United probably could have got), but in the three years between Man United's last CL final and the end of Moyes' first season, Chelsea bought Lukaku, Courtois, Mata, Cahill, De Bruyne, Hazard, Azpilicueta, Matic and Salah. They've spent the time since trying and failing to catch up.

Good point, David Gill was arguably Ferguson's alli in the boardroom, Gill could get stuff like Rooney's astronomical wage increase past the Glazers, the rot started replacing David Gill with Ed Woodward, Woodward was really Glazers patsy, point that Ferguson retired a year after Gill retired, Ferguson could see what was coming, Woodward's transfer dealings, & managerial appointments have been shambolic, & no better now under the current CEO.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,287
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8203 on: Yesterday at 02:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 01:50:27 pm
It's not that wild at all.

They've won 45 major honours - 20 league titles, 12 FA Cups, 6 League Cups, 3 European Cups, 1 CWC, 1 UEFA Cup, 2 Clubs World Cups.
Ferguson and Busby won 18 of those leagues, 7 of those FA Cups, 4 of those League Cups, all 3 European Cups, the CWC and the 2 Club World Cups.

So in the 92 years that they haven't managed (They were founded in 1878 as Newton Heath), the rest of the managers combined have won 2 leagues, 5 FA Cups, 2 League Cups and a UEFA Cup.

The point is that outside of the 2 successful periods under 20+ year managers, they've never actually been very good.
But that can be argued for other clubs too, can't it?

E.g. a rival fan could say, "Liverpool aren't very good if you discount the effect that Bill Shankly had on them. If they didn't have the Boot Room setup they'd just be a red version of Everton."

As biased as I am. We have to accept that the two most successful clubs in England are us and Man U.
And we both have heritage and are massive clubs worldwide.
Hence the biggest game in England is us v them.

Playing devils avocado... the reasons why they are touted as being THE biggest club (for decades) is because:
1. They have a bigger worldwide fanbase (apparently)
2. They have the biggest stadium
3. They have stronger links with the English FA, e.g. Bobby Charlton
4. They are based in Manchester (obviously!) which is herald as 'the capital of the North' - as opposed to us being Liverpool, the city that does not conform.
5. There is a lot of sympathy and nostalgia associated with them, e.g. Busby Babes, Munich, Best, Law, Charlton etc.
6. Manchester and their accent is more widespread and accepted than Scouse and Liverpool. i.e. being Scouse is seen as being a bit of an oddity/outlier like a Geordie. Whereas Mancs are part of the wider Lancastrian 'culture' that is widely represented in English culture.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8204 on: Yesterday at 03:18:44 pm »
United had their iconic manager in the 50s. Busby won the title and European Cup. They then burned through five permanent managers and stumbled upon Ferguson. Ferguson won the title and European Cup. They have since burned through six permanent managers.

So out of thirteen managers in remotely modern history, they've got two who have won the big trophies.

We had our iconic manager in the 50s. Shankly won the title. Then Paisley won the title and European Cup. The Fagan won the title and European Cup. Then Kenny won the title. Then we burned through Souness, Evans and Ged. Then Rafa won the European Cup. Then we burned through Hodgson, Kenny again and Rodgers. And then Klopp won the title and European Cup.

Out of twelve managers in the same period we've got six (half) who have won the big trophies.

It doesnt diminish what they've won, you cant take it away. But historically their current malaise is a lot more common for them.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,584
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8205 on: Yesterday at 04:23:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 01:20:56 pm
The UK media has been up United's arse ever since they became the first English club to win the European Cup. I think the Munich disaster also plays a part. The country became fixated with United and it never really went away.

Obviously in the modern era of Sky, social media, and clickbait, they're an absolute goldmine.
My late Dad always said it was the Munich Disaster that cemented them into the British public psyche. He meant that in a respectful way too. He was born and brought up in an age where there wasn't the animosity there is today. He had no axe to grind with them. Also said George Best was amazing.

Anyway, he used to tell me how the whole country rallied around United, and rightly so, after Munich. They almost became mythical due to what happened in that appalling tragedy. As awful as the tragedy was and still is, it cemented United into many neutrals hearts and minds. The fact they went on to rebuild then lift the European Cup ten years later further established their legend.

Personally, I never had any animosity towards United until they completely lost their heads in the 70s in response to our success. Their jealousy and hatred from that time onwards lost any respect I'd previously had for them. I suppose a lot like Everton today, they had to use bitterness and hatred to needle us because their team couldn't do it in the sport itself. United were barely relevant in the 70s and 80s. We had far bigger fish than them to fry.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Johann Gambolputty

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 121
  • We are the Anny,Anny road end.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8206 on: Yesterday at 05:26:12 pm »
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,851
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8207 on: Yesterday at 06:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 03:18:44 pm
United had their iconic manager in the 50s. Busby won the title and European Cup. They then burned through five permanent managers and stumbled upon Ferguson. Ferguson won the title and European Cup. They have since burned through six permanent managers.

