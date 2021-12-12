I heard Maxine Peake being interviewed on the radio by Craig Charles recently. She said she actually preferred Liverpool to Manchester, despite being a Manc herself. Always knew I liked her.



If Man U do have a bigger global fanbase than us, surely it's mostly down to their success in the 90s which coincided with Sky inventing football in 1992. They've always been Sky's favourites, which they perpetuate by having mainly ex ManU players as their top pundits (never feels like Carragher is batting for us in the way Neville, Keane and Ferdinand do for Man U). The glory days of the Busby era just add a fake veneer of heritage to make the post-1992 generation of fans feel like they've got some substance behind choosing Man U as their team.



On top of that, they were ahead of the game with their worldwide commercial activity to develop their "brand" (since around the time they dropped "football club" from their name), and their canny marketing push to sell replica shirts in Asia and elsewhere - we've only started to catch up with them in that regard since FSG came on the scene. I think some time ago they reached the critical mass point where this becomes self-sustaining (like a black hole) but their actual commercial activity has stagnated in recent years, which has coincided with a prolonged spell of lack of trophies, which has enabled us to more or less catch up with them.



They may have the biggest stadium in terms of capacity but it's outdated and falling apart. A perfect symbol for the state of the club.



Once Everton have finished building their white elephant, Old Trafford will be the fourth-best football stadium in the northwest.