So out of thirteen managers in remotely modern history, they've got two who have won the big trophies.

We had our iconic manager in the 50s. Shankly won the title. Then Paisley won the title and European Cup. The Fagan won the title and European Cup. Then Kenny won the title. Then we burned through Souness, Evans and Ged. Then Rafa won the European Cup. Then we burned through Hodgson, Kenny again and Rodgers. And then Klopp won the title and European Cup.

Out of twelve managers in the same period we've got six (half) who have won the big trophies.

It doesnt diminish what they've won, you cant take it away. But historically their current malaise is a lot more common for them.

That's not really fair on Ged. He's the only other Liverpool manager in the PL era apart from Jurgen to win multiple trophies in a single season.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,441
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8208 on: Yesterday at 07:02:21 pm »
Have all the post Ferguson managers won at least one trophy?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,603
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8209 on: Yesterday at 07:06:59 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:02:21 pm
Have all the post Ferguson managers won at least one trophy?

Not Moyes (if you dont count the Community Shield) or Solskjaer.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,441
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8210 on: Yesterday at 07:13:12 pm »
Wow. I thought they both at least managed an fa cup. They really are in the wilderness. Ah well maybe the Europa conference league cup thing will offer them a pot next season.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,603
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8211 on: Yesterday at 07:20:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:13:12 pm
Wow. I thought they both at least managed an fa cup. They really are in the wilderness. Ah well maybe the Europa conference league cup thing will offer them a pot next season.

Apologies, just double checked and Solskjaer of course won the Beat PSG Away Cup. Cant believe I forgot!
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,489
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8212 on: Yesterday at 09:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:52:25 pm
That's not really fair on Ged. He's the only other Liverpool manager in the PL era apart from Jurgen to win multiple trophies in a single season.

Incredible dismissal of Ged. Beggars belief. What a fucking season 2001 and I'll never forget the League Cup win against the mancs in 2003. Incredible day in Cardiff.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8213 on: Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm »
I meanpretty obviously I was just listing managers who won the PL or CL in comparison to Uniteds? :D
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8214 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 09:26:39 pm
Incredible dismissal of Ged. Beggars belief. What a fucking season 2001 and I'll never forget the League Cup win against the mancs in 2003. Incredible day in Cardiff.

Ged was a great manager. Sure he would have won even more for us if not for his dodgy health.

I also thought Roy Evans was unlucky not to win more than he did - especially considering the state of the team when he took over.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,603
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8215 on: Yesterday at 10:32:45 pm »
Time to out their wretched season out of its misery!
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,780
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8216 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 pm »
We'll get another one of their managers sacked  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,197
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8217 on: Yesterday at 10:41:45 pm »
I'm genuinely in disbelief that their goal just stood

Openly taking the piss now
Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,283
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8218 on: Yesterday at 10:49:33 pm »
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,207
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8219 on: Yesterday at 10:51:04 pm »
Antony has fewer goals than Jayden Danns who made his Liverpool debut (checks notes) .last week
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,851
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8220 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 10:12:23 pm
I meanpretty obviously I was just listing managers who won the PL or CL in comparison to Uniteds? :D

I get what your saying, but the way you say it is disrespectful. The contribution Ged made to this club cannot be understated. He gave the club it's pride back after a decade in the wilderness.

Liverpool didn't "burn" through any managers. When Shanks took over Liverpool, Busby had already been in charge of United for 14 years. And Hodgson aside, who was well out of his depth from the start, they all got a decent crack of the whip, and only Hodgson and Rodgers didn't win anything.

Matt Busby managed United for almost 24 years. Ferguson managed them for almost 27 years. That's two managers taking up almost 51 years of the period 1945 to 2013.  They went through five permanent managers in 17 years from 1969 to 1986 (not counting Busby's brief return), and have gone through six permanent managers in 11 years from 2013 till now.

We had three managers between 1992 and 2004, and another three between 2010 and 2015. That latter period is the closest we ever came to "burning through managers" as you put it, and it was partly down to FSG learning the ropes. We didn't strike it lucky with Jurgen the way United did with Ferguson, either - we knew how good he was when we signed him.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8221 on: Yesterday at 11:53:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:51:04 pm
Antony has fewer goals than Jayden Danns who made his Liverpool debut (checks notes) .last week

Im nicking that for the Mancs i know  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,718
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8222 on: Today at 02:45:46 am »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 11:53:37 pm
Im nicking that for the Mancs i know  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Follow up with a cost per goals point just to rub it in even further.  ;D
Logged

Offline JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,953
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8223 on: Today at 07:47:41 am »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 02:12:13 pm
But that can be argued for other clubs too, can't it?

E.g. a rival fan could say, "Liverpool aren't very good if you discount the effect that Bill Shankly had on them. If they didn't have the Boot Room setup they'd just be a red version of Everton."

As biased as I am. We have to accept that the two most successful clubs in England are us and Man U.
And we both have heritage and are massive clubs worldwide.
Hence the biggest game in England is us v them.

Playing devils avocado... the reasons why they are touted as being THE biggest club (for decades) is because:
1. They have a bigger worldwide fanbase (apparently)
2. They have the biggest stadium
3. They have stronger links with the English FA, e.g. Bobby Charlton
4. They are based in Manchester (obviously!) which is herald as 'the capital of the North' - as opposed to us being Liverpool, the city that does not conform.
5. There is a lot of sympathy and nostalgia associated with them, e.g. Busby Babes, Munich, Best, Law, Charlton etc.
6. Manchester and their accent is more widespread and accepted than Scouse and Liverpool. i.e. being Scouse is seen as being a bit of an oddity/outlier like a Geordie. Whereas Mancs are part of the wider Lancastrian 'culture' that is widely represented in English culture.

Can't agree with all your 6 points mate, speaking as one whose Irish forebears dropped anchor on Merseyside for a generation before arriving in Manchester in the early 1890's. I don't particularly like a "dead broad" Manc accent like some of 'em have "cultivated" because it just sounds stupid to me. Bobby's dead now so the FA comment won't wash. Yeah there's a case to be made for Manchester being a major player in North-West politics but I suggest to you that's equally true for your own city of Liverpool. Yeah, there's a "sympathy" element because of Munich Air disaster but that's so long ago many of opposition fans today knew nowt of the Babes and so don't seem to have any problem goading United fans with Munich chants which for me takes "rivalry" to a different level of inhumanity. I know there are s0-called "United fans" that chant disgracefully about Hillsborough and personally, I'd evict them and tear up their season tickets for that obscene shite!! Anyway, as my forebears lingered for a generation in your fine city, I  do have a bit of a soft spot for Scousers so there yer are!!
Logged
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8224 on: Today at 08:19:16 am »
I heard Maxine Peake being interviewed on the radio by Craig Charles recently. She said she actually preferred Liverpool to Manchester, despite being a Manc herself. Always knew I liked her.

If Man U do have a bigger global fanbase than us, surely it's mostly down to their success in the 90s which coincided with Sky inventing football in 1992. They've always been Sky's favourites, which they perpetuate by having mainly ex ManU players as their top pundits (never feels like Carragher is batting for us in the way Neville, Keane and Ferdinand do for Man U). The glory days of the Busby era just add a fake veneer of heritage to make the post-1992 generation of fans feel like they've got some substance behind choosing Man U as their team.

On top of that, they were ahead of the game with their worldwide commercial activity to develop their "brand" (since around the time they dropped "football club" from their name), and their canny marketing push to sell replica shirts in Asia and elsewhere - we've only started to catch up with them in that regard since FSG came on the scene. I think some time ago they reached the critical mass point where this becomes self-sustaining (like a black hole) but their actual commercial activity has stagnated in recent years, which has coincided with a prolonged spell of lack of trophies, which has enabled us to more or less catch up with them.

They may have the biggest stadium in terms of capacity but it's outdated and falling apart. A perfect symbol for the state of the club.

Once Everton have finished building their white elephant, Old Trafford will be the fourth-best football stadium in the northwest.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:21:12 am by smutchin »
Logged

Online Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,288
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8225 on: Today at 08:28:33 am »
Ten Hag on the weasel-faced prick, Fernandes, specifically mentioning the point on Saturday where he lay writhing on the pitch in supposed agony then jumping up when he realises they're on the attack:

"I see social media criticising him, it is pathetic. He had a serious injury but he continued to play on Saturday and then also he fought to be part of this game. He has a very high pain threshold and last year, he did something similar against Spurs and I think in the semi-final (against Brighton). It shows his leadership."
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,550
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8226 on: Today at 08:31:05 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:28:33 am
Ten Hag on the weasel-faced prick, Fernandes, specifically mentioning the point on Saturday where he lay writhing on the pitch in supposed agony then jumping up when he realises they're on the attack:

"I see social media criticising him, it is pathetic. He had a serious injury but he continued to play on Saturday and then also he fought to be part of this game. He has a very high pain threshold and last year, he did something similar against Spurs and I think in the semi-final (against Brighton). It shows his leadership."

:lmao

Even Martin Tyler had a dig in the empty O/T when we beat them 4-2 that you could hear Fernandes screaming yet again. He's a fucking cheating little rat faced c*nt you Ming the Merciless tribute act :wanker

If he was so tough, he'd have pen in the area looking for a pass.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,780
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 7he Manches7er Uni7ed 7hread - NO GREENWOOD/ANTONY*
« Reply #8227 on: Today at 08:31:54 am »
He's right, Fernandes is a brilliant captain and warrior for Utd and should remain captain next season.  Ignore all the internet trolls, guys.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.
Pages: 1 ... 201 202 203 204 205 [206]   Go Up
« previous next »
 